WAAY 31 en español 24 de septiembre
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19306
|349
|Mobile
|13233
|291
|Montgomery
|8748
|177
|Madison
|7709
|78
|Tuscaloosa
|7418
|116
|Lee
|5792
|61
|Shelby
|5787
|50
|Baldwin
|5141
|49
|Marshall
|3892
|44
|Etowah
|3402
|47
|Calhoun
|3401
|40
|Morgan
|3239
|26
|Houston
|2764
|23
|Elmore
|2596
|47
|DeKalb
|2375
|19
|St. Clair
|2263
|37
|Walker
|2253
|83
|Talladega
|2106
|28
|Limestone
|2033
|19
|Cullman
|1868
|18
|Dallas
|1759
|26
|Franklin
|1752
|29
|Russell
|1732
|2
|Autauga
|1715
|25
|Lauderdale
|1673
|33
|Colbert
|1629
|26
|Blount
|1580
|15
|Escambia
|1577
|25
|Jackson
|1540
|11
|Chilton
|1524
|31
|Dale
|1346
|44
|Covington
|1334
|27
|Coffee
|1298
|8
|Pike
|1179
|9
|Chambers
|1144
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1138
|85
|Clarke
|1070
|17
|Marion
|954
|29
|Butler
|911
|39
|Barbour
|851
|7
|Winston
|718
|12
|Marengo
|705
|19
|Lowndes
|652
|27
|Pickens
|645
|14
|Bibb
|638
|10
|Randolph
|627
|13
|Hale
|619
|28
|Lawrence
|605
|22
|Bullock
|597
|14
|Geneva
|586
|4
|Cherokee
|583
|15
|Monroe
|580
|8
|Clay
|554
|7
|Washington
|551
|13
|Perry
|539
|6
|Conecuh
|530
|11
|Wilcox
|530
|11
|Crenshaw
|527
|32
|Henry
|483
|5
|Macon
|479
|20
|Fayette
|435
|8
|Sumter
|432
|19
|Lamar
|357
|2
|Choctaw
|344
|12
|Cleburne
|335
|6
|Greene
|303
|15
|Coosa
|167
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|30397
|449
|Davidson
|26194
|297
|Hamilton
|9263
|92
|Knox
|9115
|75
|Rutherford
|9113
|88
|Williamson
|5139
|36
|Sumner
|4750
|93
|Wilson
|3412
|43
|Putnam
|3170
|38
|Montgomery
|3015
|43
|Out of TN
|2968
|25
|Unassigned
|2904
|6
|Bradley
|2883
|17
|Madison
|2780
|60
|Sevier
|2553
|15
|Blount
|2461
|23
|Maury
|2289
|23
|Washington
|2232
|34
|Robertson
|2188
|35
|Sullivan
|2093
|32
|Hamblen
|1873
|25
|Tipton
|1766
|17
|Trousdale
|1651
|7
|Gibson
|1586
|20
|Hardeman
|1546
|25
|Wayne
|1489
|6
|Bedford
|1317
|17
|Dyer
|1314
|13
|Dickson
|1230
|14
|Cumberland
|1169
|18
|Fayette
|1167
|18
|Coffee
|1156
|12
|Anderson
|1153
|11
|Henderson
|1151
|21
|Weakley
|1145
|19
|Carter
|1141
|28
|Loudon
|1131
|6
|Greene
|1118
|39
|Obion
|1112
|9
|McMinn
|1094
|24
|Jefferson
|1085
|14
|Macon
|1033
|20
|Warren
|1019
|7
|Monroe
|1010
|17
|Lawrence
|1003
|11
|Hardin
|991
|15
|Lauderdale
|949
|15
|Franklin
|945
|8
|Haywood
|933
|16
|Lake
|919
|2
|Roane
|864
|3
|Carroll
|849
|18
|Bledsoe
|848
|4
|McNairy
|824
|18
|White
|806
|9
|Cheatham
|805
|10
|Rhea
|791
|11
|Hawkins
|780
|16
|Cocke
|737
|9
|Marshall
|733
|5
|Overton
|708
|5
|Smith
|697
|10
|Johnson
|662
|2
|Henry
|612
|9
|Chester
|605
|10
|Lincoln
|596
|1
|Giles
|576
|17
|Hickman
|553
|5
|DeKalb
|550
|13
|Crockett
|529
|19
|Marion
|516
|7
|Decatur
|495
|6
|Fentress
|462
|3
|Claiborne
|438
|4
|Campbell
|424
|3
|Polk
|380
|10
|Grainger
|360
|3
|Union
|345
|1
|Benton
|334
|9
|Jackson
|314
|5
|Morgan
|310
|3
|Cannon
|281
|0
|Unicoi
|281
|1
|Grundy
|263
|5
|Humphreys
|243
|3
|Sequatchie
|226
|2
|Meigs
|221
|3
|Clay
|215
|5
|Scott
|208
|2
|Houston
|198
|1
|Stewart
|182
|2
|Lewis
|179
|1
|Moore
|161
|1
|Van Buren
|159
|0
|Perry
|149
|0
|Hancock
|107
|3
|Pickett
|107
|2