Rob's Thursday October 1 North Alabama Weather Forecast

A cool but sunny start to October for North Alabama. Thursday afternoon will warm to the low to mid 70s with some breezy northwest winds.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|20221
|352
|Mobile
|13558
|295
|Tuscaloosa
|9029
|118
|Montgomery
|8894
|187
|Madison
|8005
|80
|Shelby
|6164
|50
|Lee
|6017
|61
|Baldwin
|5640
|52
|Marshall
|3983
|45
|Etowah
|3575
|45
|Calhoun
|3569
|44
|Morgan
|3349
|29
|Houston
|2954
|21
|Elmore
|2739
|48
|DeKalb
|2461
|21
|St. Clair
|2379
|37
|Walker
|2369
|87
|Talladega
|2190
|30
|Limestone
|2157
|20
|Cullman
|1922
|20
|Dallas
|1799
|26
|Franklin
|1794
|30
|Autauga
|1791
|27
|Russell
|1790
|3
|Lauderdale
|1759
|34
|Colbert
|1684
|26
|Blount
|1629
|15
|Escambia
|1620
|24
|Jackson
|1611
|12
|Chilton
|1609
|30
|Dale
|1418
|44
|Covington
|1416
|28
|Coffee
|1393
|6
|Pike
|1220
|11
|Chambers
|1179
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1173
|85
|Clarke
|1109
|16
|Marion
|976
|29
|Butler
|917
|40
|Barbour
|896
|7
|Winston
|751
|12
|Marengo
|728
|20
|Pickens
|672
|15
|Randolph
|672
|13
|Bibb
|664
|11
|Lowndes
|659
|27
|Hale
|653
|28
|Geneva
|650
|5
|Lawrence
|636
|25
|Cherokee
|620
|13
|Bullock
|610
|15
|Clay
|592
|9
|Monroe
|592
|8
|Washington
|560
|12
|Crenshaw
|545
|32
|Perry
|543
|6
|Conecuh
|538
|11
|Wilcox
|532
|11
|Henry
|514
|5
|Macon
|483
|18
|Fayette
|473
|11
|Sumter
|434
|19
|Cleburne
|408
|5
|Lamar
|382
|2
|Choctaw
|352
|12
|Greene
|306
|15
|Coosa
|174
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|31202
|472
|Davidson
|26874
|312
|Hamilton
|9687
|95
|Knox
|9681
|80
|Rutherford
|9523
|92
|Williamson
|5423
|36
|Sumner
|4922
|98
|Wilson
|3605
|47
|Putnam
|3383
|44
|Montgomery
|3174
|46
|Unassigned
|3083
|4
|Madison
|3063
|66
|Bradley
|2988
|17
|Out of TN
|2939
|27
|Sevier
|2677
|15
|Blount
|2589
|24
|Maury
|2457
|26
|Washington
|2393
|38
|Sullivan
|2265
|33
|Robertson
|2255
|39
|Hamblen
|1965
|28
|Tipton
|1860
|19
|Gibson
|1746
|25
|Trousdale
|1675
|7
|Hardeman
|1589
|26
|Wayne
|1505
|5
|Dyer
|1430
|17
|Bedford
|1380
|17
|Coffee
|1302
|14
|Dickson
|1297
|16
|Fayette
|1236
|21
|Weakley
|1234
|21
|Loudon
|1226
|7
|Anderson
|1224
|13
|Cumberland
|1223
|19
|Obion
|1220
|11
|Carter
|1199
|28
|Henderson
|1195
|24
|Greene
|1185
|46
|McMinn
|1176
|26
|Jefferson
|1161
|14
|Lawrence
|1108
|14
|Warren
|1085
|7
|Monroe
|1083
|19
|Hardin
|1077
|16
|Macon
|1070
|21
|Lauderdale
|1017
|16
|Franklin
|1010
|10
|Haywood
|1006
|23
|McNairy
|930
|18
|Lake
|928
|2
|Carroll
|917
|20
|Roane
|917
|6
|Bledsoe
|864
|4
|Rhea
|863
|15
|White
|856
|10
|Hawkins
|843
|20
|Cheatham
|828
|9
|Marshall
|791
|5
|Overton
|782
|6
|Cocke
|759
|10
|Johnson
|752
|3
|Smith
|745
|11
|Giles
|654
|17
|Chester
|653
|11
|Lincoln
|646
|1
|Henry
|640
|10
|Hickman
|612
|8
|Fentress
|588
|4
|DeKalb
|576
|14
|Crockett
|558
|19
|Marion
|555
|8
|Decatur
|538
|7
|Campbell
|467
|4
|Claiborne
|449
|5
|Polk
|410
|10
|Grainger
|404
|3
|Union
|382
|2
|Benton
|342
|8
|Jackson
|335
|5
|Grundy
|326
|6
|Morgan
|325
|3
|Cannon
|304
|1
|Unicoi
|292
|1
|Humphreys
|268
|3
|Sequatchie
|249
|3
|Clay
|243
|5
|Houston
|243
|2
|Meigs
|231
|3
|Scott
|225
|2
|Stewart
|223
|2
|Lewis
|211
|1
|Moore
|188
|1
|Van Buren
|167
|0
|Perry
|153
|0
|Pickett
|131
|2
|Hancock
|109
|3