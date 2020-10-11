Weekend Sports Recap

Max Cohan Breaks Down the Action
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|21335
|362
|Mobile
|13920
|308
|Tuscaloosa
|9430
|128
|Montgomery
|9210
|189
|Madison
|8483
|83
|Shelby
|6637
|58
|Lee
|6281
|64
|Baldwin
|6190
|65
|Marshall
|4137
|45
|Calhoun
|3823
|49
|Etowah
|3769
|45
|Morgan
|3632
|32
|Houston
|3482
|25
|Elmore
|2945
|50
|DeKalb
|2803
|24
|St. Clair
|2573
|41
|Walker
|2527
|91
|Limestone
|2478
|23
|Talladega
|2375
|33
|Cullman
|2036
|21
|Lauderdale
|1914
|37
|Autauga
|1898
|28
|Franklin
|1886
|30
|Russell
|1843
|3
|Dallas
|1829
|26
|Colbert
|1804
|27
|Jackson
|1799
|12
|Chilton
|1713
|30
|Blount
|1704
|16
|Escambia
|1684
|27
|Dale
|1542
|50
|Covington
|1541
|29
|Coffee
|1521
|6
|Pike
|1266
|12
|Chambers
|1242
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1220
|85
|Clarke
|1216
|16
|Marion
|1020
|29
|Butler
|952
|40
|Barbour
|942
|9
|Marengo
|876
|20
|Winston
|816
|12
|Geneva
|785
|6
|Randolph
|736
|13
|Bibb
|726
|12
|Pickens
|712
|15
|Lawrence
|711
|28
|Hale
|696
|29
|Lowndes
|679
|27
|Cherokee
|666
|13
|Clay
|641
|9
|Bullock
|623
|16
|Monroe
|608
|9
|Washington
|599
|12
|Henry
|593
|5
|Perry
|566
|6
|Crenshaw
|562
|30
|Wilcox
|551
|11
|Conecuh
|547
|12
|Macon
|512
|18
|Fayette
|497
|10
|Cleburne
|467
|6
|Sumter
|454
|21
|Lamar
|413
|3
|Choctaw
|375
|12
|Greene
|326
|15
|Coosa
|187
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|32530
|533
|Davidson
|28120
|321
|Knox
|10730
|82
|Hamilton
|10421
|101
|Rutherford
|10242
|103
|Williamson
|5969
|46
|Sumner
|5222
|105
|Wilson
|3971
|52
|Putnam
|3725
|50
|Montgomery
|3468
|48
|Madison
|3339
|76
|Unassigned
|3226
|5
|Bradley
|3199
|20
|Out of TN
|3169
|29
|Sevier
|2886
|19
|Blount
|2834
|30
|Maury
|2723
|33
|Washington
|2672
|40
|Sullivan
|2623
|36
|Robertson
|2352
|39
|Hamblen
|2167
|40
|Tipton
|2014
|22
|Gibson
|1923
|28
|Trousdale
|1709
|7
|Dyer
|1700
|21
|Hardeman
|1676
|30
|Wayne
|1541
|6
|Coffee
|1538
|17
|Obion
|1470
|16
|Bedford
|1466
|19
|Dickson
|1415
|17
|Loudon
|1396
|9
|Cumberland
|1384
|23
|Anderson
|1371
|13
|Fayette
|1362
|23
|Weakley
|1340
|23
|Jefferson
|1324
|17
|McMinn
|1316
|30
|Greene
|1308
|48
|Carter
|1297
|31
|Henderson
|1290
|24
|Lawrence
|1244
|17
|Warren
|1185
|9
|Monroe
|1179
|21
|Macon
|1168
|22
|Hardin
|1167
|18
|Lauderdale
|1135
|16
|Haywood
|1132
|25
|Franklin
|1109
|12
|Roane
|1036
|6
|Carroll
|1030
|24
|Johnson
|1030
|4
|McNairy
|1016
|23
|White
|978
|10
|Rhea
|966
|16
|Overton
|957
|8
|Hawkins
|955
|22
|Lake
|941
|3
|Marshall
|900
|5
|Bledsoe
|893
|4
|Cheatham
|886
|10
|Cocke
|848
|11
|Smith
|844
|12
|Giles
|788
|26
|Fentress
|750
|5
|Lincoln
|716
|2
|Henry
|692
|10
|Hickman
|686
|13
|Chester
|679
|13
|Campbell
|654
|4
|Crockett
|643
|19
|DeKalb
|619
|17
|Marion
|617
|9
|Decatur
|584
|11
|Claiborne
|471
|5
|Grainger
|463
|4
|Union
|448
|2
|Polk
|442
|13
|Grundy
|428
|8
|Jackson
|382
|5
|Morgan
|360
|4
|Benton
|356
|9
|Houston
|349
|13
|Cannon
|348
|2
|Humphreys
|337
|4
|Clay
|305
|6
|Unicoi
|302
|1
|Lewis
|274
|1
|Scott
|271
|3
|Stewart
|268
|5
|Sequatchie
|265
|1
|Meigs
|254
|4
|Moore
|216
|1
|Pickett
|201
|3
|Van Buren
|178
|1
|Perry
|166
|1
|Hancock
|110
|3