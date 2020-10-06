CDC has new guidelines on coronavirus airborne transmission
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20731
|354
|Mobile
|13744
|297
|Tuscaloosa
|9219
|119
|Montgomery
|9029
|186
|Madison
|8276
|78
|Shelby
|6407
|51
|Lee
|6156
|61
|Baldwin
|6085
|53
|Marshall
|4038
|45
|Calhoun
|3705
|44
|Etowah
|3691
|45
|Morgan
|3481
|31
|Houston
|3368
|23
|Elmore
|2835
|50
|DeKalb
|2623
|21
|St. Clair
|2474
|37
|Walker
|2436
|88
|Limestone
|2298
|22
|Talladega
|2257
|30
|Cullman
|1971
|20
|Franklin
|1850
|30
|Lauderdale
|1832
|37
|Autauga
|1831
|27
|Russell
|1822
|3
|Dallas
|1808
|26
|Colbert
|1744
|26
|Jackson
|1694
|12
|Blount
|1662
|15
|Chilton
|1661
|30
|Escambia
|1652
|26
|Dale
|1513
|44
|Covington
|1480
|28
|Coffee
|1472
|5
|Pike
|1242
|12
|Chambers
|1208
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1197
|85
|Clarke
|1158
|16
|Marion
|1002
|29
|Butler
|927
|40
|Barbour
|921
|7
|Winston
|770
|12
|Marengo
|748
|19
|Geneva
|739
|6
|Randolph
|706
|13
|Bibb
|687
|10
|Pickens
|684
|15
|Hale
|669
|28
|Lawrence
|662
|26
|Lowndes
|662
|27
|Cherokee
|642
|13
|Bullock
|613
|15
|Clay
|613
|9
|Monroe
|597
|8
|Washington
|582
|12
|Henry
|570
|5
|Crenshaw
|547
|30
|Perry
|544
|6
|Conecuh
|540
|12
|Wilcox
|538
|11
|Macon
|492
|18
|Fayette
|485
|10
|Sumter
|438
|21
|Cleburne
|428
|6
|Lamar
|402
|2
|Choctaw
|366
|12
|Greene
|310
|15
|Coosa
|179
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|31840
|489
|Davidson
|27360
|316
|Knox
|10088
|81
|Hamilton
|9964
|96
|Rutherford
|9807
|98
|Williamson
|5674
|40
|Sumner
|5088
|104
|Wilson
|3788
|49
|Putnam
|3556
|48
|Montgomery
|3292
|46
|Unassigned
|3273
|9
|Madison
|3194
|72
|Out of TN
|3103
|27
|Bradley
|3093
|19
|Sevier
|2767
|17
|Blount
|2696
|28
|Maury
|2570
|29
|Washington
|2512
|38
|Sullivan
|2395
|35
|Robertson
|2298
|38
|Hamblen
|2061
|31
|Tipton
|1921
|22
|Gibson
|1851
|27
|Trousdale
|1692
|7
|Hardeman
|1637
|28
|Dyer
|1549
|18
|Wayne
|1521
|6
|Bedford
|1412
|18
|Coffee
|1411
|16
|Obion
|1362
|15
|Dickson
|1360
|17
|Loudon
|1307
|8
|Fayette
|1301
|21
|Anderson
|1299
|13
|Cumberland
|1298
|21
|Weakley
|1288
|21
|Henderson
|1244
|24
|Jefferson
|1243
|16
|Carter
|1233
|29
|Greene
|1230
|48
|McMinn
|1224
|28
|Lawrence
|1160
|14
|Monroe
|1136
|20
|Warren
|1135
|8
|Hardin
|1124
|16
|Macon
|1110
|22
|Haywood
|1092
|23
|Lauderdale
|1063
|16
|Franklin
|1052
|10
|Carroll
|992
|21
|McNairy
|976
|20
|Roane
|969
|6
|Lake
|935
|2
|White
|930
|10
|Rhea
|913
|15
|Hawkins
|893
|22
|Bledsoe
|875
|4
|Overton
|856
|7
|Cheatham
|853
|10
|Marshall
|839
|5
|Smith
|808
|11
|Cocke
|793
|11
|Johnson
|783
|3
|Giles
|725
|19
|Lincoln
|670
|1
|Chester
|667
|13
|Fentress
|666
|4
|Henry
|666
|10
|Hickman
|666
|11
|DeKalb
|598
|17
|Crockett
|593
|20
|Marion
|582
|9
|Decatur
|566
|10
|Campbell
|522
|4
|Claiborne
|456
|5
|Grainger
|434
|3
|Polk
|427
|12
|Union
|417
|2
|Grundy
|389
|7
|Jackson
|362
|5
|Benton
|345
|8
|Morgan
|340
|4
|Cannon
|324
|1
|Humphreys
|307
|3
|Houston
|302
|13
|Unicoi
|297
|1
|Clay
|267
|6
|Sequatchie
|260
|3
|Stewart
|250
|3
|Scott
|245
|3
|Lewis
|240
|1
|Meigs
|240
|3
|Moore
|201
|1
|Van Buren
|170
|1
|Perry
|157
|0
|Pickett
|148
|2
|Hancock
|111
|3