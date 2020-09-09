Alabama Plans for Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16789
|305
|Mobile
|12312
|266
|Unassigned
|11727
|124
|Montgomery
|7963
|163
|Madison
|6631
|57
|Tuscaloosa
|5365
|94
|Baldwin
|4609
|42
|Shelby
|4388
|40
|Lee
|3529
|49
|Marshall
|3515
|41
|Morgan
|2896
|22
|Etowah
|2784
|42
|Calhoun
|2602
|31
|Elmore
|2145
|44
|DeKalb
|2114
|16
|Walker
|1958
|74
|Houston
|1925
|15
|St. Clair
|1728
|31
|Limestone
|1715
|18
|Franklin
|1601
|27
|Russell
|1567
|2
|Colbert
|1486
|22
|Lauderdale
|1485
|25
|Cullman
|1483
|15
|Dallas
|1450
|25
|Autauga
|1385
|23
|Jackson
|1325
|7
|Talladega
|1317
|21
|Escambia
|1262
|22
|Chilton
|1172
|12
|Blount
|1071
|12
|Dale
|1032
|42
|Coffee
|985
|5
|Tallapoosa
|942
|82
|Clarke
|932
|13
|Butler
|859
|37
|Chambers
|857
|40
|Pike
|853
|7
|Covington
|818
|25
|Marion
|754
|27
|Marengo
|647
|18
|Barbour
|617
|7
|Lowndes
|604
|25
|Winston
|585
|11
|Bibb
|562
|6
|Bullock
|545
|13
|Pickens
|545
|11
|Hale
|542
|27
|Lawrence
|506
|5
|Washington
|502
|13
|Randolph
|494
|11
|Perry
|483
|5
|Wilcox
|474
|11
|Conecuh
|438
|11
|Monroe
|438
|6
|Macon
|413
|17
|Crenshaw
|405
|31
|Sumter
|403
|19
|Clay
|402
|6
|Geneva
|398
|3
|Cherokee
|367
|11
|Henry
|346
|3
|Choctaw
|325
|12
|Fayette
|320
|6
|Greene
|282
|14
|Lamar
|282
|2
|Cleburne
|239
|5
|Coosa
|111
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|28011
|407
|Davidson
|24418
|267
|Hamilton
|8594
|78
|Rutherford
|8242
|80
|Knox
|7370
|66
|Williamson
|4585
|32
|Sumner
|4300
|87
|Unassigned
|3823
|9
|Wilson
|3059
|31
|Montgomery
|2639
|33
|Bradley
|2595
|16
|Out of TN
|2574
|23
|Putnam
|2502
|32
|Sevier
|2329
|13
|Blount
|2152
|17
|Madison
|2105
|49
|Robertson
|2014
|31
|Maury
|1900
|18
|Sullivan
|1875
|27
|Washington
|1863
|14
|Hamblen
|1693
|21
|Trousdale
|1629
|7
|Tipton
|1566
|15
|Wayne
|1489
|2
|Hardeman
|1288
|22
|Gibson
|1237
|17
|Bedford
|1169
|14
|Dickson
|1077
|9
|Dyer
|1063
|10
|Fayette
|1008
|12
|Carter
|1000
|25
|Cumberland
|992
|9
|Loudon
|986
|4
|Henderson
|983
|11
|Weakley
|970
|14
|Anderson
|957
|9
|Macon
|952
|17
|Greene
|938
|19
|Obion
|937
|8
|Jefferson
|923
|9
|Warren
|914
|7
|McMinn
|884
|24
|Monroe
|874
|15
|Lake
|848
|2
|Coffee
|836
|7
|Lauderdale
|831
|12
|Haywood
|817
|12
|Hardin
|810
|12
|Lawrence
|804
|11
|Bledsoe
|802
|4
|Cheatham
|729
|10
|Hawkins
|704
|13
|Carroll
|698
|10
|Roane
|696
|2
|Rhea
|686
|5
|Cocke
|671
|7
|Franklin
|648
|5
|McNairy
|635
|14
|White
|627
|7
|Marshall
|599
|4
|Smith
|590
|9
|Overton
|537
|2
|Henry
|526
|8
|Johnson
|509
|1
|DeKalb
|507
|6
|Giles
|490
|15
|Lincoln
|467
|1
|Chester
|463
|6
|Crockett
|431
|14
|Hickman
|413
|4
|Marion
|397
|7
|Claiborne
|383
|3
|Campbell
|369
|3
|Decatur
|360
|4
|Polk
|353
|11
|Fentress
|299
|0
|Grainger
|295
|1
|Benton
|288
|7
|Morgan
|266
|2
|Jackson
|262
|2
|Union
|249
|1
|Unicoi
|241
|1
|Cannon
|231
|0
|Meigs
|182
|3
|Humphreys
|181
|3
|Sequatchie
|177
|2
|Scott
|167
|2
|Grundy
|158
|3
|Lewis
|149
|1
|Clay
|131
|2
|Perry
|122
|0
|Houston
|120
|0
|Moore
|118
|1
|Van Buren
|115
|0
|Stewart
|108
|1
|Hancock
|100
|2
|Pickett
|80
|1