10/05/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 6:41 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 140922

Reported Deaths: 2417
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20666354
Mobile13739296
Tuscaloosa9194119
Montgomery9007186
Madison823478
Shelby637551
Lee614161
Baldwin607353
Marshall403245
Etowah368545
Calhoun367944
Morgan346131
Houston334723
Elmore282650
DeKalb261021
St. Clair246137
Walker242488
Limestone225822
Talladega225330
Cullman195920
Franklin184230
Autauga182827
Russell18213
Lauderdale181537
Dallas180826
Colbert173426
Jackson169012
Blount165615
Escambia165226
Chilton164830
Dale150944
Covington147828
Coffee14625
Pike123812
Chambers120542
Tallapoosa119585
Clarke115616
Marion99729
Butler92640
Barbour9217
Winston76412
Marengo74319
Geneva7336
Randolph70213
Bibb68610
Pickens68415
Hale66628
Lowndes66227
Lawrence65226
Cherokee63913
Bullock61315
Clay6119
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5665
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4276
Lamar4002
Choctaw36612
Greene30815
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 201210

Reported Deaths: 2577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31600487
Davidson27185316
Knox996381
Hamilton990096
Rutherford970998
Williamson557240
Sumner5044103
Wilson371749
Putnam352148
Montgomery323546
Unassigned31649
Madison315471
Bradley306019
Out of TN300227
Sevier274717
Blount267827
Maury252829
Washington248838
Sullivan236735
Robertson228538
Hamblen203231
Tipton189722
Gibson182126
Trousdale16877
Hardeman162328
Dyer152018
Wayne15196
Bedford140218
Coffee137215
Dickson132917
Obion131515
Fayette128221
Anderson127813
Cumberland127820
Loudon12778
Weakley126921
Henderson123424
Carter121729
Jefferson121614
Greene121448
McMinn120028
Lawrence114014
Monroe112320
Warren11208
Hardin111216
Macon110722
Haywood105823
Lauderdale104616
Franklin103810
Carroll97420
McNairy96019
Roane9546
Lake9352
White91010
Rhea89615
Bledsoe8714
Hawkins87022
Cheatham84110
Overton8357
Marshall8245
Smith79711
Cocke78111
Johnson7713
Giles68719
Chester66113
Lincoln6591
Henry65710
Fentress6534
Hickman64111
DeKalb59516
Crockett58120
Marion5769
Decatur5609
Campbell5094
Claiborne4535
Grainger4303
Polk42312
Union4122
Grundy3817
Jackson3595
Benton3438
Morgan3334
Cannon3171
Unicoi2951
Humphreys2933
Houston2909
Clay2596
Sequatchie2523
Stewart2453
Scott2402
Meigs2393
Lewis2271
Moore1931
Van Buren1700
Perry1570
Pickett1452
Hancock1113

