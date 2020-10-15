JSU Coach tests positive for corona

JSU plays UNA Saturday
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|21746
|362
|Mobile
|14056
|312
|Tuscaloosa
|9651
|128
|Montgomery
|9399
|194
|Madison
|8678
|83
|Shelby
|6804
|59
|Lee
|6346
|64
|Baldwin
|6270
|66
|Marshall
|4182
|46
|Calhoun
|3922
|57
|Etowah
|3869
|46
|Morgan
|3757
|32
|Houston
|3537
|25
|Elmore
|3009
|51
|DeKalb
|2942
|24
|St. Clair
|2647
|41
|Walker
|2590
|91
|Limestone
|2574
|25
|Talladega
|2454
|33
|Cullman
|2132
|21
|Lauderdale
|1950
|38
|Autauga
|1928
|28
|Franklin
|1916
|30
|Jackson
|1876
|13
|Russell
|1868
|3
|Colbert
|1840
|27
|Dallas
|1837
|26
|Blount
|1750
|23
|Chilton
|1740
|31
|Escambia
|1687
|27
|Covington
|1585
|29
|Coffee
|1568
|7
|Dale
|1564
|50
|Pike
|1284
|12
|Chambers
|1256
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1236
|85
|Clarke
|1229
|16
|Marion
|1025
|29
|Butler
|977
|40
|Barbour
|950
|9
|Marengo
|910
|21
|Winston
|856
|13
|Geneva
|806
|7
|Randolph
|761
|13
|Lawrence
|748
|28
|Pickens
|747
|15
|Bibb
|744
|13
|Hale
|714
|29
|Cherokee
|687
|14
|Lowndes
|685
|27
|Clay
|667
|11
|Bullock
|628
|16
|Monroe
|615
|9
|Henry
|611
|5
|Washington
|611
|12
|Perry
|575
|6
|Crenshaw
|574
|30
|Wilcox
|554
|11
|Conecuh
|549
|12
|Fayette
|520
|10
|Macon
|520
|18
|Cleburne
|483
|6
|Sumter
|459
|21
|Lamar
|426
|3
|Choctaw
|377
|12
|Greene
|329
|15
|Coosa
|190
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|33288
|545
|Davidson
|28717
|323
|Knox
|11257
|83
|Hamilton
|10730
|100
|Rutherford
|10570
|104
|Williamson
|6194
|47
|Sumner
|5360
|105
|Wilson
|4155
|52
|Putnam
|3899
|51
|Montgomery
|3623
|50
|Madison
|3432
|76
|Out of TN
|3398
|31
|Unassigned
|3387
|6
|Bradley
|3279
|20
|Sevier
|3006
|19
|Blount
|2947
|31
|Maury
|2858
|34
|Sullivan
|2830
|40
|Washington
|2801
|42
|Robertson
|2401
|39
|Hamblen
|2254
|41
|Tipton
|2113
|22
|Gibson
|1982
|33
|Dyer
|1840
|24
|Hardeman
|1727
|32
|Trousdale
|1717
|7
|Coffee
|1630
|18
|Obion
|1555
|18
|Wayne
|1546
|7
|Bedford
|1536
|19
|Loudon
|1483
|9
|Dickson
|1472
|17
|Anderson
|1463
|13
|Fayette
|1432
|21
|Cumberland
|1427
|24
|Weakley
|1394
|23
|Greene
|1383
|48
|Jefferson
|1380
|17
|McMinn
|1370
|31
|Carter
|1339
|32
|Lawrence
|1332
|17
|Henderson
|1327
|24
|Warren
|1252
|9
|Hardin
|1240
|19
|Monroe
|1239
|21
|Macon
|1214
|23
|Lauderdale
|1206
|16
|Haywood
|1159
|25
|Franklin
|1154
|14
|Roane
|1111
|6
|Carroll
|1063
|24
|Johnson
|1050
|6
|McNairy
|1048
|24
|Overton
|1032
|8
|Hawkins
|1016
|23
|White
|1014
|13
|Rhea
|988
|16
|Marshall
|968
|6
|Lake
|952
|3
|Cheatham
|912
|10
|Bledsoe
|901
|4
|Smith
|896
|12
|Cocke
|870
|11
|Giles
|824
|31
|Fentress
|802
|5
|Campbell
|747
|5
|Lincoln
|745
|2
|Hickman
|710
|13
|Chester
|699
|13
|Crockett
|699
|19
|Henry
|697
|10
|DeKalb
|645
|16
|Marion
|640
|9
|Decatur
|600
|11
|Grainger
|491
|4
|Claiborne
|484
|5
|Union
|470
|2
|Grundy
|467
|8
|Polk
|448
|13
|Jackson
|399
|5
|Morgan
|380
|6
|Houston
|370
|14
|Benton
|368
|9
|Humphreys
|367
|4
|Cannon
|361
|2
|Clay
|344
|6
|Unicoi
|309
|1
|Lewis
|294
|2
|Scott
|294
|3
|Stewart
|294
|6
|Sequatchie
|289
|3
|Meigs
|265
|4
|Moore
|227
|1
|Pickett
|218
|3
|Van Buren
|185
|1
|Perry
|175
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3