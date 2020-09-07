09/07/2020 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16590
|305
|Mobile
|12272
|265
|Unassigned
|11499
|124
|Montgomery
|7916
|163
|Madison
|6575
|57
|Tuscaloosa
|5311
|94
|Baldwin
|4569
|42
|Shelby
|4306
|40
|Marshall
|3497
|41
|Lee
|3488
|49
|Morgan
|2884
|22
|Etowah
|2754
|42
|Calhoun
|2558
|31
|DeKalb
|2105
|16
|Elmore
|2105
|44
|Walker
|1926
|74
|Houston
|1912
|15
|St. Clair
|1707
|31
|Limestone
|1703
|18
|Franklin
|1593
|27
|Russell
|1561
|2
|Colbert
|1476
|22
|Lauderdale
|1470
|25
|Cullman
|1456
|15
|Dallas
|1441
|25
|Autauga
|1377
|23
|Jackson
|1318
|7
|Talladega
|1303
|21
|Escambia
|1247
|22
|Chilton
|1157
|12
|Blount
|1065
|12
|Dale
|1027
|42
|Coffee
|975
|5
|Tallapoosa
|941
|82
|Clarke
|927
|13
|Butler
|857
|37
|Chambers
|855
|40
|Pike
|849
|7
|Covington
|815
|25
|Marion
|733
|27
|Marengo
|644
|18
|Barbour
|616
|7
|Lowndes
|603
|25
|Winston
|569
|11
|Bibb
|555
|6
|Bullock
|545
|13
|Pickens
|545
|11
|Hale
|536
|27
|Lawrence
|502
|5
|Washington
|499
|13
|Randolph
|494
|11
|Perry
|483
|5
|Wilcox
|474
|11
|Monroe
|436
|6
|Conecuh
|434
|11
|Macon
|409
|17
|Sumter
|403
|19
|Crenshaw
|399
|31
|Geneva
|398
|3
|Clay
|396
|6
|Cherokee
|365
|11
|Henry
|345
|3
|Choctaw
|324
|12
|Fayette
|314
|6
|Greene
|282
|14
|Lamar
|282
|2
|Cleburne
|233
|5
|Coosa
|109
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27786
|402
|Davidson
|24242
|264
|Hamilton
|8505
|77
|Rutherford
|8159
|80
|Knox
|7203
|64
|Williamson
|4548
|30
|Sumner
|4263
|87
|Unassigned
|3795
|7
|Wilson
|3022
|31
|Montgomery
|2595
|31
|Bradley
|2578
|16
|Out of TN
|2537
|24
|Putnam
|2488
|31
|Sevier
|2325
|13
|Blount
|2142
|17
|Madison
|2060
|48
|Robertson
|1987
|30
|Maury
|1883
|18
|Sullivan
|1856
|26
|Washington
|1837
|14
|Hamblen
|1689
|21
|Trousdale
|1629
|7
|Tipton
|1556
|15
|Wayne
|1487
|2
|Hardeman
|1284
|22
|Gibson
|1191
|17
|Bedford
|1164
|14
|Dyer
|1056
|10
|Dickson
|1008
|9
|Fayette
|997
|11
|Carter
|992
|24
|Cumberland
|992
|9
|Loudon
|976
|4
|Henderson
|973
|11
|Weakley
|963
|14
|Macon
|950
|16
|Anderson
|949
|8
|Greene
|926
|19
|Obion
|925
|8
|Jefferson
|913
|7
|Warren
|907
|7
|Monroe
|871
|15
|McMinn
|864
|24
|Lake
|845
|2
|Coffee
|825
|7
|Lauderdale
|825
|12
|Haywood
|806
|12
|Hardin
|803
|12
|Bledsoe
|802
|4
|Lawrence
|797
|11
|Cheatham
|724
|10
|Hawkins
|698
|13
|Roane
|690
|2
|Carroll
|685
|10
|Rhea
|683
|5
|Cocke
|670
|7
|Franklin
|634
|5
|McNairy
|631
|14
|White
|626
|7
|Marshall
|595
|4
|Smith
|577
|8
|Overton
|529
|2
|Henry
|526
|7
|DeKalb
|507
|6
|Johnson
|506
|1
|Giles
|483
|15
|Lincoln
|460
|1
|Chester
|456
|6
|Crockett
|429
|14
|Hickman
|408
|4
|Marion
|386
|7
|Claiborne
|382
|3
|Campbell
|366
|3
|Polk
|351
|10
|Decatur
|347
|4
|Fentress
|298
|0
|Grainger
|295
|1
|Benton
|284
|7
|Morgan
|265
|2
|Jackson
|261
|2
|Union
|246
|1
|Unicoi
|238
|1
|Cannon
|226
|0
|Meigs
|180
|2
|Humphreys
|178
|3
|Sequatchie
|174
|2
|Scott
|167
|2
|Grundy
|158
|3
|Lewis
|149
|1
|Clay
|131
|2
|Perry
|120
|0
|Houston
|117
|0
|Moore
|117
|1
|Van Buren
|112
|0
|Stewart
|107
|0
|Hancock
|99
|2
|Pickett
|79
|1