Soccer Tournament in Decatur Draws More Than 50 Teams

The Tournament was Originally Scheduled for March
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|18772
|333
|Mobile
|12975
|289
|Montgomery
|8598
|173
|Madison
|7422
|75
|Tuscaloosa
|7081
|114
|Lee
|5603
|59
|Shelby
|5572
|50
|Baldwin
|5033
|48
|Marshall
|3784
|42
|Etowah
|3306
|45
|Calhoun
|3249
|39
|Morgan
|3142
|26
|Houston
|2644
|22
|Elmore
|2497
|47
|DeKalb
|2326
|19
|St. Clair
|2198
|35
|Walker
|2191
|80
|Talladega
|2034
|26
|Limestone
|1942
|19
|Cullman
|1808
|17
|Franklin
|1734
|28
|Dallas
|1732
|26
|Russell
|1692
|2
|Autauga
|1664
|24
|Lauderdale
|1616
|33
|Colbert
|1581
|26
|Escambia
|1554
|24
|Blount
|1527
|14
|Jackson
|1485
|11
|Chilton
|1463
|27
|Covington
|1303
|27
|Dale
|1300
|43
|Coffee
|1248
|8
|Pike
|1135
|9
|Tallapoosa
|1129
|83
|Chambers
|1117
|42
|Clarke
|1046
|17
|Marion
|921
|28
|Butler
|906
|38
|Barbour
|824
|7
|Marengo
|696
|19
|Winston
|687
|12
|Lowndes
|645
|27
|Pickens
|628
|14
|Bibb
|619
|10
|Hale
|610
|28
|Randolph
|591
|12
|Bullock
|585
|14
|Lawrence
|578
|20
|Monroe
|573
|8
|Geneva
|556
|4
|Cherokee
|548
|16
|Washington
|545
|13
|Perry
|536
|6
|Clay
|531
|7
|Wilcox
|530
|11
|Crenshaw
|519
|31
|Conecuh
|517
|11
|Macon
|467
|20
|Henry
|459
|4
|Sumter
|417
|19
|Fayette
|415
|9
|Choctaw
|344
|12
|Lamar
|337
|2
|Cleburne
|316
|6
|Greene
|300
|15
|Coosa
|160
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|29702
|443
|Davidson
|25798
|287
|Hamilton
|8985
|89
|Rutherford
|8869
|87
|Knox
|8726
|71
|Williamson
|5019
|36
|Sumner
|4621
|93
|Wilson
|3308
|39
|Putnam
|2965
|37
|Montgomery
|2918
|41
|Out of TN
|2876
|23
|Bradley
|2800
|16
|Unassigned
|2780
|6
|Madison
|2568
|56
|Sevier
|2493
|13
|Blount
|2411
|23
|Maury
|2178
|22
|Robertson
|2141
|34
|Washington
|2107
|32
|Sullivan
|2026
|31
|Hamblen
|1824
|25
|Tipton
|1704
|17
|Trousdale
|1645
|7
|Hardeman
|1512
|25
|Wayne
|1478
|5
|Gibson
|1464
|19
|Bedford
|1287
|16
|Dyer
|1246
|13
|Dickson
|1166
|12
|Cumberland
|1126
|16
|Fayette
|1110
|17
|Carter
|1106
|27
|Anderson
|1103
|11
|Loudon
|1093
|6
|Weakley
|1091
|18
|Henderson
|1089
|19
|Greene
|1075
|36
|Obion
|1060
|9
|Coffee
|1057
|12
|Jefferson
|1046
|14
|McMinn
|1028
|24
|Macon
|1000
|19
|Warren
|996
|7
|Monroe
|987
|16
|Hardin
|941
|14
|Lawrence
|930
|11
|Lauderdale
|923
|14
|Haywood
|896
|16
|Lake
|868
|2
|Franklin
|862
|7
|Bledsoe
|842
|4
|Roane
|812
|3
|Carroll
|806
|16
|Cheatham
|781
|10
|McNairy
|778
|16
|Rhea
|763
|11
|White
|752
|8
|Hawkins
|742
|16
|Cocke
|724
|9
|Marshall
|697
|4
|Smith
|663
|10
|Overton
|662
|3
|Johnson
|633
|2
|Henry
|590
|9
|Chester
|569
|9
|Lincoln
|566
|1
|Giles
|547
|17
|DeKalb
|542
|10
|Hickman
|507
|4
|Crockett
|495
|19
|Marion
|488
|7
|Decatur
|452
|6
|Claiborne
|419
|4
|Campbell
|412
|3
|Fentress
|406
|3
|Polk
|371
|11
|Grainger
|337
|2
|Benton
|329
|9
|Union
|321
|1
|Morgan
|299
|3
|Jackson
|298
|4
|Unicoi
|270
|1
|Cannon
|263
|0
|Humphreys
|221
|3
|Grundy
|219
|5
|Meigs
|216
|3
|Sequatchie
|216
|2
|Scott
|194
|2
|Clay
|176
|5
|Houston
|171
|0
|Lewis
|168
|1
|Stewart
|146
|2
|Van Buren
|146
|0
|Moore
|145
|1
|Perry
|138
|0
|Hancock
|106
|2
|Pickett
|95
|2