Andy Betteron, Florence Mayor-Elect
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|21652
|362
|Mobile
|14023
|309
|Tuscaloosa
|9619
|128
|Montgomery
|9346
|189
|Madison
|8646
|83
|Shelby
|6758
|58
|Lee
|6335
|64
|Baldwin
|6248
|65
|Marshall
|4172
|45
|Calhoun
|3897
|49
|Etowah
|3838
|45
|Morgan
|3724
|32
|Houston
|3515
|25
|Elmore
|2995
|50
|DeKalb
|2913
|24
|St. Clair
|2631
|41
|Walker
|2586
|91
|Limestone
|2541
|23
|Talladega
|2447
|33
|Cullman
|2110
|21
|Lauderdale
|1944
|37
|Autauga
|1924
|28
|Franklin
|1900
|30
|Russell
|1869
|3
|Jackson
|1845
|12
|Dallas
|1836
|26
|Colbert
|1832
|27
|Blount
|1742
|16
|Chilton
|1738
|30
|Escambia
|1690
|27
|Covington
|1584
|29
|Dale
|1561
|50
|Coffee
|1551
|6
|Pike
|1280
|12
|Chambers
|1254
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1233
|85
|Clarke
|1223
|16
|Marion
|1024
|29
|Butler
|968
|40
|Barbour
|951
|9
|Marengo
|903
|20
|Winston
|849
|12
|Geneva
|799
|6
|Randolph
|747
|13
|Bibb
|744
|12
|Lawrence
|741
|28
|Pickens
|735
|15
|Hale
|712
|29
|Cherokee
|687
|13
|Lowndes
|685
|27
|Clay
|661
|9
|Bullock
|626
|16
|Monroe
|614
|9
|Washington
|607
|12
|Henry
|605
|5
|Perry
|575
|6
|Crenshaw
|570
|30
|Wilcox
|554
|11
|Conecuh
|549
|12
|Macon
|519
|18
|Fayette
|518
|10
|Cleburne
|475
|6
|Sumter
|457
|21
|Lamar
|424
|3
|Choctaw
|377
|12
|Greene
|326
|15
|Coosa
|189
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|33167
|540
|Davidson
|28629
|322
|Knox
|11106
|83
|Hamilton
|10666
|102
|Rutherford
|10510
|103
|Williamson
|6163
|47
|Sumner
|5338
|105
|Wilson
|4118
|52
|Putnam
|3833
|51
|Montgomery
|3592
|50
|Unassigned
|3460
|6
|Madison
|3415
|76
|Out of TN
|3406
|29
|Bradley
|3266
|20
|Sevier
|2973
|19
|Blount
|2911
|31
|Maury
|2805
|34
|Washington
|2783
|42
|Sullivan
|2782
|39
|Robertson
|2396
|39
|Hamblen
|2229
|41
|Tipton
|2084
|22
|Gibson
|1960
|29
|Dyer
|1801
|21
|Trousdale
|1714
|7
|Hardeman
|1708
|30
|Coffee
|1612
|18
|Wayne
|1543
|6
|Bedford
|1523
|19
|Obion
|1520
|15
|Dickson
|1462
|17
|Loudon
|1459
|9
|Anderson
|1428
|13
|Fayette
|1414
|23
|Cumberland
|1408
|24
|Weakley
|1380
|23
|Greene
|1374
|48
|Jefferson
|1368
|17
|McMinn
|1357
|31
|Carter
|1332
|32
|Henderson
|1316
|24
|Lawrence
|1307
|17
|Warren
|1230
|9
|Hardin
|1219
|19
|Monroe
|1209
|21
|Macon
|1199
|22
|Lauderdale
|1195
|16
|Haywood
|1150
|25
|Franklin
|1144
|13
|Roane
|1084
|6
|Carroll
|1058
|24
|Johnson
|1049
|5
|McNairy
|1042
|23
|Overton
|1014
|8
|White
|1000
|11
|Hawkins
|995
|22
|Rhea
|981
|16
|Marshall
|956
|5
|Lake
|951
|3
|Cheatham
|908
|10
|Bledsoe
|898
|4
|Smith
|885
|12
|Cocke
|865
|11
|Giles
|815
|29
|Fentress
|785
|6
|Lincoln
|735
|2
|Campbell
|721
|5
|Hickman
|702
|13
|Henry
|696
|10
|Chester
|690
|13
|Crockett
|681
|19
|DeKalb
|637
|16
|Marion
|633
|9
|Decatur
|592
|11
|Grainger
|486
|4
|Claiborne
|479
|5
|Grundy
|462
|8
|Union
|461
|2
|Polk
|449
|13
|Jackson
|395
|5
|Morgan
|376
|6
|Benton
|366
|9
|Cannon
|361
|2
|Houston
|361
|14
|Humphreys
|358
|4
|Clay
|325
|6
|Unicoi
|307
|1
|Lewis
|291
|1
|Stewart
|290
|6
|Sequatchie
|284
|1
|Scott
|283
|3
|Meigs
|262
|4
|Moore
|222
|1
|Pickett
|212
|3
|Van Buren
|181
|1
|Perry
|170
|1
|Hancock
|111
|3