Clear

WAAY 31 en español 14 de octubre

WAAY 31 en español 14 de octubre

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 7:48 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 7:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147745

Reported Deaths: 2549
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21652362
Mobile14023309
Tuscaloosa9619128
Montgomery9346189
Madison864683
Shelby675858
Lee633564
Baldwin624865
Marshall417245
Calhoun389749
Etowah383845
Morgan372432
Houston351525
Elmore299550
DeKalb291324
St. Clair263141
Walker258691
Limestone254123
Talladega244733
Cullman211021
Lauderdale194437
Autauga192428
Franklin190030
Russell18693
Jackson184512
Dallas183626
Colbert183227
Blount174216
Chilton173830
Escambia169027
Covington158429
Dale156150
Coffee15516
Pike128012
Chambers125443
Tallapoosa123385
Clarke122316
Marion102429
Butler96840
Barbour9519
Marengo90320
Winston84912
Geneva7996
Randolph74713
Bibb74412
Lawrence74128
Pickens73515
Hale71229
Cherokee68713
Lowndes68527
Clay6619
Bullock62616
Monroe6149
Washington60712
Henry6055
Perry5756
Crenshaw57030
Wilcox55411
Conecuh54912
Macon51918
Fayette51810
Cleburne4756
Sumter45721
Lamar4243
Choctaw37712
Greene32615
Coosa1893
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 218829

Reported Deaths: 2797
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33167540
Davidson28629322
Knox1110683
Hamilton10666102
Rutherford10510103
Williamson616347
Sumner5338105
Wilson411852
Putnam383351
Montgomery359250
Unassigned34606
Madison341576
Out of TN340629
Bradley326620
Sevier297319
Blount291131
Maury280534
Washington278342
Sullivan278239
Robertson239639
Hamblen222941
Tipton208422
Gibson196029
Dyer180121
Trousdale17147
Hardeman170830
Coffee161218
Wayne15436
Bedford152319
Obion152015
Dickson146217
Loudon14599
Anderson142813
Fayette141423
Cumberland140824
Weakley138023
Greene137448
Jefferson136817
McMinn135731
Carter133232
Henderson131624
Lawrence130717
Warren12309
Hardin121919
Monroe120921
Macon119922
Lauderdale119516
Haywood115025
Franklin114413
Roane10846
Carroll105824
Johnson10495
McNairy104223
Overton10148
White100011
Hawkins99522
Rhea98116
Marshall9565
Lake9513
Cheatham90810
Bledsoe8984
Smith88512
Cocke86511
Giles81529
Fentress7856
Lincoln7352
Campbell7215
Hickman70213
Henry69610
Chester69013
Crockett68119
DeKalb63716
Marion6339
Decatur59211
Grainger4864
Claiborne4795
Grundy4628
Union4612
Polk44913
Jackson3955
Morgan3766
Benton3669
Cannon3612
Houston36114
Humphreys3584
Clay3256
Unicoi3071
Lewis2911
Stewart2906
Sequatchie2841
Scott2833
Meigs2624
Moore2221
Pickett2123
Van Buren1811
Perry1701
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events