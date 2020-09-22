Guntersville City Schools Learning Options

Parents have until the end of today to decide if they want their child to go to school in person or virtually
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|19123
|337
|Mobile
|13122
|290
|Montgomery
|8688
|173
|Madison
|7630
|75
|Tuscaloosa
|7323
|114
|Lee
|5751
|59
|Shelby
|5719
|50
|Baldwin
|5087
|49
|Marshall
|3879
|43
|Calhoun
|3374
|39
|Etowah
|3365
|47
|Morgan
|3214
|26
|Houston
|2727
|22
|Elmore
|2558
|47
|DeKalb
|2371
|19
|St. Clair
|2243
|35
|Walker
|2243
|80
|Talladega
|2077
|26
|Limestone
|2001
|19
|Cullman
|1862
|18
|Dallas
|1749
|26
|Franklin
|1745
|28
|Russell
|1731
|2
|Autauga
|1691
|24
|Lauderdale
|1653
|33
|Colbert
|1609
|26
|Escambia
|1564
|25
|Blount
|1560
|14
|Jackson
|1516
|11
|Chilton
|1502
|27
|Dale
|1333
|43
|Covington
|1311
|27
|Coffee
|1283
|8
|Pike
|1161
|9
|Tallapoosa
|1136
|83
|Chambers
|1132
|42
|Clarke
|1055
|17
|Marion
|948
|28
|Butler
|911
|38
|Barbour
|838
|7
|Winston
|716
|12
|Marengo
|701
|19
|Lowndes
|649
|27
|Pickens
|638
|14
|Bibb
|636
|10
|Randolph
|622
|12
|Hale
|615
|28
|Lawrence
|592
|20
|Bullock
|591
|14
|Geneva
|581
|4
|Monroe
|576
|8
|Cherokee
|569
|16
|Clay
|552
|7
|Washington
|549
|13
|Perry
|538
|6
|Wilcox
|531
|11
|Conecuh
|524
|11
|Crenshaw
|523
|31
|Macon
|478
|20
|Henry
|475
|4
|Fayette
|426
|9
|Sumter
|418
|19
|Lamar
|353
|2
|Choctaw
|345
|12
|Cleburne
|332
|6
|Greene
|300
|15
|Coosa
|165
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|30155
|447
|Davidson
|26017
|293
|Hamilton
|9144
|89
|Rutherford
|9031
|87
|Knox
|8998
|72
|Williamson
|5089
|36
|Sumner
|4705
|93
|Wilson
|3373
|43
|Putnam
|3070
|37
|Out of TN
|3013
|24
|Montgomery
|2962
|43
|Unassigned
|2891
|6
|Bradley
|2858
|16
|Madison
|2701
|56
|Sevier
|2518
|13
|Blount
|2440
|23
|Maury
|2260
|23
|Washington
|2179
|33
|Robertson
|2172
|33
|Sullivan
|2054
|31
|Hamblen
|1838
|25
|Tipton
|1739
|17
|Trousdale
|1651
|7
|Gibson
|1538
|19
|Hardeman
|1532
|25
|Wayne
|1480
|5
|Bedford
|1309
|16
|Dyer
|1279
|12
|Dickson
|1199
|13
|Cumberland
|1153
|17
|Fayette
|1143
|18
|Anderson
|1133
|11
|Henderson
|1131
|19
|Carter
|1126
|27
|Weakley
|1118
|19
|Loudon
|1115
|6
|Coffee
|1108
|12
|Greene
|1107
|37
|Obion
|1088
|9
|McMinn
|1068
|24
|Jefferson
|1066
|14
|Macon
|1020
|20
|Warren
|1012
|7
|Monroe
|1001
|16
|Lawrence
|970
|11
|Hardin
|967
|14
|Lauderdale
|936
|15
|Haywood
|921
|16
|Lake
|915
|2
|Franklin
|913
|7
|Bledsoe
|845
|4
|Roane
|841
|4
|Carroll
|832
|17
|McNairy
|810
|16
|Cheatham
|790
|10
|White
|784
|9
|Rhea
|781
|11
|Hawkins
|770
|16
|Cocke
|734
|9
|Marshall
|717
|5
|Overton
|680
|5
|Smith
|678
|10
|Johnson
|648
|2
|Henry
|602
|9
|Chester
|591
|9
|Lincoln
|579
|1
|Giles
|568
|17
|DeKalb
|546
|11
|Hickman
|538
|5
|Crockett
|513
|19
|Marion
|500
|7
|Decatur
|478
|6
|Fentress
|436
|3
|Claiborne
|430
|4
|Campbell
|419
|3
|Polk
|378
|11
|Grainger
|350
|3
|Union
|337
|1
|Benton
|332
|9
|Jackson
|305
|5
|Morgan
|305
|3
|Unicoi
|280
|1
|Cannon
|276
|0
|Grundy
|249
|5
|Humphreys
|232
|3
|Sequatchie
|223
|3
|Meigs
|221
|3
|Clay
|210
|5
|Scott
|200
|2
|Houston
|186
|0
|Lewis
|177
|1
|Stewart
|175
|2
|Moore
|154
|1
|Van Buren
|153
|0
|Perry
|146
|0
|Hancock
|106
|3
|Pickett
|98
|2