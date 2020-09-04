Teacher Union Concerned About Return To Classroom

Some teachers in Huntsville city schools will soon have classrooms filled with students. The Alabama Education Association explained to Megan Reyna why it's concerned with parts of the plan.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16240
|305
|Mobile
|12123
|262
|Unassigned
|10684
|113
|Montgomery
|7826
|161
|Madison
|6382
|55
|Tuscaloosa
|5218
|91
|Baldwin
|4495
|40
|Shelby
|4169
|40
|Marshall
|3485
|41
|Lee
|3384
|49
|Morgan
|2842
|22
|Etowah
|2708
|42
|Calhoun
|2447
|31
|DeKalb
|2080
|15
|Elmore
|2054
|43
|Walker
|1881
|74
|Houston
|1875
|15
|Limestone
|1667
|15
|St. Clair
|1667
|29
|Franklin
|1570
|27
|Russell
|1556
|2
|Colbert
|1458
|22
|Cullman
|1448
|15
|Lauderdale
|1443
|24
|Dallas
|1428
|25
|Autauga
|1349
|23
|Jackson
|1294
|7
|Talladega
|1276
|20
|Escambia
|1234
|22
|Chilton
|1102
|10
|Blount
|1037
|11
|Dale
|1015
|41
|Coffee
|959
|5
|Tallapoosa
|932
|82
|Clarke
|917
|13
|Chambers
|850
|39
|Butler
|841
|36
|Pike
|837
|7
|Covington
|800
|25
|Marion
|717
|27
|Marengo
|640
|17
|Barbour
|614
|7
|Lowndes
|600
|24
|Winston
|557
|11
|Bibb
|542
|6
|Bullock
|541
|13
|Pickens
|537
|11
|Hale
|531
|27
|Washington
|501
|13
|Lawrence
|486
|5
|Randolph
|481
|11
|Perry
|479
|5
|Wilcox
|471
|11
|Monroe
|435
|6
|Conecuh
|432
|11
|Macon
|401
|17
|Sumter
|401
|19
|Crenshaw
|394
|28
|Geneva
|387
|3
|Clay
|368
|6
|Cherokee
|354
|11
|Henry
|338
|3
|Choctaw
|319
|12
|Fayette
|300
|6
|Greene
|278
|14
|Lamar
|276
|2
|Cleburne
|222
|5
|Coosa
|110
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27410
|393
|Davidson
|23778
|259
|Hamilton
|8294
|77
|Rutherford
|8018
|73
|Knox
|6736
|63
|Williamson
|4424
|29
|Sumner
|4192
|86
|Unassigned
|3718
|10
|Wilson
|2943
|31
|Montgomery
|2536
|30
|Bradley
|2526
|16
|Out of TN
|2518
|24
|Putnam
|2384
|29
|Sevier
|2283
|13
|Blount
|2076
|17
|Madison
|1949
|46
|Robertson
|1942
|29
|Maury
|1822
|16
|Sullivan
|1800
|26
|Washington
|1766
|13
|Hamblen
|1668
|22
|Trousdale
|1627
|6
|Tipton
|1518
|15
|Wayne
|1499
|2
|Hardeman
|1262
|22
|Bedford
|1143
|14
|Gibson
|1139
|16
|Dyer
|1013
|10
|Fayette
|973
|11
|Dickson
|955
|9
|Carter
|953
|19
|Cumberland
|944
|9
|Loudon
|942
|4
|Macon
|930
|16
|Weakley
|924
|13
|Henderson
|922
|9
|Anderson
|915
|8
|Obion
|883
|8
|Greene
|878
|18
|Warren
|873
|7
|Jefferson
|846
|7
|Lake
|844
|2
|McMinn
|834
|23
|Monroe
|828
|15
|Bledsoe
|794
|4
|Coffee
|783
|6
|Haywood
|779
|11
|Lawrence
|765
|9
|Hardin
|760
|12
|Lauderdale
|726
|12
|Cheatham
|719
|10
|Hawkins
|680
|13
|Rhea
|663
|5
|Roane
|662
|2
|Carroll
|654
|9
|Cocke
|653
|7
|White
|599
|7
|McNairy
|582
|13
|Marshall
|577
|4
|Franklin
|567
|4
|Smith
|549
|8
|Overton
|505
|2
|Henry
|493
|7
|DeKalb
|490
|6
|Giles
|464
|15
|Chester
|438
|5
|Lincoln
|432
|1
|Johnson
|428
|1
|Crockett
|410
|14
|Hickman
|396
|4
|Claiborne
|364
|3
|Marion
|356
|7
|Campbell
|347
|3
|Polk
|344
|10
|Decatur
|320
|4
|Grainger
|283
|1
|Benton
|269
|6
|Fentress
|269
|0
|Jackson
|250
|2
|Morgan
|248
|2
|Union
|244
|1
|Unicoi
|230
|1
|Cannon
|216
|0
|Meigs
|169
|2
|Humphreys
|168
|3
|Sequatchie
|167
|2
|Scott
|163
|2
|Grundy
|153
|3
|Lewis
|144
|1
|Clay
|128
|2
|Moore
|115
|1
|Perry
|114
|0
|Houston
|111
|0
|Van Buren
|107
|0
|Stewart
|102
|0
|Hancock
|97
|2
|Pickett
|72
|1