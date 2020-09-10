Clear
09/10/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 4:36 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16883305
Mobile12364270
Unassigned11837124
Montgomery7985163
Madison664957
Tuscaloosa539594
Baldwin463942
Shelby444140
Lee355349
Marshall351941
Morgan291422
Etowah281042
Calhoun261531
Elmore216244
DeKalb211816
Walker197574
Houston193815
St. Clair174431
Limestone172518
Franklin162227
Russell15682
Cullman149415
Colbert149222
Lauderdale149025
Dallas145525
Autauga139823
Jackson13307
Talladega131921
Escambia127022
Chilton117612
Blount108212
Dale105842
Coffee10125
Tallapoosa94382
Clarke93313
Butler86237
Chambers85840
Pike8577
Covington82125
Marion76127
Marengo64718
Barbour6187
Lowndes60425
Winston59812
Bibb5646
Pickens55111
Bullock54813
Hale54727
Lawrence5107
Washington50313
Randolph49411
Perry4845
Wilcox47711
Conecuh43911
Monroe4386
Macon41417
Clay4136
Crenshaw41032
Sumter40419
Geneva4023
Cherokee37111
Henry3473
Choctaw32612
Fayette3216
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2445
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 166606

Reported Deaths: 1931
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28117406
Davidson24513269
Hamilton864077
Rutherford827081
Knox744566
Williamson460932
Sumner431888
Unassigned386610
Wilson307431
Montgomery266135
Bradley260616
Out of TN257423
Putnam251833
Sevier234213
Blount216818
Madison215250
Robertson201531
Maury190218
Sullivan189627
Washington187616
Hamblen169821
Trousdale16317
Tipton157215
Wayne14604
Hardeman128824
Gibson125618
Bedford117214
Dickson109010
Dyer106111
Carter101124
Fayette100812
Cumberland99210
Henderson98914
Loudon9864
Weakley97714
Anderson9639
Macon95218
Greene94822
Obion9408
Jefferson9269
Warren9147
McMinn89424
Monroe87916
Lake8502
Coffee8488
Lauderdale83114
Haywood82413
Hardin81912
Bledsoe8084
Lawrence80811
Cheatham73110
Roane7042
Carroll70310
Hawkins70213
Rhea6985
Cocke6727
Franklin6535
McNairy64814
White6297
Marshall6014
Smith5879
Overton5382
Henry5278
Johnson5141
DeKalb5097
Giles49315
Chester4707
Lincoln4671
Crockett43615
Hickman4204
Marion4007
Claiborne3833
Campbell3703
Decatur3665
Polk35311
Fentress3010
Grainger2981
Benton2898
Morgan2682
Jackson2642
Union2501
Unicoi2441
Cannon2330
Humphreys1873
Meigs1863
Sequatchie1762
Scott1702
Grundy1603
Lewis1491
Clay1313
Perry1230
Houston1190
Moore1181
Van Buren1140
Stewart1121
Hancock1002
Pickett831

