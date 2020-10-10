Decatur Church Helps Delta Victims

The Group from Decatur Church of Christ Just Returned from Helping Victims of Hurricane Sally
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|21162
|361
|Mobile
|13871
|308
|Tuscaloosa
|9390
|126
|Montgomery
|9152
|188
|Madison
|8438
|83
|Shelby
|6589
|58
|Lee
|6268
|64
|Baldwin
|6172
|64
|Marshall
|4121
|45
|Calhoun
|3803
|47
|Etowah
|3754
|45
|Morgan
|3600
|32
|Houston
|3466
|25
|Elmore
|2917
|50
|DeKalb
|2769
|24
|St. Clair
|2557
|41
|Walker
|2513
|90
|Limestone
|2439
|23
|Talladega
|2349
|33
|Cullman
|2025
|21
|Lauderdale
|1894
|37
|Autauga
|1882
|28
|Franklin
|1872
|30
|Russell
|1840
|3
|Dallas
|1828
|26
|Colbert
|1787
|27
|Jackson
|1777
|12
|Chilton
|1701
|30
|Blount
|1689
|16
|Escambia
|1680
|27
|Dale
|1534
|49
|Covington
|1533
|29
|Coffee
|1513
|7
|Pike
|1259
|12
|Chambers
|1238
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1213
|85
|Clarke
|1203
|16
|Marion
|1020
|29
|Butler
|943
|40
|Barbour
|939
|9
|Marengo
|850
|20
|Winston
|802
|12
|Geneva
|775
|6
|Randolph
|730
|13
|Bibb
|719
|12
|Pickens
|703
|15
|Lawrence
|699
|26
|Hale
|695
|28
|Lowndes
|675
|27
|Cherokee
|662
|13
|Clay
|634
|9
|Bullock
|622
|16
|Monroe
|607
|9
|Henry
|589
|5
|Washington
|589
|12
|Perry
|565
|6
|Crenshaw
|559
|30
|Wilcox
|550
|11
|Conecuh
|546
|12
|Macon
|507
|18
|Fayette
|491
|10
|Cleburne
|452
|6
|Sumter
|452
|21
|Lamar
|407
|3
|Choctaw
|374
|12
|Greene
|325
|15
|Coosa
|186
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|32447
|529
|Davidson
|27964
|321
|Knox
|10540
|82
|Hamilton
|10334
|99
|Rutherford
|10147
|102
|Williamson
|5910
|44
|Sumner
|5200
|104
|Wilson
|3931
|52
|Putnam
|3714
|50
|Montgomery
|3417
|48
|Madison
|3326
|74
|Unassigned
|3275
|6
|Bradley
|3186
|19
|Out of TN
|3180
|30
|Sevier
|2871
|19
|Blount
|2815
|28
|Maury
|2684
|32
|Washington
|2623
|39
|Sullivan
|2581
|35
|Robertson
|2348
|39
|Hamblen
|2134
|38
|Tipton
|1996
|22
|Gibson
|1914
|28
|Trousdale
|1703
|7
|Dyer
|1670
|21
|Hardeman
|1663
|28
|Wayne
|1540
|6
|Coffee
|1512
|17
|Obion
|1454
|16
|Bedford
|1448
|19
|Dickson
|1407
|17
|Loudon
|1389
|9
|Cumberland
|1374
|23
|Anderson
|1363
|13
|Fayette
|1354
|23
|Weakley
|1331
|23
|Jefferson
|1296
|16
|Greene
|1288
|48
|Carter
|1282
|31
|Henderson
|1281
|24
|McMinn
|1280
|29
|Lawrence
|1224
|17
|Warren
|1184
|9
|Monroe
|1179
|21
|Macon
|1162
|22
|Hardin
|1155
|17
|Lauderdale
|1128
|16
|Haywood
|1123
|24
|Franklin
|1099
|12
|Roane
|1025
|6
|Carroll
|1024
|24
|Johnson
|1019
|4
|McNairy
|1008
|23
|White
|980
|10
|Rhea
|958
|16
|Lake
|941
|3
|Hawkins
|940
|22
|Overton
|939
|8
|Bledsoe
|890
|4
|Cheatham
|879
|10
|Marshall
|878
|5
|Cocke
|843
|11
|Smith
|841
|12
|Giles
|776
|24
|Fentress
|728
|5
|Lincoln
|711
|2
|Henry
|686
|10
|Hickman
|684
|13
|Chester
|676
|13
|Campbell
|635
|4
|Crockett
|626
|19
|DeKalb
|617
|17
|Marion
|611
|9
|Decatur
|584
|11
|Claiborne
|470
|5
|Grainger
|462
|4
|Union
|444
|2
|Polk
|442
|13
|Grundy
|420
|8
|Jackson
|377
|5
|Morgan
|355
|4
|Benton
|353
|9
|Houston
|342
|13
|Cannon
|341
|2
|Humphreys
|326
|3
|Unicoi
|300
|1
|Clay
|292
|6
|Sequatchie
|265
|3
|Stewart
|265
|5
|Scott
|263
|3
|Lewis
|260
|1
|Meigs
|252
|3
|Moore
|213
|1
|Pickett
|184
|3
|Van Buren
|176
|1
|Perry
|166
|1
|Hancock
|110
|3