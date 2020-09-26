TRUMP TAPS ‘EMINENTLY QUALIFIED’ BARRETT FOR SUPREME COURT

Republican senators are already lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett ahead of the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19572
|348
|Mobile
|13320
|292
|Montgomery
|8811
|183
|Tuscaloosa
|8586
|117
|Madison
|7820
|78
|Shelby
|5923
|49
|Lee
|5887
|59
|Baldwin
|5456
|50
|Marshall
|3933
|43
|Calhoun
|3499
|42
|Etowah
|3439
|45
|Morgan
|3273
|28
|Houston
|2802
|21
|Elmore
|2659
|47
|DeKalb
|2406
|20
|St. Clair
|2308
|35
|Walker
|2306
|83
|Talladega
|2146
|28
|Limestone
|2088
|20
|Cullman
|1890
|20
|Dallas
|1783
|26
|Franklin
|1767
|29
|Autauga
|1757
|25
|Russell
|1757
|3
|Lauderdale
|1698
|33
|Colbert
|1641
|26
|Blount
|1608
|15
|Escambia
|1603
|24
|Chilton
|1564
|31
|Jackson
|1560
|11
|Covington
|1385
|27
|Dale
|1358
|44
|Coffee
|1320
|6
|Pike
|1194
|10
|Chambers
|1161
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1156
|85
|Clarke
|1089
|16
|Marion
|957
|29
|Butler
|916
|39
|Barbour
|873
|7
|Winston
|738
|12
|Marengo
|716
|20
|Pickens
|656
|14
|Lowndes
|653
|27
|Bibb
|652
|10
|Randolph
|642
|13
|Hale
|634
|28
|Lawrence
|616
|23
|Geneva
|607
|4
|Cherokee
|603
|13
|Bullock
|599
|14
|Monroe
|584
|8
|Clay
|579
|7
|Washington
|556
|13
|Perry
|541
|6
|Crenshaw
|536
|32
|Conecuh
|535
|11
|Wilcox
|531
|11
|Henry
|493
|5
|Macon
|481
|19
|Fayette
|450
|8
|Sumter
|435
|19
|Lamar
|366
|2
|Cleburne
|364
|6
|Choctaw
|349
|12
|Greene
|303
|15
|Coosa
|168
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|30613
|455
|Davidson
|26381
|303
|Hamilton
|9374
|94
|Knox
|9298
|75
|Rutherford
|9240
|89
|Williamson
|5198
|36
|Sumner
|4794
|97
|Wilson
|3453
|44
|Putnam
|3277
|40
|Montgomery
|3045
|44
|Unassigned
|2947
|4
|Bradley
|2914
|17
|Out of TN
|2844
|26
|Madison
|2832
|64
|Sevier
|2596
|15
|Blount
|2504
|24
|Maury
|2329
|23
|Washington
|2276
|35
|Robertson
|2203
|35
|Sullivan
|2148
|33
|Hamblen
|1899
|26
|Tipton
|1805
|19
|Trousdale
|1653
|7
|Gibson
|1636
|22
|Hardeman
|1558
|26
|Wayne
|1495
|5
|Dyer
|1350
|14
|Bedford
|1328
|17
|Dickson
|1250
|15
|Coffee
|1210
|13
|Cumberland
|1192
|18
|Fayette
|1183
|19
|Weakley
|1176
|19
|Henderson
|1169
|24
|Anderson
|1165
|13
|Carter
|1158
|28
|Obion
|1156
|10
|Loudon
|1154
|6
|Greene
|1142
|44
|McMinn
|1113
|25
|Jefferson
|1110
|14
|Warren
|1047
|7
|Macon
|1046
|20
|Monroe
|1030
|18
|Lawrence
|1023
|12
|Hardin
|1022
|16
|Lauderdale
|979
|16
|Haywood
|968
|19
|Franklin
|963
|9
|Lake
|918
|2
|Roane
|885
|4
|McNairy
|876
|18
|Carroll
|874
|20
|Bledsoe
|854
|4
|White
|830
|9
|Rhea
|821
|12
|Cheatham
|805
|10
|Hawkins
|796
|18
|Marshall
|749
|5
|Cocke
|743
|9
|Overton
|735
|5
|Smith
|713
|11
|Johnson
|696
|2
|Chester
|623
|10
|Henry
|618
|9
|Lincoln
|611
|1
|Giles
|591
|17
|Hickman
|573
|8
|DeKalb
|561
|14
|Crockett
|536
|19
|Marion
|525
|8
|Decatur
|512
|7
|Fentress
|493
|3
|Claiborne
|441
|5
|Campbell
|439
|4
|Polk
|388
|10
|Grainger
|372
|3
|Union
|353
|1
|Benton
|336
|9
|Jackson
|324
|5
|Morgan
|315
|3
|Unicoi
|285
|1
|Cannon
|283
|0
|Grundy
|283
|5
|Humphreys
|246
|3
|Sequatchie
|231
|2
|Meigs
|226
|3
|Clay
|224
|5
|Houston
|214
|3
|Scott
|213
|2
|Stewart
|198
|2
|Lewis
|196
|1
|Moore
|169
|1
|Van Buren
|164
|0
|Perry
|150
|0
|Pickett
|114
|2
|Hancock
|106
|3