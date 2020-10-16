AL to Submit Coronavirus Vaccine Plan

Alabama health officials say the government may respond in 2 weeks to their coronavirus vaccination plan.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|21897
|364
|Mobile
|14120
|313
|Tuscaloosa
|9702
|130
|Montgomery
|9453
|195
|Madison
|8742
|88
|Shelby
|6853
|60
|Lee
|6367
|66
|Baldwin
|6285
|66
|Marshall
|4194
|47
|Calhoun
|3949
|59
|Etowah
|3896
|48
|Morgan
|3800
|32
|Houston
|3559
|29
|Elmore
|3028
|52
|DeKalb
|2996
|26
|St. Clair
|2676
|42
|Limestone
|2605
|27
|Walker
|2602
|91
|Talladega
|2473
|34
|Cullman
|2168
|23
|Lauderdale
|1974
|39
|Autauga
|1949
|28
|Franklin
|1928
|31
|Jackson
|1901
|13
|Russell
|1874
|3
|Colbert
|1851
|27
|Dallas
|1841
|27
|Blount
|1768
|23
|Chilton
|1756
|31
|Escambia
|1691
|27
|Covington
|1604
|29
|Coffee
|1588
|9
|Dale
|1580
|51
|Pike
|1288
|12
|Chambers
|1260
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1245
|85
|Clarke
|1236
|16
|Marion
|1032
|29
|Butler
|982
|40
|Barbour
|965
|9
|Marengo
|928
|21
|Winston
|865
|13
|Geneva
|810
|7
|Randolph
|766
|14
|Bibb
|761
|13
|Pickens
|761
|17
|Lawrence
|759
|30
|Hale
|726
|29
|Cherokee
|696
|14
|Lowndes
|687
|27
|Clay
|674
|12
|Bullock
|628
|17
|Monroe
|618
|9
|Henry
|615
|6
|Washington
|613
|12
|Perry
|577
|6
|Crenshaw
|573
|30
|Wilcox
|554
|12
|Conecuh
|550
|13
|Fayette
|525
|11
|Macon
|521
|19
|Cleburne
|489
|6
|Sumter
|461
|21
|Lamar
|429
|3
|Choctaw
|379
|12
|Greene
|328
|15
|Coosa
|191
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|33443
|547
|Davidson
|28895
|324
|Knox
|11389
|84
|Hamilton
|10785
|101
|Rutherford
|10637
|105
|Williamson
|6274
|47
|Sumner
|5428
|106
|Wilson
|4176
|52
|Putnam
|3948
|51
|Montgomery
|3678
|51
|Out of TN
|3472
|33
|Madison
|3468
|78
|Unassigned
|3437
|3
|Bradley
|3306
|21
|Sevier
|3044
|20
|Blount
|2974
|31
|Sullivan
|2914
|42
|Maury
|2874
|34
|Washington
|2855
|42
|Robertson
|2419
|39
|Hamblen
|2271
|43
|Tipton
|2123
|22
|Gibson
|1997
|36
|Dyer
|1874
|24
|Hardeman
|1733
|32
|Trousdale
|1717
|7
|Coffee
|1668
|19
|Obion
|1580
|18
|Bedford
|1548
|19
|Wayne
|1546
|7
|Loudon
|1498
|10
|Dickson
|1487
|18
|Anderson
|1486
|13
|Fayette
|1453
|21
|Cumberland
|1446
|24
|Greene
|1435
|48
|McMinn
|1406
|32
|Weakley
|1400
|23
|Jefferson
|1393
|18
|Lawrence
|1368
|17
|Carter
|1359
|32
|Henderson
|1335
|24
|Warren
|1282
|9
|Monroe
|1263
|21
|Hardin
|1245
|19
|Lauderdale
|1232
|17
|Macon
|1231
|23
|Franklin
|1169
|14
|Haywood
|1169
|25
|Roane
|1123
|6
|Carroll
|1072
|24
|Johnson
|1060
|6
|McNairy
|1058
|25
|Overton
|1055
|11
|Hawkins
|1039
|23
|White
|1032
|14
|Rhea
|998
|16
|Marshall
|987
|8
|Lake
|954
|3
|Cheatham
|927
|10
|Smith
|907
|12
|Bledsoe
|906
|4
|Cocke
|878
|12
|Giles
|850
|30
|Fentress
|812
|5
|Campbell
|786
|6
|Lincoln
|763
|2
|Crockett
|715
|19
|Hickman
|711
|13
|Henry
|708
|10
|Chester
|703
|13
|DeKalb
|653
|16
|Marion
|652
|9
|Decatur
|607
|11
|Grainger
|497
|4
|Claiborne
|487
|6
|Grundy
|483
|8
|Union
|474
|2
|Polk
|451
|13
|Jackson
|403
|5
|Morgan
|391
|6
|Humphreys
|377
|4
|Houston
|373
|14
|Benton
|370
|9
|Cannon
|366
|2
|Clay
|351
|7
|Unicoi
|330
|1
|Sequatchie
|301
|4
|Lewis
|300
|2
|Scott
|299
|3
|Stewart
|297
|7
|Meigs
|269
|4
|Moore
|228
|1
|Pickett
|220
|3
|Van Buren
|186
|1
|Perry
|176
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3