09/16/20 Evening Weather

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|18381
|328
|Unassigned
|13347
|134
|Mobile
|12893
|287
|Montgomery
|8509
|170
|Madison
|7237
|72
|Tuscaloosa
|6842
|109
|Lee
|5541
|59
|Shelby
|5400
|49
|Baldwin
|4992
|47
|Marshall
|3748
|42
|Etowah
|3231
|44
|Calhoun
|3127
|38
|Morgan
|3106
|25
|Houston
|2543
|21
|Elmore
|2451
|47
|DeKalb
|2286
|19
|Walker
|2164
|80
|St. Clair
|2152
|34
|Talladega
|1981
|25
|Limestone
|1893
|19
|Cullman
|1785
|17
|Dallas
|1726
|26
|Franklin
|1694
|28
|Russell
|1683
|2
|Autauga
|1601
|24
|Lauderdale
|1576
|31
|Colbert
|1558
|24
|Escambia
|1534
|24
|Blount
|1475
|13
|Jackson
|1435
|10
|Chilton
|1419
|24
|Covington
|1264
|27
|Dale
|1264
|42
|Coffee
|1231
|7
|Pike
|1124
|9
|Tallapoosa
|1121
|84
|Chambers
|1102
|42
|Clarke
|1042
|16
|Butler
|901
|38
|Marion
|900
|28
|Barbour
|806
|7
|Marengo
|694
|19
|Winston
|671
|12
|Lowndes
|640
|27
|Pickens
|613
|14
|Bibb
|611
|9
|Hale
|600
|28
|Bullock
|581
|14
|Randolph
|581
|12
|Monroe
|570
|8
|Lawrence
|568
|20
|Washington
|539
|13
|Perry
|536
|6
|Wilcox
|530
|11
|Geneva
|526
|4
|Cherokee
|521
|15
|Conecuh
|516
|11
|Crenshaw
|507
|31
|Clay
|495
|7
|Macon
|466
|19
|Henry
|445
|4
|Sumter
|414
|19
|Fayette
|404
|8
|Choctaw
|341
|12
|Lamar
|323
|2
|Cleburne
|300
|6
|Greene
|295
|15
|Coosa
|155
|3
|Out of AL
|44
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|29100
|433
|Davidson
|25440
|283
|Hamilton
|8924
|85
|Rutherford
|8661
|85
|Knox
|8351
|67
|Williamson
|4879
|35
|Sumner
|4548
|92
|Wilson
|3223
|37
|Montgomery
|2833
|41
|Putnam
|2765
|36
|Bradley
|2747
|16
|Out of TN
|2743
|25
|Unassigned
|2684
|7
|Madison
|2467
|54
|Sevier
|2443
|13
|Blount
|2355
|21
|Robertson
|2107
|32
|Maury
|2082
|21
|Washington
|2025
|26
|Sullivan
|1963
|31
|Hamblen
|1775
|22
|Tipton
|1650
|17
|Trousdale
|1643
|7
|Wayne
|1477
|4
|Hardeman
|1472
|25
|Gibson
|1383
|19
|Bedford
|1250
|15
|Dyer
|1161
|13
|Dickson
|1138
|12
|Cumberland
|1071
|15
|Carter
|1067
|26
|Fayette
|1063
|16
|Henderson
|1058
|18
|Loudon
|1054
|6
|Anderson
|1042
|11
|Weakley
|1037
|17
|Greene
|1018
|32
|Jefferson
|1015
|13
|Obion
|1005
|8
|Macon
|983
|19
|Coffee
|980
|10
|Warren
|970
|8
|McMinn
|962
|24
|Monroe
|955
|16
|Hardin
|897
|14
|Lauderdale
|887
|14
|Lawrence
|884
|11
|Haywood
|866
|15
|Lake
|863
|2
|Bledsoe
|832
|4
|Franklin
|788
|7
|Carroll
|766
|16
|Cheatham
|765
|10
|Roane
|761
|4
|Rhea
|745
|9
|McNairy
|735
|15
|Hawkins
|718
|14
|Cocke
|712
|9
|White
|700
|8
|Marshall
|658
|4
|Smith
|634
|10
|Overton
|612
|3
|Johnson
|610
|2
|Henry
|561
|8
|Chester
|538
|8
|Lincoln
|537
|1
|Giles
|531
|17
|DeKalb
|524
|9
|Crockett
|487
|19
|Hickman
|481
|4
|Marion
|460
|7
|Decatur
|416
|6
|Claiborne
|408
|4
|Campbell
|396
|3
|Polk
|367
|11
|Fentress
|354
|3
|Grainger
|322
|1
|Benton
|314
|9
|Jackson
|285
|3
|Union
|284
|1
|Morgan
|282
|2
|Unicoi
|258
|1
|Cannon
|249
|0
|Humphreys
|209
|3
|Meigs
|207
|3
|Sequatchie
|201
|2
|Grundy
|190
|4
|Scott
|183
|2
|Lewis
|158
|1
|Houston
|157
|0
|Clay
|151
|4
|Moore
|133
|1
|Perry
|133
|0
|Van Buren
|132
|0
|Stewart
|126
|2
|Hancock
|105
|2
|Pickett
|90
|2