Absentee Ballots

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19938
|351
|Mobile
|13507
|293
|Montgomery
|8866
|185
|Tuscaloosa
|8837
|118
|Madison
|7981
|79
|Shelby
|6074
|49
|Lee
|5971
|61
|Baldwin
|5606
|50
|Marshall
|3975
|43
|Calhoun
|3556
|44
|Etowah
|3548
|45
|Morgan
|3334
|28
|Houston
|2939
|21
|Elmore
|2719
|48
|DeKalb
|2443
|21
|St. Clair
|2359
|36
|Walker
|2354
|85
|Talladega
|2178
|30
|Limestone
|2144
|20
|Cullman
|1919
|20
|Dallas
|1798
|26
|Franklin
|1791
|30
|Autauga
|1787
|27
|Russell
|1768
|3
|Lauderdale
|1751
|33
|Colbert
|1677
|26
|Blount
|1621
|15
|Escambia
|1616
|24
|Jackson
|1597
|12
|Chilton
|1595
|30
|Covington
|1407
|27
|Dale
|1403
|44
|Coffee
|1371
|6
|Pike
|1216
|11
|Chambers
|1175
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1171
|85
|Clarke
|1103
|16
|Marion
|975
|29
|Butler
|917
|40
|Barbour
|886
|7
|Winston
|750
|13
|Marengo
|726
|20
|Pickens
|670
|14
|Randolph
|666
|13
|Lowndes
|659
|27
|Bibb
|658
|10
|Hale
|649
|28
|Geneva
|644
|4
|Lawrence
|634
|25
|Cherokee
|617
|13
|Bullock
|607
|14
|Clay
|591
|8
|Monroe
|590
|8
|Washington
|560
|12
|Crenshaw
|543
|32
|Perry
|542
|6
|Conecuh
|539
|11
|Wilcox
|532
|11
|Henry
|510
|5
|Macon
|483
|18
|Fayette
|468
|9
|Sumter
|437
|19
|Cleburne
|394
|5
|Lamar
|382
|2
|Choctaw
|351
|12
|Greene
|305
|15
|Coosa
|174
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|31097
|466
|Davidson
|26797
|311
|Hamilton
|9634
|95
|Knox
|9605
|79
|Rutherford
|9452
|90
|Williamson
|5366
|36
|Sumner
|4895
|98
|Wilson
|3562
|47
|Putnam
|3365
|41
|Montgomery
|3133
|44
|Unassigned
|3044
|4
|Madison
|2992
|65
|Out of TN
|2977
|27
|Bradley
|2972
|17
|Sevier
|2664
|15
|Blount
|2563
|24
|Maury
|2427
|25
|Washington
|2355
|38
|Robertson
|2239
|39
|Sullivan
|2231
|33
|Hamblen
|1948
|28
|Tipton
|1845
|19
|Gibson
|1726
|24
|Trousdale
|1669
|7
|Hardeman
|1584
|26
|Wayne
|1501
|5
|Dyer
|1420
|17
|Bedford
|1373
|17
|Dickson
|1280
|15
|Coffee
|1277
|13
|Fayette
|1227
|19
|Cumberland
|1219
|19
|Weakley
|1216
|20
|Anderson
|1210
|13
|Obion
|1202
|11
|Loudon
|1199
|6
|Henderson
|1191
|25
|Carter
|1180
|28
|Greene
|1169
|46
|McMinn
|1163
|25
|Jefferson
|1144
|14
|Lawrence
|1089
|13
|Warren
|1077
|7
|Macon
|1067
|21
|Monroe
|1066
|18
|Hardin
|1055
|16
|Lauderdale
|1003
|16
|Haywood
|998
|21
|Franklin
|994
|10
|Lake
|925
|2
|McNairy
|925
|18
|Carroll
|913
|20
|Roane
|912
|6
|Bledsoe
|862
|4
|White
|855
|10
|Rhea
|854
|13
|Hawkins
|827
|20
|Cheatham
|819
|9
|Marshall
|781
|5
|Overton
|770
|6
|Cocke
|753
|10
|Smith
|740
|11
|Johnson
|732
|3
|Chester
|650
|11
|Giles
|644
|17
|Lincoln
|633
|1
|Henry
|630
|9
|Hickman
|600
|8
|DeKalb
|574
|14
|Marion
|551
|8
|Fentress
|546
|3
|Crockett
|544
|19
|Decatur
|534
|7
|Campbell
|461
|4
|Claiborne
|445
|5
|Polk
|407
|10
|Grainger
|394
|3
|Union
|376
|2
|Benton
|341
|8
|Jackson
|332
|5
|Morgan
|321
|3
|Grundy
|317
|6
|Cannon
|295
|0
|Unicoi
|291
|1
|Humphreys
|267
|3
|Sequatchie
|244
|1
|Clay
|235
|5
|Houston
|234
|3
|Meigs
|232
|3
|Stewart
|221
|2
|Scott
|219
|2
|Lewis
|208
|1
|Moore
|183
|1
|Van Buren
|166
|0
|Perry
|153
|0
|Pickett
|126
|2
|Hancock
|107
|3