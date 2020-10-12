Clear
Dr. Sara Cooper, Hudson-Alpha Foundation

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142664

Reported Deaths: 2484
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21429362
Mobile13954308
Tuscaloosa9503128
Montgomery9244189
Madison855783
Shelby667358
Lee629264
Baldwin620365
Marshall414745
Calhoun384149
Etowah379145
Morgan366532
Houston349425
Elmore295250
DeKalb283824
St. Clair258241
Walker253391
Limestone250223
Talladega240133
Cullman204721
Lauderdale191837
Autauga190528
Franklin189130
Russell18543
Dallas183026
Jackson181812
Colbert181327
Chilton172230
Blount171316
Escambia168427
Covington156129
Dale154850
Coffee15326
Pike126712
Chambers124243
Tallapoosa122085
Clarke121916
Marion101929
Butler95840
Barbour9429
Marengo88220
Winston82612
Geneva7926
Randolph73913
Bibb73612
Pickens72115
Lawrence71628
Hale69929
Lowndes68127
Cherokee67013
Clay6469
Bullock62416
Monroe6089
Washington60512
Henry5975
Perry5716
Crenshaw56630
Wilcox55311
Conecuh54712
Macon51418
Fayette51110
Cleburne4686
Sumter45721
Lamar4203
Choctaw37612
Greene32615
Coosa1873
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 214717

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32722537
Davidson28294321
Knox1086282
Hamilton10483101
Rutherford10312103
Williamson601846
Sumner5243105
Wilson401152
Putnam376150
Montgomery349149
Madison336876
Unassigned33146
Out of TN329129
Bradley322520
Sevier291019
Blount285230
Maury276033
Washington270940
Sullivan268536
Robertson236839
Hamblen219940
Tipton204422
Gibson193728
Dyer173621
Trousdale17147
Hardeman168730
Coffee155717
Wayne15426
Obion148516
Bedford148319
Loudon14238
Dickson141917
Cumberland139423
Anderson138613
Fayette136923
Weakley135823
Jefferson133817
Greene133648
McMinn133231
Carter131231
Henderson129724
Lawrence126217
Warren11999
Monroe118821
Hardin118518
Macon117522
Lauderdale116016
Haywood114025
Franklin112412
Roane10516
Carroll104324
Johnson10384
McNairy102323
White98610
Overton9788
Rhea97116
Hawkins96422
Lake9453
Marshall9205
Bledsoe8954
Cheatham89010
Smith86512
Cocke84911
Giles79928
Fentress7625
Lincoln7192
Campbell6934
Hickman69313
Henry69210
Chester68313
Crockett66519
DeKalb63017
Marion6239
Decatur58911
Claiborne4735
Grainger4734
Union4532
Polk44513
Grundy4358
Jackson3855
Morgan3665
Benton3599
Cannon3552
Houston35013
Humphreys3404
Clay3136
Unicoi3031
Lewis2821
Stewart2825
Scott2743
Sequatchie2671
Meigs2574
Moore2171
Pickett2063
Van Buren1801
Perry1661
Hancock1103

