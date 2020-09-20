Carson's Evening Forecast 9/20

Grab the jackets out the door Monday morning! We'll warm up nicely into the upper 70s under sunny skies.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|18911
|337
|Mobile
|13039
|289
|Montgomery
|8628
|173
|Madison
|7507
|75
|Tuscaloosa
|7180
|114
|Lee
|5705
|59
|Shelby
|5645
|50
|Baldwin
|5047
|49
|Marshall
|3821
|43
|Etowah
|3334
|47
|Calhoun
|3320
|39
|Morgan
|3181
|26
|Houston
|2699
|22
|Elmore
|2519
|47
|DeKalb
|2346
|19
|St. Clair
|2213
|35
|Walker
|2207
|80
|Talladega
|2050
|26
|Limestone
|1973
|19
|Cullman
|1830
|17
|Franklin
|1741
|28
|Dallas
|1736
|26
|Russell
|1711
|2
|Autauga
|1673
|24
|Lauderdale
|1641
|33
|Colbert
|1593
|26
|Escambia
|1557
|25
|Blount
|1542
|14
|Jackson
|1494
|11
|Chilton
|1471
|27
|Dale
|1327
|43
|Covington
|1302
|27
|Coffee
|1270
|8
|Pike
|1151
|9
|Tallapoosa
|1131
|83
|Chambers
|1123
|42
|Clarke
|1049
|17
|Marion
|937
|28
|Butler
|908
|38
|Barbour
|830
|7
|Marengo
|699
|19
|Winston
|699
|12
|Lowndes
|645
|27
|Pickens
|631
|14
|Bibb
|628
|10
|Hale
|612
|28
|Randolph
|607
|12
|Bullock
|585
|14
|Lawrence
|582
|20
|Monroe
|575
|8
|Geneva
|563
|4
|Cherokee
|555
|16
|Washington
|544
|13
|Perry
|537
|6
|Clay
|536
|7
|Wilcox
|530
|11
|Conecuh
|523
|11
|Crenshaw
|522
|31
|Macon
|476
|20
|Henry
|467
|4
|Fayette
|418
|9
|Sumter
|418
|19
|Lamar
|345
|2
|Choctaw
|344
|12
|Cleburne
|320
|6
|Greene
|300
|15
|Coosa
|161
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|29800
|446
|Davidson
|25840
|289
|Hamilton
|9033
|88
|Rutherford
|8902
|87
|Knox
|8806
|72
|Williamson
|5030
|36
|Sumner
|4629
|93
|Wilson
|3318
|41
|Putnam
|3019
|37
|Montgomery
|2922
|43
|Bradley
|2818
|16
|Out of TN
|2811
|23
|Unassigned
|2803
|6
|Madison
|2596
|56
|Sevier
|2500
|13
|Blount
|2425
|23
|Maury
|2183
|23
|Robertson
|2151
|33
|Washington
|2123
|32
|Sullivan
|2038
|31
|Hamblen
|1831
|25
|Tipton
|1711
|17
|Trousdale
|1647
|7
|Hardeman
|1513
|25
|Gibson
|1492
|19
|Wayne
|1478
|5
|Bedford
|1295
|16
|Dyer
|1253
|12
|Dickson
|1176
|12
|Cumberland
|1143
|17
|Anderson
|1117
|11
|Fayette
|1111
|18
|Carter
|1108
|27
|Weakley
|1104
|19
|Henderson
|1101
|19
|Loudon
|1099
|6
|Greene
|1079
|36
|Coffee
|1069
|12
|Obion
|1066
|9
|Jefferson
|1051
|14
|McMinn
|1045
|24
|Macon
|1007
|19
|Warren
|997
|7
|Monroe
|994
|16
|Hardin
|954
|14
|Lawrence
|939
|11
|Lauderdale
|928
|15
|Haywood
|900
|16
|Franklin
|875
|7
|Lake
|871
|2
|Bledsoe
|844
|4
|Roane
|828
|4
|Carroll
|816
|17
|Cheatham
|784
|10
|McNairy
|783
|16
|Rhea
|766
|11
|White
|763
|9
|Hawkins
|747
|16
|Cocke
|730
|9
|Marshall
|698
|5
|Overton
|673
|4
|Smith
|669
|10
|Johnson
|635
|2
|Henry
|594
|9
|Chester
|576
|9
|Lincoln
|576
|1
|Giles
|549
|17
|DeKalb
|541
|11
|Hickman
|515
|4
|Crockett
|497
|19
|Marion
|493
|7
|Decatur
|455
|6
|Claiborne
|423
|4
|Fentress
|422
|3
|Campbell
|415
|3
|Polk
|375
|11
|Grainger
|346
|2
|Benton
|331
|9
|Union
|331
|1
|Jackson
|302
|4
|Morgan
|302
|3
|Unicoi
|274
|1
|Cannon
|269
|0
|Grundy
|230
|5
|Humphreys
|224
|3
|Sequatchie
|219
|3
|Meigs
|216
|3
|Scott
|197
|2
|Clay
|182
|5
|Houston
|178
|0
|Lewis
|169
|1
|Stewart
|167
|2
|Van Buren
|149
|0
|Moore
|145
|1
|Perry
|140
|0
|Hancock
|106
|3
|Pickett
|94
|2