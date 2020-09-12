University Of Alabama Lifting Restrictions

The University of Alabama will be lifting some restrictions, put in place because of coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|17157
|310
|Unassigned
|12606
|129
|Mobile
|12435
|275
|Montgomery
|8055
|166
|Madison
|6748
|64
|Tuscaloosa
|5463
|96
|Baldwin
|4722
|43
|Shelby
|4535
|40
|Lee
|3585
|49
|Marshall
|3530
|41
|Morgan
|2935
|24
|Etowah
|2844
|42
|Calhoun
|2679
|31
|Elmore
|2180
|44
|DeKalb
|2136
|16
|Walker
|1998
|76
|Houston
|1969
|15
|St. Clair
|1771
|32
|Limestone
|1752
|18
|Franklin
|1633
|28
|Russell
|1575
|2
|Lauderdale
|1512
|29
|Colbert
|1503
|22
|Cullman
|1501
|15
|Dallas
|1470
|25
|Autauga
|1420
|23
|Jackson
|1344
|8
|Talladega
|1344
|21
|Escambia
|1279
|23
|Chilton
|1216
|13
|Blount
|1109
|12
|Dale
|1078
|42
|Coffee
|1030
|5
|Tallapoosa
|949
|83
|Clarke
|933
|13
|Pike
|872
|7
|Butler
|863
|37
|Chambers
|862
|40
|Covington
|837
|25
|Marion
|776
|27
|Marengo
|653
|18
|Barbour
|618
|7
|Winston
|605
|12
|Lowndes
|603
|25
|Bibb
|574
|6
|Pickens
|559
|12
|Bullock
|551
|13
|Hale
|551
|27
|Lawrence
|526
|10
|Washington
|503
|13
|Randolph
|501
|11
|Perry
|485
|5
|Wilcox
|479
|11
|Monroe
|442
|8
|Conecuh
|441
|11
|Clay
|418
|7
|Macon
|418
|17
|Crenshaw
|416
|30
|Geneva
|408
|3
|Sumter
|404
|19
|Cherokee
|380
|11
|Henry
|355
|3
|Fayette
|336
|7
|Choctaw
|328
|12
|Lamar
|288
|2
|Greene
|282
|14
|Cleburne
|260
|5
|Coosa
|113
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|28499
|417
|Davidson
|25056
|274
|Hamilton
|8718
|81
|Rutherford
|8420
|82
|Knox
|7873
|66
|Williamson
|4733
|34
|Sumner
|4433
|90
|Wilson
|3143
|35
|Montgomery
|2749
|37
|Bradley
|2683
|16
|Putnam
|2635
|35
|Out of TN
|2631
|26
|Unassigned
|2591
|7
|Sevier
|2393
|13
|Blount
|2293
|19
|Madison
|2227
|52
|Robertson
|2051
|31
|Maury
|2000
|18
|Washington
|1935
|22
|Sullivan
|1928
|30
|Hamblen
|1750
|22
|Trousdale
|1633
|7
|Tipton
|1603
|15
|Wayne
|1470
|4
|Hardeman
|1434
|25
|Gibson
|1305
|19
|Bedford
|1215
|14
|Dickson
|1103
|11
|Dyer
|1100
|11
|Carter
|1038
|25
|Cumberland
|1036
|10
|Fayette
|1030
|14
|Henderson
|1026
|17
|Loudon
|1024
|4
|Anderson
|1012
|10
|Weakley
|1002
|14
|Greene
|974
|28
|Jefferson
|970
|13
|Macon
|970
|19
|Obion
|968
|8
|Warren
|942
|7
|McMinn
|928
|24
|Monroe
|924
|17
|Coffee
|894
|9
|Lauderdale
|864
|14
|Hardin
|861
|13
|Lake
|854
|2
|Haywood
|845
|13
|Lawrence
|838
|11
|Bledsoe
|819
|4
|Cheatham
|746
|10
|Roane
|736
|3
|Carroll
|727
|13
|Rhea
|719
|8
|Hawkins
|714
|13
|Franklin
|711
|7
|Cocke
|706
|8
|McNairy
|689
|14
|White
|654
|8
|Marshall
|623
|4
|Smith
|606
|9
|Overton
|575
|2
|Henry
|540
|8
|Johnson
|534
|2
|DeKalb
|522
|9
|Lincoln
|506
|1
|Giles
|505
|15
|Chester
|486
|8
|Hickman
|455
|4
|Crockett
|453
|18
|Marion
|425
|7
|Claiborne
|395
|4
|Decatur
|388
|5
|Campbell
|384
|3
|Polk
|363
|11
|Fentress
|325
|2
|Grainger
|309
|1
|Benton
|295
|9
|Morgan
|276
|2
|Jackson
|275
|2
|Union
|261
|1
|Unicoi
|248
|1
|Cannon
|239
|0
|Meigs
|200
|3
|Humphreys
|197
|3
|Sequatchie
|192
|2
|Scott
|176
|2
|Grundy
|170
|4
|Lewis
|155
|1
|Clay
|136
|3
|Houston
|132
|0
|Perry
|129
|0
|Van Buren
|126
|0
|Moore
|125
|1
|Stewart
|118
|2
|Hancock
|103
|2
|Pickett
|87
|1