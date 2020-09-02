09/02/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|16072
|299
|Mobile
|12083
|257
|Unassigned
|9482
|98
|Montgomery
|7792
|161
|Madison
|6329
|53
|Tuscaloosa
|5187
|92
|Baldwin
|4445
|38
|Shelby
|4166
|42
|Marshall
|3493
|41
|Lee
|3395
|49
|Morgan
|2830
|22
|Etowah
|2697
|40
|Calhoun
|2411
|32
|DeKalb
|2068
|14
|Elmore
|2048
|43
|Houston
|1854
|16
|Walker
|1843
|73
|St. Clair
|1671
|28
|Limestone
|1662
|15
|Russell
|1553
|2
|Franklin
|1543
|27
|Cullman
|1463
|14
|Colbert
|1441
|22
|Dallas
|1431
|25
|Lauderdale
|1424
|24
|Autauga
|1354
|23
|Talladega
|1314
|19
|Jackson
|1276
|7
|Escambia
|1240
|22
|Chilton
|1107
|10
|Blount
|1045
|11
|Dale
|1021
|38
|Coffee
|968
|5
|Tallapoosa
|931
|81
|Clarke
|925
|13
|Chambers
|874
|39
|Butler
|840
|36
|Pike
|832
|7
|Covington
|816
|25
|Marion
|720
|28
|Marengo
|632
|17
|Barbour
|629
|7
|Lowndes
|604
|24
|Winston
|556
|11
|Bullock
|541
|13
|Bibb
|538
|7
|Hale
|535
|27
|Pickens
|534
|11
|Washington
|503
|13
|Perry
|480
|5
|Randolph
|480
|11
|Wilcox
|479
|11
|Lawrence
|466
|5
|Monroe
|444
|6
|Conecuh
|437
|11
|Macon
|399
|17
|Sumter
|399
|19
|Crenshaw
|396
|28
|Geneva
|391
|3
|Clay
|361
|6
|Cherokee
|353
|11
|Henry
|333
|3
|Choctaw
|316
|12
|Fayette
|292
|6
|Greene
|278
|15
|Lamar
|277
|2
|Cleburne
|206
|5
|Coosa
|111
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|27173
|387
|Davidson
|23622
|259
|Hamilton
|8136
|76
|Rutherford
|7868
|70
|Knox
|6516
|59
|Williamson
|4422
|30
|Sumner
|4117
|87
|Unassigned
|3348
|7
|Out of TN
|3055
|28
|Wilson
|2870
|31
|Bradley
|2501
|16
|Montgomery
|2494
|30
|Putnam
|2387
|30
|Sevier
|2246
|12
|Blount
|2021
|17
|Robertson
|1892
|26
|Madison
|1839
|44
|Maury
|1778
|15
|Washington
|1771
|13
|Hamblen
|1665
|22
|Sullivan
|1663
|25
|Trousdale
|1618
|6
|Tipton
|1470
|15
|Wayne
|1439
|3
|Hardeman
|1241
|22
|Gibson
|1138
|16
|Bedford
|1127
|14
|Dyer
|975
|10
|Loudon
|963
|3
|Dickson
|920
|9
|Macon
|907
|15
|Fayette
|888
|10
|Henderson
|883
|8
|Anderson
|879
|8
|Warren
|860
|7
|Weakley
|854
|13
|Carter
|845
|18
|Greene
|844
|16
|Lake
|840
|2
|Cumberland
|831
|8
|Obion
|830
|8
|Jefferson
|817
|6
|McMinn
|803
|23
|Bledsoe
|777
|4
|Coffee
|772
|6
|Lawrence
|768
|9
|Monroe
|759
|15
|Haywood
|747
|11
|Lauderdale
|722
|12
|Cheatham
|716
|10
|Hardin
|713
|10
|Hawkins
|673
|13
|Rhea
|661
|5
|Roane
|659
|2
|Cocke
|644
|7
|Carroll
|643
|8
|White
|566
|7
|McNairy
|555
|12
|Marshall
|549
|4
|Franklin
|517
|4
|Smith
|516
|8
|DeKalb
|474
|6
|Henry
|463
|6
|Giles
|448
|14
|Overton
|439
|2
|Johnson
|416
|1
|Lincoln
|411
|1
|Crockett
|408
|14
|Chester
|383
|6
|Hickman
|379
|4
|Claiborne
|368
|3
|Polk
|331
|10
|Campbell
|328
|3
|Marion
|328
|7
|Decatur
|305
|4
|Grainger
|278
|1
|Benton
|260
|6
|Fentress
|230
|0
|Unicoi
|228
|1
|Union
|227
|1
|Jackson
|220
|1
|Morgan
|214
|2
|Cannon
|202
|0
|Humphreys
|172
|3
|Meigs
|163
|2
|Scott
|156
|2
|Grundy
|152
|3
|Sequatchie
|144
|1
|Lewis
|133
|1
|Clay
|116
|2
|Perry
|112
|0
|Stewart
|99
|0
|Houston
|96
|0
|Moore
|94
|0
|Hancock
|92
|2
|Van Buren
|80
|0
|Pickett
|67
|1