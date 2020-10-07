Grace Campbell shared what is important to keep in mind as students continue in-person learning.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20842
|353
|Mobile
|13778
|300
|Tuscaloosa
|9291
|121
|Montgomery
|9061
|188
|Madison
|8316
|79
|Shelby
|6448
|54
|Lee
|6173
|62
|Baldwin
|6116
|55
|Marshall
|4048
|45
|Calhoun
|3730
|45
|Etowah
|3699
|45
|Morgan
|3503
|31
|Houston
|3384
|23
|Elmore
|2844
|50
|DeKalb
|2649
|21
|St. Clair
|2491
|38
|Walker
|2448
|89
|Limestone
|2330
|22
|Talladega
|2266
|31
|Cullman
|1978
|20
|Franklin
|1856
|30
|Lauderdale
|1851
|37
|Autauga
|1839
|27
|Russell
|1823
|3
|Dallas
|1809
|26
|Colbert
|1755
|26
|Jackson
|1705
|12
|Chilton
|1672
|30
|Blount
|1665
|15
|Escambia
|1653
|26
|Dale
|1521
|45
|Covington
|1486
|28
|Coffee
|1482
|5
|Pike
|1245
|12
|Chambers
|1210
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1201
|85
|Clarke
|1158
|16
|Marion
|1006
|29
|Butler
|928
|40
|Barbour
|923
|7
|Winston
|773
|12
|Marengo
|751
|20
|Geneva
|744
|6
|Randolph
|709
|13
|Bibb
|691
|10
|Pickens
|687
|15
|Hale
|676
|28
|Lawrence
|676
|26
|Lowndes
|666
|27
|Cherokee
|644
|13
|Bullock
|616
|16
|Clay
|614
|9
|Monroe
|598
|9
|Washington
|584
|12
|Henry
|570
|5
|Crenshaw
|550
|30
|Perry
|544
|6
|Conecuh
|540
|12
|Wilcox
|539
|11
|Macon
|496
|18
|Fayette
|490
|10
|Sumter
|441
|21
|Cleburne
|436
|6
|Lamar
|403
|2
|Choctaw
|367
|12
|Greene
|310
|15
|Coosa
|179
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|32016
|491
|Davidson
|27518
|317
|Knox
|10202
|81
|Hamilton
|10094
|99
|Rutherford
|9884
|99
|Williamson
|5735
|40
|Sumner
|5109
|104
|Wilson
|3827
|50
|Putnam
|3588
|49
|Montgomery
|3321
|46
|Unassigned
|3316
|10
|Madison
|3225
|73
|Bradley
|3121
|19
|Out of TN
|3118
|27
|Sevier
|2786
|18
|Blount
|2707
|28
|Maury
|2582
|30
|Washington
|2531
|38
|Sullivan
|2436
|36
|Robertson
|2305
|38
|Hamblen
|2073
|31
|Tipton
|1944
|22
|Gibson
|1874
|27
|Trousdale
|1697
|7
|Hardeman
|1644
|28
|Dyer
|1564
|18
|Wayne
|1527
|6
|Coffee
|1425
|16
|Bedford
|1415
|19
|Obion
|1382
|15
|Dickson
|1372
|17
|Loudon
|1319
|8
|Anderson
|1317
|13
|Fayette
|1313
|22
|Cumberland
|1307
|21
|Weakley
|1300
|21
|Jefferson
|1258
|16
|Henderson
|1252
|24
|McMinn
|1239
|28
|Greene
|1234
|48
|Carter
|1233
|31
|Lawrence
|1175
|14
|Monroe
|1146
|20
|Warren
|1140
|8
|Hardin
|1131
|16
|Macon
|1120
|22
|Haywood
|1096
|23
|Lauderdale
|1071
|16
|Franklin
|1056
|10
|Carroll
|997
|21
|McNairy
|982
|20
|Roane
|980
|6
|White
|939
|10
|Lake
|938
|2
|Rhea
|917
|15
|Hawkins
|898
|22
|Bledsoe
|877
|4
|Overton
|872
|8
|Cheatham
|859
|10
|Johnson
|846
|3
|Marshall
|846
|5
|Smith
|809
|12
|Cocke
|806
|11
|Giles
|734
|22
|Lincoln
|680
|1
|Fentress
|678
|4
|Chester
|670
|13
|Henry
|670
|10
|Hickman
|666
|11
|DeKalb
|598
|17
|Crockett
|597
|20
|Marion
|589
|9
|Decatur
|568
|10
|Campbell
|545
|4
|Claiborne
|458
|5
|Grainger
|443
|4
|Polk
|429
|12
|Union
|420
|2
|Grundy
|397
|8
|Jackson
|368
|5
|Benton
|347
|8
|Morgan
|347
|4
|Cannon
|326
|2
|Houston
|313
|13
|Humphreys
|313
|3
|Unicoi
|297
|1
|Clay
|267
|6
|Sequatchie
|260
|1
|Stewart
|252
|3
|Scott
|249
|3
|Meigs
|243
|3
|Lewis
|242
|1
|Moore
|202
|1
|Van Buren
|171
|1
|Perry
|157
|0
|Pickett
|157
|2
|Hancock
|111
|3