WAAY 31 en español 29 de septiembre
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19833
|350
|Mobile
|13471
|292
|Montgomery
|8865
|184
|Tuscaloosa
|8744
|118
|Madison
|7978
|78
|Shelby
|6043
|49
|Lee
|5945
|60
|Baldwin
|5588
|50
|Marshall
|3967
|43
|Calhoun
|3548
|44
|Etowah
|3540
|45
|Morgan
|3327
|28
|Houston
|2935
|21
|Elmore
|2691
|48
|DeKalb
|2435
|21
|St. Clair
|2340
|36
|Walker
|2330
|84
|Talladega
|2177
|29
|Limestone
|2135
|20
|Cullman
|1911
|20
|Dallas
|1793
|26
|Franklin
|1790
|29
|Autauga
|1785
|25
|Russell
|1765
|3
|Lauderdale
|1740
|33
|Colbert
|1675
|26
|Blount
|1618
|15
|Escambia
|1614
|24
|Chilton
|1593
|30
|Jackson
|1589
|11
|Covington
|1403
|27
|Dale
|1399
|44
|Coffee
|1365
|6
|Pike
|1205
|10
|Chambers
|1172
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1166
|85
|Clarke
|1104
|16
|Marion
|971
|29
|Butler
|914
|39
|Barbour
|886
|7
|Winston
|745
|12
|Marengo
|726
|20
|Pickens
|668
|14
|Randolph
|660
|13
|Bibb
|657
|10
|Lowndes
|657
|27
|Hale
|649
|28
|Geneva
|638
|4
|Lawrence
|628
|23
|Cherokee
|614
|13
|Bullock
|607
|14
|Clay
|592
|8
|Monroe
|590
|8
|Washington
|561
|13
|Crenshaw
|542
|32
|Perry
|542
|6
|Conecuh
|537
|11
|Wilcox
|532
|11
|Henry
|508
|5
|Macon
|483
|18
|Fayette
|467
|8
|Sumter
|438
|19
|Cleburne
|389
|5
|Lamar
|377
|2
|Choctaw
|351
|12
|Greene
|303
|15
|Coosa
|172
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|31034
|460
|Davidson
|26685
|307
|Hamilton
|9564
|95
|Knox
|9550
|80
|Rutherford
|9408
|90
|Williamson
|5341
|36
|Sumner
|4883
|98
|Wilson
|3538
|45
|Putnam
|3355
|41
|Montgomery
|3123
|44
|Unassigned
|3047
|6
|Out of TN
|2997
|27
|Bradley
|2967
|17
|Madison
|2943
|64
|Sevier
|2647
|15
|Blount
|2548
|24
|Maury
|2420
|24
|Washington
|2337
|36
|Robertson
|2231
|35
|Sullivan
|2220
|33
|Hamblen
|1943
|26
|Tipton
|1836
|19
|Gibson
|1713
|23
|Trousdale
|1668
|7
|Hardeman
|1583
|26
|Wayne
|1502
|5
|Dyer
|1403
|14
|Bedford
|1370
|17
|Dickson
|1277
|15
|Coffee
|1255
|13
|Cumberland
|1217
|18
|Weakley
|1212
|19
|Fayette
|1206
|19
|Anderson
|1202
|13
|Obion
|1200
|11
|Henderson
|1191
|24
|Loudon
|1190
|6
|Carter
|1179
|28
|Greene
|1166
|44
|McMinn
|1150
|25
|Jefferson
|1134
|14
|Warren
|1078
|7
|Lawrence
|1077
|13
|Macon
|1068
|21
|Monroe
|1058
|18
|Hardin
|1052
|16
|Lauderdale
|995
|16
|Haywood
|992
|21
|Franklin
|989
|10
|Lake
|925
|2
|McNairy
|918
|18
|Roane
|909
|6
|Carroll
|905
|20
|Bledsoe
|862
|4
|Rhea
|850
|13
|White
|849
|9
|Hawkins
|823
|18
|Cheatham
|819
|10
|Marshall
|780
|5
|Overton
|766
|6
|Cocke
|753
|10
|Smith
|734
|11
|Johnson
|729
|2
|Chester
|646
|10
|Giles
|637
|17
|Henry
|628
|9
|Lincoln
|628
|1
|Hickman
|599
|8
|DeKalb
|572
|14
|Crockett
|544
|19
|Marion
|538
|8
|Decatur
|531
|7
|Fentress
|527
|3
|Campbell
|456
|4
|Claiborne
|442
|5
|Polk
|406
|10
|Grainger
|386
|3
|Union
|371
|2
|Benton
|339
|9
|Jackson
|332
|5
|Morgan
|321
|3
|Grundy
|312
|6
|Cannon
|295
|0
|Unicoi
|288
|1
|Humphreys
|263
|3
|Sequatchie
|242
|1
|Clay
|234
|5
|Houston
|228
|3
|Meigs
|228
|3
|Stewart
|219
|2
|Scott
|218
|2
|Lewis
|207
|1
|Moore
|180
|1
|Van Buren
|166
|0
|Perry
|153
|0
|Pickett
|123
|2
|Hancock
|107
|3