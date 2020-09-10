Controversy Over Confederate Monument
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16883
|305
|Mobile
|12364
|270
|Unassigned
|11837
|124
|Montgomery
|7985
|163
|Madison
|6649
|57
|Tuscaloosa
|5395
|94
|Baldwin
|4639
|42
|Shelby
|4441
|40
|Lee
|3553
|49
|Marshall
|3519
|41
|Morgan
|2914
|22
|Etowah
|2810
|42
|Calhoun
|2615
|31
|Elmore
|2162
|44
|DeKalb
|2118
|16
|Walker
|1975
|74
|Houston
|1938
|15
|St. Clair
|1744
|31
|Limestone
|1725
|18
|Franklin
|1622
|27
|Russell
|1568
|2
|Cullman
|1494
|15
|Colbert
|1492
|22
|Lauderdale
|1490
|25
|Dallas
|1455
|25
|Autauga
|1398
|23
|Jackson
|1330
|7
|Talladega
|1319
|21
|Escambia
|1270
|22
|Chilton
|1176
|12
|Blount
|1082
|12
|Dale
|1058
|42
|Coffee
|1012
|5
|Tallapoosa
|943
|82
|Clarke
|933
|13
|Butler
|862
|37
|Chambers
|858
|40
|Pike
|857
|7
|Covington
|821
|25
|Marion
|761
|27
|Marengo
|647
|18
|Barbour
|618
|7
|Lowndes
|604
|25
|Winston
|598
|12
|Bibb
|564
|6
|Pickens
|551
|11
|Bullock
|548
|13
|Hale
|547
|27
|Lawrence
|510
|7
|Washington
|503
|13
|Randolph
|494
|11
|Perry
|484
|5
|Wilcox
|477
|11
|Conecuh
|439
|11
|Monroe
|438
|6
|Macon
|414
|17
|Clay
|413
|6
|Crenshaw
|410
|32
|Sumter
|404
|19
|Geneva
|402
|3
|Cherokee
|371
|11
|Henry
|347
|3
|Choctaw
|326
|12
|Fayette
|321
|6
|Greene
|282
|14
|Lamar
|282
|2
|Cleburne
|244
|5
|Coosa
|112
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|28117
|406
|Davidson
|24513
|269
|Hamilton
|8640
|77
|Rutherford
|8270
|81
|Knox
|7445
|66
|Williamson
|4609
|32
|Sumner
|4318
|88
|Unassigned
|3866
|10
|Wilson
|3074
|31
|Montgomery
|2661
|35
|Bradley
|2606
|16
|Out of TN
|2574
|23
|Putnam
|2518
|33
|Sevier
|2342
|13
|Blount
|2168
|18
|Madison
|2152
|50
|Robertson
|2015
|31
|Maury
|1902
|18
|Sullivan
|1896
|27
|Washington
|1876
|16
|Hamblen
|1698
|21
|Trousdale
|1631
|7
|Tipton
|1572
|15
|Wayne
|1460
|4
|Hardeman
|1288
|24
|Gibson
|1256
|18
|Bedford
|1172
|14
|Dickson
|1090
|10
|Dyer
|1061
|11
|Carter
|1011
|24
|Fayette
|1008
|12
|Cumberland
|992
|10
|Henderson
|989
|14
|Loudon
|986
|4
|Weakley
|977
|14
|Anderson
|963
|9
|Macon
|952
|18
|Greene
|948
|22
|Obion
|940
|8
|Jefferson
|926
|9
|Warren
|914
|7
|McMinn
|894
|24
|Monroe
|879
|16
|Lake
|850
|2
|Coffee
|848
|8
|Lauderdale
|831
|14
|Haywood
|824
|13
|Hardin
|819
|12
|Bledsoe
|808
|4
|Lawrence
|808
|11
|Cheatham
|731
|10
|Roane
|704
|2
|Carroll
|703
|10
|Hawkins
|702
|13
|Rhea
|698
|5
|Cocke
|672
|7
|Franklin
|653
|5
|McNairy
|648
|14
|White
|629
|7
|Marshall
|601
|4
|Smith
|587
|9
|Overton
|538
|2
|Henry
|527
|8
|Johnson
|514
|1
|DeKalb
|509
|7
|Giles
|493
|15
|Chester
|470
|7
|Lincoln
|467
|1
|Crockett
|436
|15
|Hickman
|420
|4
|Marion
|400
|7
|Claiborne
|383
|3
|Campbell
|370
|3
|Decatur
|366
|5
|Polk
|353
|11
|Fentress
|301
|0
|Grainger
|298
|1
|Benton
|289
|8
|Morgan
|268
|2
|Jackson
|264
|2
|Union
|250
|1
|Unicoi
|244
|1
|Cannon
|233
|0
|Humphreys
|187
|3
|Meigs
|186
|3
|Sequatchie
|176
|2
|Scott
|170
|2
|Grundy
|160
|3
|Lewis
|149
|1
|Clay
|131
|3
|Perry
|123
|0
|Houston
|119
|0
|Moore
|118
|1
|Van Buren
|114
|0
|Stewart
|112
|1
|Hancock
|100
|2
|Pickett
|83
|1