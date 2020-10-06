Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities working early morning death investigation on Slaughter Road Full Story

Coronavirus Money

Coronavirus relief funding for schools

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 7:57 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 7:57 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 140922

Reported Deaths: 2417
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20731354
Mobile13744297
Tuscaloosa9219119
Montgomery9029186
Madison827678
Shelby640751
Lee615661
Baldwin608553
Marshall403845
Calhoun370544
Etowah369145
Morgan348131
Houston336823
Elmore283550
DeKalb262321
St. Clair247437
Walker243688
Limestone229822
Talladega225730
Cullman197120
Franklin185030
Lauderdale183237
Autauga183127
Russell18223
Dallas180826
Colbert174426
Jackson169412
Blount166215
Chilton166130
Escambia165226
Dale151344
Covington148028
Coffee14725
Pike124212
Chambers120842
Tallapoosa119785
Clarke115816
Marion100229
Butler92740
Barbour9217
Winston77012
Marengo74819
Geneva7396
Randolph70613
Bibb68710
Pickens68415
Hale66928
Lawrence66226
Lowndes66227
Cherokee64213
Bullock61315
Clay6139
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5705
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4286
Lamar4022
Choctaw36612
Greene31015
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 203699

Reported Deaths: 2597
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31840489
Davidson27360316
Knox1008881
Hamilton996496
Rutherford980798
Williamson567440
Sumner5088104
Wilson378849
Putnam355648
Montgomery329246
Unassigned32739
Madison319472
Out of TN310327
Bradley309319
Sevier276717
Blount269628
Maury257029
Washington251238
Sullivan239535
Robertson229838
Hamblen206131
Tipton192122
Gibson185127
Trousdale16927
Hardeman163728
Dyer154918
Wayne15216
Bedford141218
Coffee141116
Obion136215
Dickson136017
Loudon13078
Fayette130121
Anderson129913
Cumberland129821
Weakley128821
Henderson124424
Jefferson124316
Carter123329
Greene123048
McMinn122428
Lawrence116014
Monroe113620
Warren11358
Hardin112416
Macon111022
Haywood109223
Lauderdale106316
Franklin105210
Carroll99221
McNairy97620
Roane9696
Lake9352
White93010
Rhea91315
Hawkins89322
Bledsoe8754
Overton8567
Cheatham85310
Marshall8395
Smith80811
Cocke79311
Johnson7833
Giles72519
Lincoln6701
Chester66713
Fentress6664
Henry66610
Hickman66611
DeKalb59817
Crockett59320
Marion5829
Decatur56610
Campbell5224
Claiborne4565
Grainger4343
Polk42712
Union4172
Grundy3897
Jackson3625
Benton3458
Morgan3404
Cannon3241
Humphreys3073
Houston30213
Unicoi2971
Clay2676
Sequatchie2603
Stewart2503
Scott2453
Lewis2401
Meigs2403
Moore2011
Van Buren1701
Perry1570
Pickett1482
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events