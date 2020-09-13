Carson's Evening Forecast 9/13

Showers will continue to taper off this evening. More showers and a few storms return once again Monday. All eyes are on the tropics and the potential for heavy rain later this week.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|17277
|310
|Unassigned
|12823
|133
|Mobile
|12478
|277
|Montgomery
|8096
|166
|Madison
|6791
|65
|Tuscaloosa
|5500
|96
|Baldwin
|4752
|43
|Shelby
|4576
|40
|Lee
|3593
|49
|Marshall
|3536
|41
|Morgan
|2944
|24
|Etowah
|2855
|43
|Calhoun
|2728
|31
|Elmore
|2188
|44
|DeKalb
|2142
|16
|Walker
|2007
|76
|Houston
|1994
|15
|St. Clair
|1794
|32
|Limestone
|1776
|18
|Franklin
|1642
|28
|Russell
|1575
|2
|Lauderdale
|1518
|30
|Colbert
|1507
|23
|Cullman
|1506
|15
|Dallas
|1473
|25
|Autauga
|1432
|23
|Jackson
|1354
|8
|Talladega
|1351
|22
|Escambia
|1288
|23
|Chilton
|1234
|14
|Blount
|1114
|13
|Dale
|1087
|42
|Coffee
|1038
|5
|Tallapoosa
|953
|83
|Clarke
|935
|14
|Pike
|879
|7
|Butler
|865
|37
|Chambers
|863
|40
|Covington
|838
|25
|Marion
|779
|27
|Marengo
|656
|18
|Barbour
|620
|7
|Winston
|610
|12
|Lowndes
|604
|25
|Bibb
|576
|6
|Pickens
|561
|12
|Bullock
|552
|13
|Hale
|551
|27
|Lawrence
|529
|12
|Washington
|506
|13
|Randolph
|502
|11
|Perry
|485
|5
|Wilcox
|479
|11
|Monroe
|444
|8
|Conecuh
|443
|11
|Clay
|421
|7
|Macon
|420
|17
|Crenshaw
|417
|30
|Geneva
|411
|3
|Sumter
|404
|19
|Cherokee
|392
|11
|Henry
|359
|3
|Fayette
|341
|7
|Choctaw
|328
|12
|Lamar
|289
|2
|Greene
|282
|14
|Cleburne
|269
|6
|Coosa
|114
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|28626
|421
|Davidson
|25097
|277
|Hamilton
|8722
|82
|Rutherford
|8492
|84
|Knox
|7988
|67
|Williamson
|4755
|35
|Sumner
|4458
|91
|Wilson
|3162
|36
|Montgomery
|2761
|39
|Putnam
|2695
|36
|Bradley
|2683
|16
|Out of TN
|2609
|24
|Unassigned
|2592
|6
|Sevier
|2401
|13
|Blount
|2306
|20
|Madison
|2272
|54
|Robertson
|2055
|31
|Maury
|2010
|19
|Washington
|1944
|24
|Sullivan
|1935
|31
|Hamblen
|1753
|22
|Trousdale
|1638
|7
|Tipton
|1605
|15
|Wayne
|1472
|4
|Hardeman
|1447
|25
|Gibson
|1323
|19
|Bedford
|1217
|14
|Dyer
|1125
|10
|Dickson
|1110
|12
|Cumberland
|1055
|10
|Carter
|1045
|26
|Fayette
|1039
|14
|Henderson
|1027
|18
|Loudon
|1027
|4
|Anderson
|1014
|10
|Weakley
|1009
|15
|Jefferson
|1002
|13
|Greene
|976
|28
|Macon
|972
|19
|Obion
|971
|8
|Warren
|947
|8
|Monroe
|943
|17
|McMinn
|933
|24
|Coffee
|910
|9
|Hardin
|872
|14
|Lauderdale
|867
|14
|Lake
|856
|2
|Lawrence
|848
|11
|Haywood
|847
|15
|Bledsoe
|822
|4
|Cheatham
|749
|10
|Roane
|744
|4
|Carroll
|736
|15
|Franklin
|734
|7
|Rhea
|721
|8
|Hawkins
|712
|14
|Cocke
|708
|9
|McNairy
|696
|15
|White
|668
|8
|Marshall
|624
|4
|Smith
|614
|10
|Overton
|593
|3
|Henry
|545
|8
|Johnson
|533
|2
|DeKalb
|522
|9
|Lincoln
|515
|1
|Giles
|507
|15
|Chester
|504
|8
|Hickman
|459
|4
|Crockett
|458
|19
|Marion
|430
|7
|Claiborne
|397
|4
|Decatur
|396
|5
|Campbell
|389
|3
|Polk
|365
|11
|Fentress
|337
|3
|Grainger
|311
|1
|Benton
|297
|9
|Morgan
|281
|2
|Jackson
|279
|2
|Union
|268
|1
|Unicoi
|251
|1
|Cannon
|240
|0
|Meigs
|200
|3
|Humphreys
|199
|3
|Sequatchie
|193
|2
|Scott
|182
|2
|Grundy
|175
|4
|Lewis
|155
|1
|Clay
|142
|4
|Houston
|132
|0
|Perry
|132
|0
|Van Buren
|128
|0
|Moore
|125
|1
|Stewart
|119
|2
|Hancock
|103
|2
|Pickett
|88
|1