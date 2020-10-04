Alabama bests Texas A&M in home opener

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Texas A&M 52-24 in Tuscaloosa.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20442
|354
|Mobile
|13641
|295
|Tuscaloosa
|9099
|119
|Montgomery
|8948
|185
|Madison
|8125
|78
|Shelby
|6266
|50
|Lee
|6068
|61
|Baldwin
|6024
|53
|Marshall
|4004
|45
|Etowah
|3641
|45
|Calhoun
|3628
|44
|Morgan
|3389
|30
|Houston
|2992
|23
|Elmore
|2786
|49
|DeKalb
|2508
|21
|St. Clair
|2414
|37
|Walker
|2403
|88
|Limestone
|2202
|22
|Talladega
|2201
|30
|Cullman
|1932
|20
|Franklin
|1819
|30
|Russell
|1807
|3
|Autauga
|1805
|27
|Dallas
|1802
|26
|Lauderdale
|1787
|37
|Colbert
|1707
|26
|Jackson
|1651
|12
|Blount
|1642
|15
|Escambia
|1631
|24
|Chilton
|1624
|30
|Covington
|1441
|28
|Dale
|1432
|44
|Coffee
|1404
|5
|Pike
|1227
|12
|Chambers
|1185
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1181
|85
|Clarke
|1129
|16
|Marion
|987
|29
|Butler
|922
|40
|Barbour
|902
|7
|Winston
|759
|12
|Marengo
|734
|19
|Randolph
|682
|13
|Pickens
|676
|15
|Bibb
|675
|10
|Geneva
|668
|6
|Hale
|662
|28
|Lowndes
|660
|27
|Lawrence
|647
|26
|Cherokee
|631
|13
|Bullock
|612
|15
|Clay
|600
|9
|Monroe
|593
|8
|Washington
|563
|12
|Crenshaw
|545
|30
|Perry
|543
|6
|Conecuh
|539
|12
|Wilcox
|535
|11
|Henry
|523
|5
|Macon
|488
|18
|Fayette
|474
|10
|Sumter
|437
|21
|Cleburne
|420
|5
|Lamar
|393
|2
|Choctaw
|359
|12
|Greene
|307
|15
|Coosa
|175
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|31389
|480
|Davidson
|26959
|313
|Knox
|9801
|80
|Hamilton
|9789
|95
|Rutherford
|9624
|96
|Williamson
|5478
|38
|Sumner
|4989
|102
|Wilson
|3653
|49
|Putnam
|3443
|48
|Montgomery
|3205
|46
|Unassigned
|3125
|7
|Madison
|3109
|69
|Bradley
|3009
|17
|Out of TN
|2964
|26
|Sevier
|2715
|16
|Blount
|2629
|27
|Maury
|2486
|28
|Washington
|2435
|38
|Sullivan
|2324
|33
|Robertson
|2272
|39
|Hamblen
|1999
|31
|Tipton
|1878
|20
|Gibson
|1785
|25
|Trousdale
|1682
|7
|Hardeman
|1602
|27
|Wayne
|1513
|5
|Dyer
|1476
|18
|Bedford
|1392
|17
|Coffee
|1330
|14
|Dickson
|1314
|17
|Obion
|1262
|14
|Weakley
|1252
|21
|Loudon
|1249
|7
|Anderson
|1248
|13
|Cumberland
|1246
|19
|Fayette
|1241
|21
|Henderson
|1209
|24
|Carter
|1206
|28
|Greene
|1198
|46
|Jefferson
|1189
|14
|McMinn
|1186
|26
|Lawrence
|1130
|14
|Monroe
|1101
|20
|Hardin
|1096
|16
|Warren
|1093
|7
|Macon
|1082
|21
|Lauderdale
|1031
|16
|Haywood
|1028
|23
|Franklin
|1022
|10
|McNairy
|946
|19
|Carroll
|941
|20
|Roane
|936
|6
|Lake
|928
|2
|Rhea
|878
|15
|White
|876
|10
|Bledsoe
|867
|4
|Hawkins
|860
|22
|Cheatham
|836
|9
|Marshall
|807
|5
|Overton
|801
|7
|Cocke
|774
|10
|Johnson
|764
|3
|Smith
|763
|11
|Giles
|672
|19
|Chester
|659
|12
|Lincoln
|655
|1
|Henry
|645
|10
|Hickman
|630
|8
|Fentress
|605
|4
|DeKalb
|579
|14
|Crockett
|566
|19
|Marion
|563
|9
|Decatur
|548
|7
|Campbell
|483
|4
|Claiborne
|452
|5
|Polk
|414
|11
|Grainger
|411
|3
|Union
|395
|2
|Grundy
|352
|6
|Jackson
|347
|5
|Benton
|343
|8
|Morgan
|330
|4
|Cannon
|310
|1
|Unicoi
|293
|1
|Humphreys
|288
|3
|Houston
|284
|4
|Sequatchie
|249
|3
|Clay
|246
|6
|Scott
|236
|2
|Meigs
|234
|3
|Stewart
|226
|3
|Lewis
|220
|1
|Moore
|189
|1
|Van Buren
|168
|0
|Perry
|154
|0
|Pickett
|132
|2
|Hancock
|110
|3