Decatur High School Online Coronavirus

Decatur high school preparing too switch to virtual .
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20938
|353
|Mobile
|13811
|307
|Tuscaloosa
|9352
|121
|Montgomery
|9083
|188
|Madison
|8332
|80
|Shelby
|6485
|56
|Lee
|6218
|63
|Baldwin
|6134
|56
|Marshall
|4064
|45
|Calhoun
|3743
|45
|Etowah
|3726
|45
|Morgan
|3536
|31
|Houston
|3412
|25
|Elmore
|2874
|50
|DeKalb
|2700
|21
|St. Clair
|2510
|38
|Walker
|2472
|89
|Limestone
|2368
|22
|Talladega
|2291
|31
|Cullman
|1997
|21
|Franklin
|1868
|30
|Lauderdale
|1862
|37
|Autauga
|1852
|27
|Russell
|1834
|3
|Dallas
|1815
|26
|Colbert
|1765
|26
|Jackson
|1735
|12
|Chilton
|1679
|30
|Blount
|1673
|16
|Escambia
|1662
|27
|Dale
|1526
|48
|Covington
|1495
|28
|Coffee
|1486
|5
|Pike
|1246
|12
|Chambers
|1211
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1209
|85
|Clarke
|1166
|16
|Marion
|1009
|29
|Butler
|933
|40
|Barbour
|927
|7
|Winston
|788
|12
|Geneva
|763
|6
|Marengo
|754
|20
|Randolph
|716
|13
|Bibb
|703
|10
|Pickens
|688
|15
|Lawrence
|685
|26
|Hale
|679
|28
|Lowndes
|669
|27
|Cherokee
|651
|13
|Clay
|623
|9
|Bullock
|618
|16
|Monroe
|598
|9
|Washington
|587
|12
|Henry
|574
|5
|Crenshaw
|554
|30
|Perry
|546
|6
|Conecuh
|540
|12
|Wilcox
|540
|11
|Macon
|501
|18
|Fayette
|490
|10
|Cleburne
|448
|6
|Sumter
|443
|21
|Lamar
|402
|2
|Choctaw
|368
|12
|Greene
|311
|15
|Coosa
|180
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|32138
|491
|Davidson
|27636
|319
|Knox
|10288
|81
|Hamilton
|10166
|99
|Rutherford
|9978
|99
|Williamson
|5798
|41
|Sumner
|5138
|104
|Wilson
|3863
|50
|Putnam
|3639
|49
|Unassigned
|3370
|10
|Montgomery
|3358
|46
|Madison
|3246
|73
|Out of TN
|3169
|27
|Bradley
|3139
|19
|Sevier
|2811
|18
|Blount
|2741
|28
|Maury
|2602
|30
|Washington
|2573
|38
|Sullivan
|2481
|35
|Robertson
|2326
|38
|Hamblen
|2094
|34
|Tipton
|1964
|22
|Gibson
|1887
|28
|Trousdale
|1700
|7
|Hardeman
|1648
|28
|Dyer
|1599
|19
|Wayne
|1529
|6
|Coffee
|1465
|16
|Bedford
|1425
|19
|Obion
|1414
|16
|Dickson
|1385
|17
|Loudon
|1342
|8
|Cumberland
|1339
|21
|Anderson
|1337
|13
|Fayette
|1319
|22
|Weakley
|1310
|22
|Jefferson
|1267
|16
|Henderson
|1263
|24
|McMinn
|1259
|28
|Greene
|1258
|48
|Carter
|1256
|31
|Lawrence
|1193
|16
|Warren
|1162
|9
|Monroe
|1157
|21
|Hardin
|1146
|17
|Macon
|1136
|22
|Haywood
|1114
|24
|Lauderdale
|1095
|16
|Franklin
|1073
|11
|Johnson
|1009
|3
|Carroll
|1004
|23
|Roane
|998
|6
|McNairy
|990
|21
|White
|950
|10
|Lake
|940
|3
|Rhea
|926
|15
|Hawkins
|916
|22
|Overton
|893
|8
|Bledsoe
|880
|4
|Cheatham
|862
|10
|Marshall
|862
|5
|Cocke
|821
|11
|Smith
|813
|12
|Giles
|757
|22
|Fentress
|690
|4
|Lincoln
|688
|1
|Chester
|674
|13
|Hickman
|674
|11
|Henry
|673
|10
|DeKalb
|608
|17
|Crockett
|606
|19
|Marion
|599
|9
|Campbell
|570
|4
|Decatur
|570
|10
|Claiborne
|462
|5
|Grainger
|441
|4
|Polk
|437
|12
|Union
|429
|2
|Grundy
|405
|8
|Jackson
|374
|5
|Benton
|351
|9
|Morgan
|348
|4
|Cannon
|332
|2
|Houston
|327
|13
|Humphreys
|319
|3
|Unicoi
|300
|1
|Clay
|272
|6
|Sequatchie
|261
|1
|Stewart
|259
|3
|Scott
|255
|3
|Lewis
|252
|1
|Meigs
|245
|3
|Moore
|206
|1
|Van Buren
|173
|1
|Pickett
|169
|2
|Perry
|159
|1
|Hancock
|110
|3