Carson's Late Forecast 9/6

Another great day to wrap up the holiday weekend is on tap for Monday! Rain chances (and the humidity) make a return midweek.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16486
|305
|Mobile
|12249
|264
|Unassigned
|11476
|124
|Montgomery
|7891
|163
|Madison
|6545
|57
|Tuscaloosa
|5282
|94
|Baldwin
|4542
|42
|Shelby
|4262
|40
|Marshall
|3492
|41
|Lee
|3466
|49
|Morgan
|2871
|22
|Etowah
|2747
|42
|Calhoun
|2547
|31
|DeKalb
|2104
|16
|Elmore
|2095
|44
|Walker
|1908
|74
|Houston
|1907
|15
|Limestone
|1698
|18
|St. Clair
|1698
|31
|Franklin
|1592
|27
|Russell
|1560
|2
|Colbert
|1474
|22
|Lauderdale
|1467
|25
|Cullman
|1454
|15
|Dallas
|1439
|25
|Autauga
|1371
|23
|Jackson
|1313
|7
|Talladega
|1296
|21
|Escambia
|1245
|22
|Chilton
|1150
|12
|Blount
|1062
|12
|Dale
|1024
|42
|Coffee
|970
|5
|Tallapoosa
|941
|82
|Clarke
|927
|13
|Butler
|853
|37
|Chambers
|853
|40
|Pike
|846
|7
|Covington
|815
|25
|Marion
|730
|27
|Marengo
|643
|18
|Barbour
|616
|7
|Lowndes
|603
|25
|Winston
|563
|11
|Bibb
|550
|6
|Bullock
|544
|13
|Pickens
|541
|11
|Hale
|536
|27
|Lawrence
|501
|5
|Washington
|499
|13
|Randolph
|491
|11
|Perry
|480
|5
|Wilcox
|474
|11
|Monroe
|436
|6
|Conecuh
|434
|11
|Macon
|409
|17
|Sumter
|403
|19
|Crenshaw
|399
|31
|Geneva
|395
|3
|Clay
|392
|6
|Cherokee
|364
|11
|Henry
|344
|3
|Choctaw
|324
|12
|Fayette
|311
|6
|Greene
|282
|14
|Lamar
|280
|2
|Cleburne
|232
|5
|Coosa
|109
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27631
|400
|Davidson
|24001
|264
|Hamilton
|8427
|77
|Rutherford
|8110
|80
|Knox
|7053
|64
|Williamson
|4501
|30
|Sumner
|4246
|87
|Unassigned
|3767
|7
|Wilson
|2993
|31
|Montgomery
|2576
|31
|Bradley
|2569
|16
|Out of TN
|2469
|24
|Putnam
|2454
|31
|Sevier
|2315
|13
|Blount
|2128
|17
|Madison
|2043
|48
|Robertson
|1971
|30
|Maury
|1856
|18
|Sullivan
|1837
|26
|Washington
|1819
|14
|Hamblen
|1685
|21
|Trousdale
|1629
|7
|Tipton
|1532
|15
|Wayne
|1487
|2
|Hardeman
|1278
|22
|Gibson
|1174
|17
|Bedford
|1149
|14
|Dyer
|1034
|10
|Dickson
|988
|9
|Cumberland
|985
|9
|Fayette
|983
|11
|Carter
|980
|24
|Loudon
|969
|4
|Weakley
|954
|14
|Henderson
|951
|11
|Macon
|946
|16
|Anderson
|936
|8
|Obion
|917
|8
|Greene
|916
|19
|Warren
|894
|7
|Jefferson
|887
|7
|Monroe
|859
|15
|McMinn
|856
|24
|Lake
|846
|2
|Coffee
|813
|7
|Bledsoe
|798
|4
|Haywood
|798
|12
|Hardin
|788
|12
|Lawrence
|785
|10
|Lauderdale
|739
|12
|Cheatham
|723
|10
|Hawkins
|691
|13
|Carroll
|677
|10
|Roane
|674
|2
|Rhea
|671
|5
|Cocke
|665
|7
|McNairy
|624
|14
|White
|616
|7
|Franklin
|614
|5
|Marshall
|585
|4
|Smith
|567
|8
|Overton
|528
|2
|Henry
|523
|7
|DeKalb
|501
|6
|Giles
|473
|15
|Chester
|453
|6
|Lincoln
|444
|1
|Johnson
|435
|1
|Crockett
|427
|14
|Hickman
|402
|4
|Marion
|377
|7
|Claiborne
|374
|3
|Campbell
|357
|3
|Polk
|350
|10
|Decatur
|340
|4
|Fentress
|291
|0
|Grainger
|290
|1
|Benton
|279
|7
|Jackson
|261
|2
|Morgan
|261
|2
|Union
|245
|1
|Unicoi
|235
|1
|Cannon
|227
|0
|Humphreys
|175
|3
|Meigs
|175
|2
|Sequatchie
|170
|2
|Scott
|167
|2
|Grundy
|155
|3
|Lewis
|148
|1
|Clay
|130
|2
|Perry
|120
|0
|Moore
|116
|1
|Houston
|115
|0
|Stewart
|106
|0
|Van Buren
|106
|0
|Hancock
|98
|2
|Pickett
|79
|1