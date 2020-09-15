City council debates $236 million city budget
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|17484
|310
|Unassigned
|13160
|134
|Mobile
|12559
|281
|Montgomery
|8188
|166
|Madison
|6880
|65
|Tuscaloosa
|5618
|96
|Baldwin
|4800
|43
|Shelby
|4680
|40
|Lee
|3622
|49
|Marshall
|3554
|41
|Morgan
|2972
|24
|Etowah
|2899
|43
|Calhoun
|2790
|31
|Elmore
|2223
|44
|DeKalb
|2159
|16
|Walker
|2039
|76
|Houston
|2016
|15
|St. Clair
|1834
|32
|Limestone
|1807
|18
|Franklin
|1662
|28
|Russell
|1578
|2
|Lauderdale
|1530
|30
|Cullman
|1528
|15
|Colbert
|1515
|23
|Dallas
|1475
|25
|Autauga
|1447
|23
|Talladega
|1371
|22
|Jackson
|1366
|8
|Escambia
|1302
|23
|Chilton
|1251
|14
|Blount
|1128
|13
|Dale
|1094
|42
|Coffee
|1047
|5
|Tallapoosa
|958
|83
|Clarke
|936
|14
|Pike
|883
|7
|Butler
|867
|37
|Chambers
|864
|40
|Covington
|845
|25
|Marion
|787
|27
|Marengo
|662
|18
|Barbour
|626
|7
|Winston
|626
|12
|Lowndes
|606
|25
|Bibb
|581
|6
|Pickens
|569
|12
|Bullock
|558
|13
|Hale
|556
|27
|Lawrence
|534
|12
|Washington
|509
|13
|Randolph
|506
|11
|Perry
|489
|5
|Wilcox
|480
|11
|Monroe
|445
|8
|Conecuh
|444
|11
|Clay
|443
|7
|Geneva
|424
|3
|Crenshaw
|421
|30
|Macon
|421
|17
|Cherokee
|407
|11
|Sumter
|405
|19
|Henry
|362
|3
|Fayette
|357
|7
|Choctaw
|331
|12
|Lamar
|295
|2
|Cleburne
|285
|6
|Greene
|282
|14
|Coosa
|117
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|28963
|428
|Davidson
|25345
|281
|Hamilton
|8860
|85
|Rutherford
|8629
|84
|Knox
|8276
|67
|Williamson
|4851
|35
|Sumner
|4532
|91
|Wilson
|3210
|37
|Montgomery
|2826
|40
|Out of TN
|2776
|24
|Putnam
|2741
|36
|Bradley
|2740
|16
|Unassigned
|2698
|7
|Sevier
|2440
|13
|Madison
|2390
|54
|Blount
|2344
|21
|Robertson
|2091
|32
|Maury
|2072
|20
|Washington
|2007
|25
|Sullivan
|1956
|31
|Hamblen
|1771
|22
|Tipton
|1642
|17
|Trousdale
|1641
|7
|Wayne
|1477
|4
|Hardeman
|1470
|25
|Gibson
|1379
|19
|Bedford
|1241
|14
|Dyer
|1152
|12
|Dickson
|1131
|12
|Cumberland
|1070
|12
|Carter
|1065
|26
|Fayette
|1063
|14
|Henderson
|1052
|18
|Loudon
|1049
|6
|Anderson
|1035
|10
|Weakley
|1030
|15
|Jefferson
|1013
|13
|Greene
|1010
|30
|Obion
|999
|8
|Macon
|984
|19
|Warren
|965
|8
|Coffee
|959
|9
|Monroe
|955
|17
|McMinn
|954
|24
|Hardin
|894
|14
|Lauderdale
|885
|14
|Lawrence
|876
|11
|Haywood
|863
|15
|Lake
|863
|2
|Bledsoe
|831
|4
|Franklin
|781
|7
|Carroll
|762
|15
|Cheatham
|761
|10
|Roane
|760
|4
|Rhea
|732
|8
|McNairy
|729
|15
|Hawkins
|716
|14
|Cocke
|712
|9
|White
|694
|8
|Marshall
|657
|4
|Smith
|630
|10
|Overton
|607
|3
|Johnson
|561
|2
|Henry
|560
|8
|Giles
|528
|17
|Lincoln
|528
|1
|Chester
|523
|8
|DeKalb
|523
|9
|Hickman
|475
|4
|Crockett
|469
|19
|Marion
|452
|7
|Decatur
|412
|5
|Claiborne
|406
|4
|Campbell
|394
|3
|Polk
|366
|11
|Fentress
|348
|3
|Grainger
|319
|1
|Benton
|310
|9
|Jackson
|284
|2
|Morgan
|282
|2
|Union
|281
|1
|Unicoi
|256
|1
|Cannon
|249
|0
|Humphreys
|208
|3
|Meigs
|204
|3
|Sequatchie
|203
|2
|Grundy
|185
|4
|Scott
|183
|2
|Lewis
|158
|1
|Clay
|146
|4
|Houston
|144
|0
|Perry
|133
|0
|Van Buren
|131
|0
|Moore
|129
|1
|Stewart
|124
|2
|Hancock
|104
|2
|Pickett
|89
|1