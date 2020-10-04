Volunteers Helping Homeless Community
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20584
|354
|Mobile
|13692
|296
|Tuscaloosa
|9131
|119
|Montgomery
|8988
|186
|Madison
|8182
|78
|Shelby
|6321
|51
|Lee
|6117
|61
|Baldwin
|6048
|53
|Marshall
|4025
|45
|Etowah
|3669
|45
|Calhoun
|3660
|44
|Morgan
|3420
|31
|Houston
|3331
|23
|Elmore
|2817
|50
|DeKalb
|2561
|21
|St. Clair
|2447
|37
|Walker
|2415
|88
|Talladega
|2247
|30
|Limestone
|2229
|22
|Cullman
|1946
|20
|Franklin
|1836
|30
|Autauga
|1818
|27
|Russell
|1814
|3
|Lauderdale
|1807
|37
|Dallas
|1806
|26
|Colbert
|1722
|26
|Jackson
|1670
|12
|Blount
|1655
|15
|Escambia
|1650
|26
|Chilton
|1640
|30
|Dale
|1504
|44
|Covington
|1477
|28
|Coffee
|1452
|5
|Pike
|1234
|12
|Chambers
|1204
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1190
|85
|Clarke
|1143
|16
|Marion
|992
|29
|Butler
|924
|40
|Barbour
|921
|7
|Winston
|763
|12
|Marengo
|741
|19
|Geneva
|730
|6
|Randolph
|691
|13
|Pickens
|679
|15
|Bibb
|678
|10
|Hale
|665
|28
|Lowndes
|662
|27
|Lawrence
|652
|26
|Cherokee
|639
|13
|Bullock
|613
|15
|Clay
|608
|9
|Monroe
|595
|8
|Washington
|580
|12
|Henry
|557
|5
|Crenshaw
|546
|30
|Perry
|543
|6
|Conecuh
|540
|12
|Wilcox
|537
|11
|Macon
|491
|18
|Fayette
|476
|10
|Sumter
|437
|21
|Cleburne
|424
|6
|Lamar
|397
|2
|Choctaw
|361
|12
|Greene
|307
|15
|Coosa
|179
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|31482
|483
|Davidson
|27029
|313
|Knox
|9879
|80
|Hamilton
|9835
|96
|Rutherford
|9668
|98
|Williamson
|5505
|40
|Sumner
|5016
|103
|Wilson
|3675
|49
|Putnam
|3485
|48
|Montgomery
|3212
|46
|Madison
|3136
|71
|Unassigned
|3129
|9
|Bradley
|3022
|18
|Out of TN
|2935
|26
|Sevier
|2739
|17
|Blount
|2658
|27
|Maury
|2500
|29
|Washington
|2460
|38
|Sullivan
|2353
|33
|Robertson
|2279
|41
|Hamblen
|2010
|31
|Tipton
|1885
|21
|Gibson
|1800
|26
|Trousdale
|1683
|7
|Hardeman
|1611
|28
|Wayne
|1516
|6
|Dyer
|1501
|18
|Bedford
|1397
|18
|Coffee
|1345
|15
|Dickson
|1321
|17
|Obion
|1295
|15
|Anderson
|1266
|13
|Cumberland
|1259
|20
|Weakley
|1259
|21
|Loudon
|1256
|8
|Fayette
|1254
|21
|Henderson
|1223
|24
|Jefferson
|1211
|14
|Carter
|1210
|29
|Greene
|1200
|48
|McMinn
|1186
|28
|Lawrence
|1139
|14
|Warren
|1113
|8
|Monroe
|1110
|20
|Hardin
|1099
|16
|Macon
|1099
|22
|Haywood
|1052
|23
|Lauderdale
|1038
|16
|Franklin
|1029
|10
|Carroll
|962
|20
|McNairy
|953
|19
|Roane
|944
|6
|Lake
|932
|2
|White
|896
|10
|Rhea
|886
|15
|Bledsoe
|869
|4
|Hawkins
|861
|22
|Cheatham
|836
|9
|Overton
|816
|7
|Marshall
|815
|5
|Smith
|778
|11
|Cocke
|776
|11
|Johnson
|765
|3
|Giles
|678
|19
|Chester
|660
|12
|Lincoln
|657
|1
|Henry
|650
|10
|Fentress
|642
|4
|Hickman
|635
|10
|DeKalb
|589
|15
|Crockett
|570
|20
|Marion
|568
|9
|Decatur
|557
|9
|Campbell
|493
|4
|Claiborne
|454
|5
|Grainger
|417
|3
|Polk
|414
|12
|Union
|403
|2
|Grundy
|359
|7
|Jackson
|352
|5
|Benton
|343
|8
|Morgan
|333
|4
|Cannon
|312
|1
|Unicoi
|293
|1
|Humphreys
|290
|3
|Houston
|285
|6
|Clay
|250
|6
|Sequatchie
|250
|3
|Scott
|241
|2
|Meigs
|234
|3
|Stewart
|228
|3
|Lewis
|221
|1
|Moore
|189
|1
|Van Buren
|170
|0
|Perry
|155
|0
|Pickett
|140
|2
|Hancock
|110
|3