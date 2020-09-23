Rob's Wednesday September 23 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Sprinkles and showers will be possible through Wednesday afternoon but best chances by far will be for areas west of I-65. Heavy rain arrives by Thursday morning.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19230
|342
|Mobile
|13192
|291
|Montgomery
|8711
|175
|Madison
|7674
|75
|Tuscaloosa
|7355
|114
|Lee
|5765
|60
|Shelby
|5765
|50
|Baldwin
|5124
|49
|Marshall
|3889
|43
|Calhoun
|3390
|40
|Etowah
|3384
|47
|Morgan
|3226
|26
|Houston
|2753
|22
|Elmore
|2586
|47
|DeKalb
|2375
|19
|St. Clair
|2255
|35
|Walker
|2250
|80
|Talladega
|2099
|27
|Limestone
|2021
|19
|Cullman
|1868
|19
|Dallas
|1762
|26
|Franklin
|1748
|28
|Russell
|1730
|2
|Autauga
|1714
|25
|Lauderdale
|1662
|33
|Colbert
|1621
|26
|Blount
|1573
|14
|Escambia
|1573
|25
|Jackson
|1527
|11
|Chilton
|1513
|28
|Dale
|1341
|43
|Covington
|1334
|27
|Coffee
|1289
|8
|Pike
|1172
|9
|Chambers
|1140
|42
|Tallapoosa
|1139
|84
|Clarke
|1063
|17
|Marion
|952
|28
|Butler
|911
|38
|Barbour
|848
|7
|Winston
|718
|12
|Marengo
|702
|19
|Lowndes
|651
|27
|Pickens
|639
|14
|Bibb
|635
|10
|Randolph
|624
|13
|Hale
|616
|28
|Lawrence
|603
|20
|Bullock
|593
|14
|Geneva
|584
|4
|Monroe
|579
|8
|Cherokee
|575
|16
|Clay
|553
|7
|Washington
|549
|13
|Perry
|539
|6
|Conecuh
|530
|11
|Wilcox
|530
|11
|Crenshaw
|525
|32
|Henry
|480
|5
|Macon
|479
|20
|Fayette
|429
|9
|Sumter
|423
|19
|Lamar
|355
|2
|Choctaw
|346
|12
|Cleburne
|334
|6
|Greene
|302
|15
|Coosa
|167
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|30244
|449
|Davidson
|26087
|294
|Hamilton
|9211
|89
|Rutherford
|9058
|88
|Knox
|9052
|73
|Williamson
|5096
|36
|Sumner
|4721
|93
|Wilson
|3384
|43
|Putnam
|3088
|38
|Montgomery
|2971
|43
|Out of TN
|2968
|25
|Unassigned
|2891
|6
|Bradley
|2868
|17
|Madison
|2750
|60
|Sevier
|2537
|15
|Blount
|2449
|23
|Maury
|2274
|23
|Washington
|2186
|34
|Robertson
|2173
|34
|Sullivan
|2071
|31
|Hamblen
|1839
|25
|Tipton
|1745
|17
|Trousdale
|1651
|7
|Gibson
|1545
|20
|Hardeman
|1534
|25
|Wayne
|1485
|6
|Bedford
|1313
|17
|Dyer
|1287
|12
|Dickson
|1207
|14
|Cumberland
|1155
|18
|Fayette
|1144
|18
|Anderson
|1138
|11
|Henderson
|1135
|20
|Carter
|1127
|28
|Coffee
|1125
|12
|Weakley
|1122
|19
|Loudon
|1121
|6
|Greene
|1112
|37
|Obion
|1096
|9
|McMinn
|1076
|24
|Jefferson
|1074
|14
|Macon
|1023
|20
|Warren
|1012
|7
|Monroe
|1003
|16
|Lawrence
|977
|11
|Hardin
|972
|14
|Lauderdale
|942
|15
|Franklin
|926
|7
|Haywood
|924
|16
|Lake
|915
|2
|Roane
|849
|3
|Bledsoe
|845
|4
|Carroll
|839
|18
|McNairy
|816
|18
|Cheatham
|793
|10
|Rhea
|788
|11
|White
|788
|9
|Hawkins
|773
|16
|Cocke
|736
|9
|Marshall
|720
|5
|Overton
|681
|5
|Smith
|678
|10
|Johnson
|649
|2
|Henry
|607
|9
|Chester
|595
|9
|Lincoln
|581
|1
|Giles
|569
|17
|DeKalb
|547
|13
|Hickman
|546
|5
|Crockett
|513
|19
|Marion
|504
|7
|Decatur
|479
|6
|Fentress
|447
|3
|Claiborne
|438
|4
|Campbell
|421
|3
|Polk
|380
|11
|Grainger
|354
|3
|Union
|339
|1
|Benton
|332
|9
|Jackson
|308
|5
|Morgan
|306
|3
|Unicoi
|280
|1
|Cannon
|279
|0
|Grundy
|256
|5
|Humphreys
|235
|3
|Sequatchie
|223
|3
|Meigs
|221
|3
|Clay
|211
|5
|Scott
|202
|2
|Houston
|193
|1
|Lewis
|179
|1
|Stewart
|177
|2
|Moore
|154
|1
|Van Buren
|154
|0
|Perry
|150
|0
|Hancock
|106
|3
|Pickett
|103
|2