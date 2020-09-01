Clear

09/01/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 6:37 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15872299
Mobile12043255
Unassigned890699
Montgomery7750160
Madison625850
Tuscaloosa513092
Baldwin442238
Shelby409542
Marshall348341
Lee334848
Morgan281122
Etowah267240
Calhoun237730
DeKalb205914
Elmore202342
Houston183815
Walker182373
St. Clair165128
Limestone164715
Russell15482
Franklin153927
Cullman145013
Colbert143522
Dallas142225
Lauderdale141123
Autauga134822
Talladega130318
Jackson12757
Escambia121422
Chilton109410
Blount103411
Dale101738
Coffee9615
Tallapoosa93081
Clarke92313
Chambers87339
Butler83736
Pike8247
Covington81624
Marion71628
Barbour6287
Marengo62517
Lowndes60024
Winston54511
Bullock53713
Bibb5357
Pickens53310
Hale52927
Washington50213
Wilcox47911
Perry4785
Randolph47811
Lawrence4635
Monroe4436
Conecuh43611
Crenshaw39626
Macon39617
Sumter39619
Geneva3873
Clay3566
Cherokee34611
Henry3283
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27815
Lamar2732
Cleburne2025
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154933

Reported Deaths: 1754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27120387
Davidson23474259
Hamilton799874
Rutherford782570
Knox642957
Williamson436928
Sumner409486
Unassigned33687
Out of TN301027
Wilson282831
Montgomery247530
Bradley247316
Putnam236830
Sevier223612
Blount201017
Robertson188626
Madison180440
Maury174915
Washington174113
Hamblen165922
Sullivan164025
Trousdale16186
Tipton146215
Wayne12793
Hardeman123821
Gibson111514
Bedford111414
Dyer96410
Loudon9523
Dickson9139
Macon90615
Fayette88610
Henderson8787
Anderson8748
Warren8537
Weakley84213
Lake8372
Carter82918
Obion8298
Cumberland8268
Greene82016
Jefferson8156
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7646
Lawrence7629
Monroe74915
Haywood74411
Lauderdale72512
Cheatham71010
Hardin70010
Hawkins66913
Rhea6524
Roane6512
Cocke6427
Carroll6378
White5647
McNairy54911
Marshall5334
Smith5168
Franklin4924
DeKalb4695
Henry4605
Giles44214
Overton4352
Lincoln4121
Johnson4071
Crockett40314
Chester3775
Hickman3763
Claiborne3663
Campbell3282
Polk32710
Marion3257
Decatur3034
Grainger2781
Benton2575
Unicoi2251
Union2251
Fentress2230
Jackson2171
Morgan2092
Cannon2000
Humphreys1683
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1120
Perry1100
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett631

