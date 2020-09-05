Carson's Evening Forecast 9/5

More great weather for your Sunday!
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16349
|305
|Mobile
|12167
|262
|Unassigned
|11104
|122
|Montgomery
|7853
|163
|Madison
|6436
|56
|Tuscaloosa
|5230
|94
|Baldwin
|4513
|42
|Shelby
|4212
|40
|Marshall
|3486
|41
|Lee
|3417
|49
|Morgan
|2855
|22
|Etowah
|2727
|42
|Calhoun
|2503
|31
|DeKalb
|2096
|16
|Elmore
|2074
|43
|Walker
|1902
|74
|Houston
|1892
|15
|St. Clair
|1679
|30
|Limestone
|1672
|18
|Franklin
|1580
|27
|Russell
|1558
|2
|Colbert
|1463
|22
|Lauderdale
|1454
|25
|Cullman
|1449
|15
|Dallas
|1431
|25
|Autauga
|1355
|23
|Jackson
|1307
|7
|Talladega
|1281
|21
|Escambia
|1242
|22
|Chilton
|1105
|12
|Blount
|1049
|12
|Dale
|1015
|41
|Coffee
|963
|5
|Tallapoosa
|936
|82
|Clarke
|923
|13
|Chambers
|850
|40
|Butler
|848
|37
|Pike
|837
|7
|Covington
|804
|25
|Marion
|716
|27
|Marengo
|641
|18
|Barbour
|616
|7
|Lowndes
|601
|25
|Winston
|561
|11
|Bibb
|545
|6
|Bullock
|541
|13
|Pickens
|540
|11
|Hale
|533
|27
|Washington
|498
|13
|Lawrence
|488
|5
|Randolph
|484
|11
|Perry
|479
|5
|Wilcox
|474
|11
|Monroe
|434
|6
|Conecuh
|431
|11
|Macon
|406
|17
|Sumter
|401
|19
|Crenshaw
|398
|30
|Geneva
|388
|3
|Clay
|376
|6
|Cherokee
|362
|11
|Henry
|342
|3
|Choctaw
|320
|12
|Fayette
|307
|6
|Greene
|278
|14
|Lamar
|278
|2
|Cleburne
|229
|5
|Coosa
|109
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27474
|398
|Davidson
|23830
|261
|Hamilton
|8326
|77
|Rutherford
|8059
|77
|Knox
|6863
|64
|Williamson
|4455
|30
|Sumner
|4220
|87
|Unassigned
|3702
|7
|Wilson
|2954
|31
|Montgomery
|2555
|30
|Bradley
|2535
|16
|Out of TN
|2477
|24
|Putnam
|2415
|29
|Sevier
|2302
|13
|Blount
|2111
|17
|Madison
|1988
|46
|Robertson
|1956
|29
|Maury
|1831
|17
|Sullivan
|1820
|26
|Washington
|1773
|14
|Hamblen
|1675
|22
|Trousdale
|1630
|7
|Tipton
|1522
|15
|Wayne
|1485
|2
|Hardeman
|1277
|22
|Gibson
|1152
|16
|Bedford
|1144
|14
|Dyer
|1025
|10
|Fayette
|976
|11
|Cumberland
|970
|9
|Dickson
|970
|9
|Carter
|959
|24
|Loudon
|955
|4
|Henderson
|940
|10
|Weakley
|939
|13
|Macon
|935
|16
|Anderson
|920
|8
|Obion
|908
|8
|Warren
|894
|7
|Greene
|890
|18
|Jefferson
|859
|7
|Monroe
|848
|15
|Lake
|844
|2
|McMinn
|840
|23
|Bledsoe
|797
|4
|Coffee
|790
|6
|Haywood
|787
|12
|Hardin
|772
|12
|Lawrence
|768
|9
|Lauderdale
|733
|12
|Cheatham
|718
|10
|Hawkins
|684
|13
|Roane
|669
|2
|Carroll
|667
|9
|Rhea
|663
|5
|Cocke
|655
|7
|McNairy
|610
|13
|White
|608
|7
|Marshall
|576
|4
|Franklin
|574
|4
|Smith
|559
|8
|Overton
|519
|2
|Henry
|513
|7
|DeKalb
|498
|6
|Giles
|467
|15
|Chester
|441
|6
|Lincoln
|438
|1
|Johnson
|430
|1
|Crockett
|417
|14
|Hickman
|399
|4
|Claiborne
|368
|3
|Marion
|361
|7
|Campbell
|351
|3
|Polk
|344
|10
|Decatur
|332
|4
|Grainger
|291
|1
|Benton
|278
|6
|Fentress
|278
|0
|Jackson
|258
|2
|Morgan
|255
|2
|Union
|245
|1
|Unicoi
|232
|1
|Cannon
|222
|0
|Humphreys
|173
|3
|Meigs
|171
|2
|Sequatchie
|168
|2
|Scott
|166
|2
|Grundy
|152
|3
|Lewis
|146
|1
|Clay
|129
|2
|Perry
|117
|0
|Moore
|115
|1
|Houston
|113
|0
|Van Buren
|104
|0
|Stewart
|103
|0
|Hancock
|97
|2
|Pickett
|73
|1