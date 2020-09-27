Carson's Evening Forecast 9/27

Showers and storms arrive Monday along a cold front. Some storms could be strong during the afternoon, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19676
|351
|Mobile
|13373
|292
|Montgomery
|8834
|184
|Tuscaloosa
|8621
|118
|Madison
|7881
|78
|Shelby
|5978
|49
|Lee
|5897
|60
|Baldwin
|5477
|50
|Marshall
|3943
|43
|Calhoun
|3515
|44
|Etowah
|3490
|45
|Morgan
|3292
|28
|Houston
|2903
|21
|Elmore
|2667
|48
|DeKalb
|2416
|21
|St. Clair
|2322
|35
|Walker
|2316
|84
|Talladega
|2166
|29
|Limestone
|2101
|20
|Cullman
|1899
|20
|Dallas
|1790
|26
|Franklin
|1771
|29
|Autauga
|1764
|25
|Russell
|1760
|3
|Lauderdale
|1713
|33
|Colbert
|1646
|26
|Blount
|1611
|15
|Escambia
|1608
|24
|Chilton
|1585
|30
|Jackson
|1575
|11
|Covington
|1401
|27
|Dale
|1386
|44
|Coffee
|1348
|6
|Pike
|1198
|10
|Chambers
|1164
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1160
|85
|Clarke
|1091
|16
|Marion
|964
|29
|Butler
|912
|39
|Barbour
|882
|7
|Winston
|744
|12
|Marengo
|720
|20
|Pickens
|662
|14
|Bibb
|654
|10
|Lowndes
|653
|27
|Randolph
|647
|13
|Hale
|635
|28
|Geneva
|625
|4
|Lawrence
|620
|23
|Cherokee
|608
|13
|Bullock
|604
|14
|Monroe
|589
|8
|Clay
|585
|8
|Washington
|557
|13
|Perry
|541
|6
|Crenshaw
|537
|32
|Conecuh
|535
|11
|Wilcox
|531
|11
|Henry
|505
|5
|Macon
|480
|18
|Fayette
|457
|8
|Sumter
|438
|19
|Cleburne
|380
|5
|Lamar
|367
|2
|Choctaw
|347
|12
|Greene
|303
|15
|Coosa
|171
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|30755
|458
|Davidson
|26474
|306
|Hamilton
|9443
|94
|Knox
|9378
|79
|Rutherford
|9293
|89
|Williamson
|5252
|36
|Sumner
|4819
|98
|Wilson
|3476
|45
|Putnam
|3315
|40
|Montgomery
|3070
|44
|Unassigned
|2949
|5
|Bradley
|2934
|17
|Out of TN
|2896
|27
|Madison
|2877
|64
|Sevier
|2623
|15
|Blount
|2516
|24
|Maury
|2361
|24
|Washington
|2297
|36
|Robertson
|2210
|35
|Sullivan
|2164
|33
|Hamblen
|1914
|26
|Tipton
|1818
|19
|Gibson
|1658
|23
|Trousdale
|1657
|7
|Hardeman
|1570
|26
|Wayne
|1497
|5
|Dyer
|1370
|14
|Bedford
|1345
|17
|Dickson
|1257
|15
|Coffee
|1236
|13
|Cumberland
|1201
|18
|Weakley
|1189
|19
|Fayette
|1188
|19
|Henderson
|1181
|24
|Anderson
|1179
|13
|Loudon
|1172
|6
|Obion
|1171
|10
|Carter
|1168
|28
|Greene
|1156
|44
|Jefferson
|1119
|14
|McMinn
|1119
|25
|Warren
|1061
|7
|Macon
|1055
|21
|Lawrence
|1043
|13
|Monroe
|1036
|18
|Hardin
|1030
|16
|Lauderdale
|983
|16
|Franklin
|969
|9
|Haywood
|969
|21
|Lake
|919
|2
|Roane
|895
|4
|Carroll
|889
|20
|McNairy
|883
|18
|Bledsoe
|854
|4
|White
|837
|9
|Rhea
|834
|12
|Hawkins
|812
|18
|Cheatham
|807
|10
|Marshall
|756
|5
|Cocke
|746
|9
|Overton
|745
|6
|Smith
|723
|11
|Johnson
|711
|2
|Chester
|632
|10
|Henry
|625
|9
|Lincoln
|619
|1
|Giles
|607
|17
|Hickman
|585
|8
|DeKalb
|566
|14
|Crockett
|538
|19
|Marion
|529
|8
|Decatur
|520
|7
|Fentress
|505
|3
|Campbell
|446
|4
|Claiborne
|442
|5
|Polk
|388
|10
|Grainger
|376
|3
|Union
|359
|1
|Benton
|336
|9
|Jackson
|326
|5
|Morgan
|317
|3
|Grundy
|291
|5
|Cannon
|286
|0
|Unicoi
|286
|1
|Humphreys
|251
|3
|Sequatchie
|233
|2
|Clay
|226
|5
|Meigs
|226
|3
|Houston
|220
|3
|Scott
|214
|2
|Stewart
|204
|2
|Lewis
|201
|1
|Moore
|175
|1
|Van Buren
|166
|0
|Perry
|150
|0
|Pickett
|116
|2
|Hancock
|106
|3