Highway 231 reopens ahead of schedule
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19752
|350
|Mobile
|13449
|292
|Montgomery
|8852
|184
|Tuscaloosa
|8654
|118
|Madison
|7927
|78
|Shelby
|6013
|49
|Lee
|5927
|60
|Baldwin
|5526
|50
|Marshall
|3961
|43
|Calhoun
|3534
|44
|Etowah
|3521
|45
|Morgan
|3314
|28
|Houston
|2920
|21
|Elmore
|2673
|48
|DeKalb
|2432
|21
|St. Clair
|2330
|36
|Walker
|2319
|84
|Talladega
|2171
|29
|Limestone
|2119
|20
|Cullman
|1907
|20
|Dallas
|1791
|26
|Franklin
|1781
|29
|Autauga
|1773
|25
|Russell
|1763
|3
|Lauderdale
|1723
|33
|Colbert
|1666
|26
|Blount
|1617
|15
|Escambia
|1611
|24
|Chilton
|1588
|30
|Jackson
|1581
|11
|Covington
|1403
|27
|Dale
|1392
|44
|Coffee
|1359
|6
|Pike
|1205
|10
|Chambers
|1168
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1164
|85
|Clarke
|1100
|16
|Marion
|968
|29
|Butler
|913
|39
|Barbour
|885
|7
|Winston
|745
|12
|Marengo
|724
|20
|Pickens
|666
|14
|Bibb
|656
|10
|Lowndes
|654
|27
|Randolph
|654
|13
|Hale
|644
|28
|Geneva
|634
|4
|Lawrence
|621
|23
|Cherokee
|612
|13
|Bullock
|606
|14
|Monroe
|590
|8
|Clay
|587
|8
|Washington
|559
|13
|Perry
|541
|6
|Crenshaw
|540
|32
|Conecuh
|536
|11
|Wilcox
|532
|11
|Henry
|507
|5
|Macon
|483
|18
|Fayette
|462
|8
|Sumter
|438
|19
|Cleburne
|382
|5
|Lamar
|370
|2
|Choctaw
|351
|12
|Greene
|303
|15
|Coosa
|172
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|30953
|459
|Davidson
|26630
|306
|Hamilton
|9519
|95
|Knox
|9497
|79
|Rutherford
|9361
|89
|Williamson
|5310
|36
|Sumner
|4865
|98
|Wilson
|3519
|45
|Putnam
|3349
|40
|Montgomery
|3111
|44
|Unassigned
|3042
|5
|Out of TN
|2986
|27
|Bradley
|2962
|17
|Madison
|2921
|64
|Sevier
|2638
|15
|Blount
|2535
|24
|Maury
|2409
|24
|Washington
|2328
|36
|Robertson
|2225
|35
|Sullivan
|2197
|33
|Hamblen
|1939
|26
|Tipton
|1832
|19
|Gibson
|1704
|23
|Trousdale
|1666
|7
|Hardeman
|1582
|26
|Wayne
|1499
|5
|Dyer
|1387
|14
|Bedford
|1364
|17
|Dickson
|1274
|15
|Coffee
|1254
|13
|Cumberland
|1217
|18
|Weakley
|1205
|19
|Fayette
|1204
|19
|Anderson
|1200
|13
|Obion
|1191
|10
|Henderson
|1189
|24
|Loudon
|1184
|6
|Carter
|1177
|28
|Greene
|1161
|44
|McMinn
|1146
|25
|Jefferson
|1130
|14
|Warren
|1075
|7
|Lawrence
|1067
|13
|Macon
|1067
|21
|Monroe
|1052
|18
|Hardin
|1047
|16
|Lauderdale
|994
|16
|Haywood
|992
|21
|Franklin
|989
|9
|Lake
|925
|2
|Roane
|905
|5
|Carroll
|899
|20
|McNairy
|896
|18
|Bledsoe
|862
|4
|White
|847
|9
|Rhea
|844
|12
|Hawkins
|822
|18
|Cheatham
|815
|10
|Marshall
|778
|5
|Overton
|758
|6
|Cocke
|754
|9
|Smith
|731
|11
|Johnson
|726
|2
|Chester
|643
|10
|Giles
|631
|17
|Henry
|628
|9
|Lincoln
|624
|1
|Hickman
|593
|8
|DeKalb
|570
|14
|Crockett
|542
|19
|Marion
|533
|8
|Decatur
|530
|7
|Fentress
|526
|3
|Campbell
|454
|4
|Claiborne
|442
|5
|Polk
|399
|10
|Grainger
|386
|3
|Union
|364
|2
|Benton
|337
|9
|Jackson
|331
|5
|Morgan
|320
|3
|Grundy
|309
|5
|Cannon
|292
|0
|Unicoi
|289
|1
|Humphreys
|258
|3
|Sequatchie
|238
|1
|Clay
|233
|5
|Meigs
|228
|3
|Houston
|224
|3
|Scott
|217
|2
|Stewart
|214
|2
|Lewis
|204
|1
|Moore
|179
|1
|Van Buren
|166
|0
|Perry
|153
|0
|Pickett
|123
|2
|Hancock
|108
|3