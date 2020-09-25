High school football during the pandemic
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19441
|349
|Mobile
|13271
|291
|Montgomery
|8778
|179
|Madison
|7754
|80
|Tuscaloosa
|7496
|119
|Shelby
|5849
|51
|Lee
|5829
|61
|Baldwin
|5165
|50
|Marshall
|3909
|44
|Calhoun
|3466
|41
|Etowah
|3420
|47
|Morgan
|3254
|28
|Houston
|2781
|23
|Elmore
|2632
|47
|DeKalb
|2391
|20
|Walker
|2284
|83
|St. Clair
|2278
|37
|Talladega
|2127
|28
|Limestone
|2061
|20
|Cullman
|1885
|19
|Dallas
|1774
|26
|Franklin
|1755
|29
|Russell
|1744
|2
|Autauga
|1738
|25
|Lauderdale
|1682
|33
|Colbert
|1636
|26
|Blount
|1594
|15
|Escambia
|1584
|25
|Jackson
|1546
|11
|Chilton
|1535
|31
|Dale
|1354
|44
|Covington
|1344
|27
|Coffee
|1307
|8
|Pike
|1187
|9
|Chambers
|1151
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1146
|85
|Clarke
|1077
|17
|Marion
|957
|29
|Butler
|913
|39
|Barbour
|857
|7
|Winston
|737
|12
|Marengo
|708
|20
|Lowndes
|653
|27
|Pickens
|651
|14
|Bibb
|642
|10
|Randolph
|637
|13
|Hale
|628
|28
|Lawrence
|609
|22
|Geneva
|599
|5
|Bullock
|598
|14
|Cherokee
|591
|15
|Monroe
|581
|8
|Clay
|570
|7
|Washington
|556
|13
|Perry
|540
|7
|Conecuh
|531
|11
|Crenshaw
|531
|32
|Wilcox
|531
|11
|Henry
|486
|5
|Macon
|480
|20
|Fayette
|443
|8
|Sumter
|434
|19
|Lamar
|363
|2
|Choctaw
|346
|12
|Cleburne
|339
|6
|Greene
|303
|15
|Coosa
|167
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|30460
|452
|Davidson
|26252
|298
|Hamilton
|9287
|91
|Knox
|9181
|75
|Rutherford
|9150
|88
|Williamson
|5165
|36
|Sumner
|4758
|96
|Wilson
|3418
|44
|Putnam
|3201
|39
|Montgomery
|3022
|44
|Out of TN
|2968
|25
|Unassigned
|2914
|5
|Bradley
|2893
|17
|Madison
|2800
|61
|Sevier
|2570
|15
|Blount
|2477
|23
|Maury
|2309
|23
|Washington
|2239
|35
|Robertson
|2190
|35
|Sullivan
|2121
|33
|Hamblen
|1885
|25
|Tipton
|1781
|18
|Trousdale
|1651
|7
|Gibson
|1609
|22
|Hardeman
|1548
|26
|Wayne
|1490
|5
|Bedford
|1320
|17
|Dyer
|1318
|13
|Dickson
|1235
|15
|Cumberland
|1175
|18
|Fayette
|1174
|18
|Coffee
|1166
|13
|Weakley
|1157
|19
|Anderson
|1153
|12
|Henderson
|1153
|22
|Carter
|1147
|28
|Obion
|1138
|9
|Loudon
|1135
|6
|Greene
|1129
|43
|McMinn
|1100
|25
|Jefferson
|1097
|14
|Macon
|1035
|20
|Warren
|1026
|7
|Monroe
|1022
|17
|Lawrence
|1012
|11
|Hardin
|1005
|16
|Lauderdale
|959
|15
|Haywood
|954
|18
|Franklin
|951
|8
|Lake
|914
|2
|Roane
|872
|4
|Carroll
|858
|19
|Bledsoe
|849
|4
|McNairy
|842
|18
|White
|813
|9
|Cheatham
|806
|10
|Rhea
|798
|12
|Hawkins
|783
|16
|Cocke
|741
|9
|Marshall
|741
|5
|Overton
|713
|5
|Smith
|698
|10
|Johnson
|675
|2
|Henry
|613
|9
|Chester
|609
|10
|Lincoln
|603
|1
|Giles
|580
|17
|Hickman
|558
|5
|DeKalb
|552
|13
|Crockett
|529
|19
|Marion
|518
|7
|Decatur
|503
|7
|Fentress
|471
|3
|Claiborne
|440
|5
|Campbell
|431
|4
|Polk
|382
|10
|Grainger
|363
|3
|Union
|347
|1
|Benton
|334
|9
|Jackson
|317
|5
|Morgan
|311
|3
|Unicoi
|283
|1
|Cannon
|280
|0
|Grundy
|268
|5
|Humphreys
|244
|3
|Sequatchie
|229
|3
|Meigs
|223
|3
|Clay
|220
|5
|Houston
|208
|3
|Scott
|207
|2
|Stewart
|190
|2
|Lewis
|185
|1
|Moore
|164
|1
|Van Buren
|160
|0
|Perry
|149
|0
|Pickett
|110
|2
|Hancock
|106
|3