WAAY 31 en español 5 de octubre
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20666
|354
|Mobile
|13739
|296
|Tuscaloosa
|9194
|119
|Montgomery
|9007
|186
|Madison
|8234
|78
|Shelby
|6375
|51
|Lee
|6141
|61
|Baldwin
|6073
|53
|Marshall
|4032
|45
|Etowah
|3685
|45
|Calhoun
|3679
|44
|Morgan
|3461
|31
|Houston
|3347
|23
|Elmore
|2826
|50
|DeKalb
|2610
|21
|St. Clair
|2461
|37
|Walker
|2424
|88
|Limestone
|2258
|22
|Talladega
|2253
|30
|Cullman
|1959
|20
|Franklin
|1842
|30
|Autauga
|1828
|27
|Russell
|1821
|3
|Lauderdale
|1815
|37
|Dallas
|1808
|26
|Colbert
|1734
|26
|Jackson
|1690
|12
|Blount
|1656
|15
|Escambia
|1652
|26
|Chilton
|1648
|30
|Dale
|1509
|44
|Covington
|1478
|28
|Coffee
|1462
|5
|Pike
|1238
|12
|Chambers
|1205
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1195
|85
|Clarke
|1156
|16
|Marion
|997
|29
|Butler
|926
|40
|Barbour
|921
|7
|Winston
|764
|12
|Marengo
|743
|19
|Geneva
|733
|6
|Randolph
|702
|13
|Bibb
|686
|10
|Pickens
|684
|15
|Hale
|666
|28
|Lowndes
|662
|27
|Lawrence
|652
|26
|Cherokee
|639
|13
|Bullock
|613
|15
|Clay
|611
|9
|Monroe
|597
|8
|Washington
|582
|12
|Henry
|566
|5
|Crenshaw
|547
|30
|Perry
|544
|6
|Conecuh
|540
|12
|Wilcox
|538
|11
|Macon
|492
|18
|Fayette
|485
|10
|Sumter
|438
|21
|Cleburne
|427
|6
|Lamar
|400
|2
|Choctaw
|366
|12
|Greene
|308
|15
|Coosa
|179
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|31600
|487
|Davidson
|27185
|316
|Knox
|9963
|81
|Hamilton
|9900
|96
|Rutherford
|9709
|98
|Williamson
|5572
|40
|Sumner
|5044
|103
|Wilson
|3717
|49
|Putnam
|3521
|48
|Montgomery
|3235
|46
|Unassigned
|3164
|9
|Madison
|3154
|71
|Bradley
|3060
|19
|Out of TN
|3002
|27
|Sevier
|2747
|17
|Blount
|2678
|27
|Maury
|2528
|29
|Washington
|2488
|38
|Sullivan
|2367
|35
|Robertson
|2285
|38
|Hamblen
|2032
|31
|Tipton
|1897
|22
|Gibson
|1821
|26
|Trousdale
|1687
|7
|Hardeman
|1623
|28
|Dyer
|1520
|18
|Wayne
|1519
|6
|Bedford
|1402
|18
|Coffee
|1372
|15
|Dickson
|1329
|17
|Obion
|1315
|15
|Fayette
|1282
|21
|Anderson
|1278
|13
|Cumberland
|1278
|20
|Loudon
|1277
|8
|Weakley
|1269
|21
|Henderson
|1234
|24
|Carter
|1217
|29
|Jefferson
|1216
|14
|Greene
|1214
|48
|McMinn
|1200
|28
|Lawrence
|1140
|14
|Monroe
|1123
|20
|Warren
|1120
|8
|Hardin
|1112
|16
|Macon
|1107
|22
|Haywood
|1058
|23
|Lauderdale
|1046
|16
|Franklin
|1038
|10
|Carroll
|974
|20
|McNairy
|960
|19
|Roane
|954
|6
|Lake
|935
|2
|White
|910
|10
|Rhea
|896
|15
|Bledsoe
|871
|4
|Hawkins
|870
|22
|Cheatham
|841
|10
|Overton
|835
|7
|Marshall
|824
|5
|Smith
|797
|11
|Cocke
|781
|11
|Johnson
|771
|3
|Giles
|687
|19
|Chester
|661
|13
|Lincoln
|659
|1
|Henry
|657
|10
|Fentress
|653
|4
|Hickman
|641
|11
|DeKalb
|595
|16
|Crockett
|581
|20
|Marion
|576
|9
|Decatur
|560
|9
|Campbell
|509
|4
|Claiborne
|453
|5
|Grainger
|430
|3
|Polk
|423
|12
|Union
|412
|2
|Grundy
|381
|7
|Jackson
|359
|5
|Benton
|343
|8
|Morgan
|333
|4
|Cannon
|317
|1
|Unicoi
|295
|1
|Humphreys
|293
|3
|Houston
|290
|9
|Clay
|259
|6
|Sequatchie
|252
|3
|Stewart
|245
|3
|Scott
|240
|2
|Meigs
|239
|3
|Lewis
|227
|1
|Moore
|193
|1
|Van Buren
|170
|0
|Perry
|157
|0
|Pickett
|145
|2
|Hancock
|111
|3