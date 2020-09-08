New Platform Brings Changes To Online Learning

Sydney Martin spoke with the Huntsville City School District about its plans for the new online learning platform.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16703
|305
|Mobile
|12289
|265
|Unassigned
|11499
|124
|Montgomery
|7956
|163
|Madison
|6592
|57
|Tuscaloosa
|5352
|94
|Baldwin
|4586
|42
|Shelby
|4345
|40
|Lee
|3511
|49
|Marshall
|3510
|41
|Morgan
|2891
|22
|Etowah
|2774
|42
|Calhoun
|2593
|31
|Elmore
|2124
|44
|DeKalb
|2111
|16
|Walker
|1958
|74
|Houston
|1923
|15
|St. Clair
|1720
|31
|Limestone
|1706
|18
|Franklin
|1600
|27
|Russell
|1565
|2
|Colbert
|1480
|22
|Cullman
|1480
|15
|Lauderdale
|1479
|25
|Dallas
|1449
|25
|Autauga
|1383
|23
|Jackson
|1321
|7
|Talladega
|1312
|21
|Escambia
|1257
|22
|Chilton
|1168
|12
|Blount
|1070
|12
|Dale
|1030
|42
|Coffee
|982
|5
|Tallapoosa
|942
|82
|Clarke
|930
|13
|Butler
|859
|37
|Chambers
|857
|40
|Pike
|851
|7
|Covington
|817
|25
|Marion
|749
|27
|Marengo
|645
|18
|Barbour
|617
|7
|Lowndes
|604
|25
|Winston
|584
|11
|Bibb
|557
|6
|Bullock
|545
|13
|Pickens
|544
|11
|Hale
|542
|27
|Lawrence
|505
|5
|Washington
|500
|13
|Randolph
|494
|11
|Perry
|483
|5
|Wilcox
|474
|11
|Conecuh
|437
|11
|Monroe
|437
|6
|Macon
|412
|17
|Sumter
|403
|19
|Clay
|401
|6
|Crenshaw
|401
|31
|Geneva
|398
|3
|Cherokee
|367
|11
|Henry
|345
|3
|Choctaw
|325
|12
|Fayette
|316
|6
|Greene
|282
|14
|Lamar
|282
|2
|Cleburne
|239
|5
|Coosa
|110
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27947
|402
|Davidson
|24372
|264
|Hamilton
|8563
|78
|Rutherford
|8188
|80
|Knox
|7304
|65
|Williamson
|4572
|31
|Sumner
|4282
|87
|Unassigned
|3797
|7
|Wilson
|3043
|31
|Montgomery
|2628
|31
|Bradley
|2587
|16
|Out of TN
|2578
|24
|Putnam
|2499
|31
|Sevier
|2326
|13
|Blount
|2147
|17
|Madison
|2089
|48
|Robertson
|1991
|30
|Maury
|1892
|18
|Sullivan
|1872
|26
|Washington
|1862
|14
|Hamblen
|1691
|21
|Trousdale
|1629
|7
|Tipton
|1561
|15
|Wayne
|1489
|2
|Hardeman
|1288
|22
|Gibson
|1214
|17
|Bedford
|1166
|14
|Dyer
|1060
|10
|Dickson
|1015
|9
|Fayette
|1005
|11
|Carter
|995
|24
|Cumberland
|992
|9
|Loudon
|976
|4
|Henderson
|975
|11
|Weakley
|971
|14
|Anderson
|952
|8
|Macon
|952
|16
|Greene
|937
|19
|Obion
|934
|8
|Jefferson
|918
|7
|Warren
|913
|7
|McMinn
|875
|24
|Monroe
|875
|15
|Lake
|846
|2
|Coffee
|834
|7
|Lauderdale
|833
|12
|Haywood
|810
|12
|Hardin
|807
|12
|Bledsoe
|802
|4
|Lawrence
|799
|11
|Cheatham
|728
|10
|Hawkins
|703
|13
|Carroll
|694
|10
|Roane
|693
|2
|Rhea
|684
|5
|Cocke
|673
|7
|Franklin
|636
|5
|McNairy
|633
|14
|White
|626
|7
|Marshall
|599
|4
|Smith
|580
|8
|Overton
|534
|2
|Henry
|527
|7
|Johnson
|511
|1
|DeKalb
|507
|6
|Giles
|486
|15
|Lincoln
|464
|1
|Chester
|461
|6
|Crockett
|431
|14
|Hickman
|412
|4
|Marion
|392
|7
|Claiborne
|383
|3
|Campbell
|369
|3
|Decatur
|354
|4
|Polk
|353
|11
|Fentress
|300
|0
|Grainger
|295
|1
|Benton
|286
|7
|Morgan
|266
|2
|Jackson
|261
|2
|Union
|248
|1
|Unicoi
|243
|1
|Cannon
|230
|0
|Meigs
|181
|2
|Humphreys
|179
|3
|Sequatchie
|174
|2
|Scott
|167
|2
|Grundy
|158
|3
|Lewis
|149
|1
|Clay
|131
|2
|Perry
|120
|0
|Houston
|119
|0
|Moore
|117
|1
|Van Buren
|112
|0
|Stewart
|107
|0
|Hancock
|100
|2
|Pickett
|80
|1