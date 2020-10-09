Radar Network Closes Shoals Coverage Gap

WAAY31'S Breken Terry spoke with the Sheffield Mayor about why his city is so thankful to get extra protection from our early warning radar network.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20965
|359
|Mobile
|13829
|308
|Tuscaloosa
|9364
|124
|Montgomery
|9107
|188
|Madison
|8375
|83
|Shelby
|6497
|56
|Lee
|6243
|64
|Baldwin
|6141
|64
|Marshall
|4083
|45
|Calhoun
|3752
|45
|Etowah
|3726
|45
|Morgan
|3551
|33
|Houston
|3428
|25
|Elmore
|2889
|50
|DeKalb
|2709
|23
|St. Clair
|2521
|38
|Walker
|2493
|89
|Limestone
|2396
|23
|Talladega
|2306
|32
|Cullman
|2001
|21
|Lauderdale
|1880
|37
|Franklin
|1871
|30
|Autauga
|1863
|28
|Russell
|1832
|3
|Dallas
|1817
|26
|Colbert
|1771
|27
|Jackson
|1745
|12
|Chilton
|1684
|30
|Blount
|1681
|16
|Escambia
|1670
|27
|Dale
|1527
|48
|Covington
|1514
|28
|Coffee
|1497
|6
|Pike
|1254
|12
|Chambers
|1222
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1211
|85
|Clarke
|1184
|16
|Marion
|1015
|29
|Butler
|932
|40
|Barbour
|927
|9
|Winston
|796
|12
|Geneva
|765
|6
|Marengo
|757
|20
|Randolph
|723
|13
|Bibb
|708
|12
|Pickens
|697
|15
|Lawrence
|689
|26
|Hale
|682
|28
|Lowndes
|672
|27
|Cherokee
|654
|13
|Clay
|627
|9
|Bullock
|619
|16
|Monroe
|601
|9
|Washington
|588
|12
|Henry
|579
|5
|Crenshaw
|554
|30
|Wilcox
|548
|11
|Perry
|547
|6
|Conecuh
|542
|12
|Macon
|503
|18
|Fayette
|490
|10
|Cleburne
|449
|6
|Sumter
|443
|21
|Lamar
|404
|3
|Choctaw
|369
|12
|Greene
|313
|15
|Coosa
|183
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|32280
|524
|Davidson
|27765
|319
|Knox
|10393
|82
|Hamilton
|10250
|101
|Rutherford
|10048
|101
|Williamson
|5833
|42
|Sumner
|5169
|104
|Wilson
|3908
|52
|Putnam
|3686
|50
|Unassigned
|3422
|10
|Montgomery
|3384
|47
|Madison
|3295
|73
|Out of TN
|3182
|29
|Bradley
|3167
|19
|Sevier
|2857
|19
|Blount
|2772
|28
|Maury
|2647
|31
|Washington
|2590
|39
|Sullivan
|2522
|35
|Robertson
|2342
|39
|Hamblen
|2115
|35
|Tipton
|1987
|22
|Gibson
|1915
|28
|Trousdale
|1702
|7
|Hardeman
|1659
|28
|Dyer
|1640
|20
|Wayne
|1538
|6
|Coffee
|1503
|17
|Obion
|1440
|16
|Bedford
|1435
|19
|Dickson
|1403
|17
|Loudon
|1369
|8
|Cumberland
|1363
|22
|Anderson
|1350
|13
|Fayette
|1340
|23
|Weakley
|1330
|22
|Jefferson
|1286
|16
|Henderson
|1279
|24
|Greene
|1268
|48
|Carter
|1267
|31
|McMinn
|1265
|29
|Lawrence
|1206
|16
|Warren
|1180
|9
|Monroe
|1171
|21
|Macon
|1159
|22
|Hardin
|1153
|17
|Lauderdale
|1124
|16
|Haywood
|1119
|24
|Franklin
|1080
|12
|Carroll
|1019
|23
|Roane
|1010
|6
|Johnson
|1009
|4
|McNairy
|1009
|21
|White
|963
|10
|Lake
|941
|3
|Rhea
|929
|16
|Overton
|924
|8
|Hawkins
|922
|22
|Bledsoe
|883
|4
|Cheatham
|874
|10
|Marshall
|873
|5
|Cocke
|836
|11
|Smith
|833
|12
|Giles
|773
|23
|Fentress
|720
|5
|Lincoln
|699
|1
|Hickman
|685
|12
|Henry
|683
|10
|Chester
|676
|13
|Crockett
|617
|19
|Campbell
|615
|4
|DeKalb
|613
|17
|Marion
|604
|9
|Decatur
|585
|10
|Claiborne
|467
|5
|Grainger
|453
|4
|Polk
|438
|12
|Union
|437
|2
|Grundy
|412
|8
|Jackson
|373
|5
|Morgan
|355
|4
|Benton
|354
|9
|Cannon
|340
|2
|Houston
|332
|13
|Humphreys
|321
|3
|Unicoi
|300
|1
|Clay
|281
|6
|Scott
|264
|3
|Sequatchie
|262
|1
|Stewart
|261
|4
|Lewis
|258
|1
|Meigs
|250
|3
|Moore
|207
|1
|Pickett
|179
|3
|Van Buren
|174
|1
|Perry
|166
|1
|Hancock
|110
|3