Athens vs Hartselle rivalry game sold out

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20308
|354
|Mobile
|13619
|295
|Tuscaloosa
|9040
|118
|Montgomery
|8918
|187
|Madison
|8056
|78
|Shelby
|6221
|50
|Lee
|6043
|61
|Baldwin
|5997
|53
|Marshall
|3995
|46
|Etowah
|3616
|45
|Calhoun
|3587
|44
|Morgan
|3362
|29
|Houston
|2962
|23
|Elmore
|2759
|49
|DeKalb
|2481
|21
|St. Clair
|2389
|37
|Walker
|2376
|88
|Talladega
|2192
|30
|Limestone
|2174
|20
|Cullman
|1923
|20
|Franklin
|1808
|30
|Dallas
|1799
|26
|Autauga
|1798
|28
|Russell
|1796
|3
|Lauderdale
|1772
|34
|Colbert
|1696
|26
|Blount
|1634
|15
|Jackson
|1624
|12
|Escambia
|1623
|24
|Chilton
|1610
|30
|Covington
|1424
|28
|Dale
|1421
|44
|Coffee
|1394
|5
|Pike
|1224
|12
|Chambers
|1181
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1178
|85
|Clarke
|1125
|16
|Marion
|981
|29
|Butler
|919
|40
|Barbour
|898
|7
|Winston
|753
|12
|Marengo
|732
|19
|Randolph
|678
|13
|Pickens
|674
|15
|Bibb
|672
|10
|Geneva
|662
|6
|Lowndes
|659
|27
|Hale
|656
|28
|Lawrence
|644
|25
|Cherokee
|624
|13
|Bullock
|612
|16
|Clay
|594
|9
|Monroe
|592
|8
|Washington
|562
|12
|Crenshaw
|543
|30
|Perry
|543
|6
|Conecuh
|538
|12
|Wilcox
|534
|11
|Henry
|518
|5
|Macon
|485
|18
|Fayette
|473
|11
|Sumter
|436
|21
|Cleburne
|414
|5
|Lamar
|386
|2
|Choctaw
|357
|12
|Greene
|306
|15
|Coosa
|174
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|31321
|479
|Davidson
|26940
|313
|Hamilton
|9741
|95
|Knox
|9737
|80
|Rutherford
|9579
|95
|Williamson
|5455
|38
|Sumner
|4968
|102
|Wilson
|3636
|48
|Putnam
|3419
|47
|Montgomery
|3178
|46
|Unassigned
|3108
|7
|Madison
|3096
|67
|Bradley
|2998
|17
|Out of TN
|2965
|28
|Sevier
|2698
|16
|Blount
|2616
|27
|Maury
|2472
|27
|Washington
|2406
|38
|Sullivan
|2290
|33
|Robertson
|2266
|39
|Hamblen
|1971
|30
|Tipton
|1874
|20
|Gibson
|1773
|24
|Trousdale
|1676
|7
|Hardeman
|1598
|26
|Wayne
|1509
|5
|Dyer
|1465
|18
|Bedford
|1387
|17
|Coffee
|1318
|14
|Dickson
|1309
|17
|Weakley
|1248
|21
|Obion
|1244
|13
|Anderson
|1243
|13
|Fayette
|1239
|21
|Loudon
|1239
|7
|Cumberland
|1234
|19
|Henderson
|1206
|24
|Carter
|1199
|28
|Greene
|1189
|46
|McMinn
|1179
|26
|Jefferson
|1171
|14
|Lawrence
|1122
|14
|Monroe
|1094
|20
|Warren
|1091
|7
|Hardin
|1089
|16
|Macon
|1073
|21
|Lauderdale
|1030
|16
|Haywood
|1020
|23
|Franklin
|1017
|10
|McNairy
|938
|19
|Carroll
|934
|20
|Lake
|929
|2
|Roane
|926
|6
|Rhea
|870
|15
|Bledsoe
|866
|4
|White
|864
|10
|Hawkins
|850
|22
|Cheatham
|832
|9
|Marshall
|794
|5
|Overton
|791
|6
|Cocke
|765
|10
|Smith
|762
|11
|Johnson
|757
|3
|Giles
|659
|18
|Chester
|656
|12
|Lincoln
|651
|1
|Henry
|644
|10
|Hickman
|624
|8
|Fentress
|593
|4
|DeKalb
|578
|14
|Crockett
|565
|19
|Marion
|560
|8
|Decatur
|545
|7
|Campbell
|474
|4
|Claiborne
|450
|5
|Polk
|413
|11
|Grainger
|408
|3
|Union
|390
|2
|Benton
|343
|8
|Grundy
|343
|6
|Jackson
|343
|5
|Morgan
|327
|4
|Cannon
|309
|1
|Unicoi
|293
|1
|Humphreys
|279
|3
|Houston
|272
|4
|Sequatchie
|249
|3
|Clay
|246
|5
|Meigs
|232
|3
|Scott
|227
|2
|Stewart
|221
|2
|Lewis
|214
|1
|Moore
|188
|1
|Van Buren
|168
|0
|Perry
|154
|0
|Pickett
|130
|2
|Hancock
|110
|3