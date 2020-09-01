Morgan County Case Increase

Morgan County Increase in Coronavirus cases
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|15872
|299
|Mobile
|12043
|255
|Unassigned
|8906
|99
|Montgomery
|7750
|160
|Madison
|6258
|50
|Tuscaloosa
|5130
|92
|Baldwin
|4422
|38
|Shelby
|4095
|42
|Marshall
|3483
|41
|Lee
|3348
|48
|Morgan
|2811
|22
|Etowah
|2672
|40
|Calhoun
|2377
|30
|DeKalb
|2059
|14
|Elmore
|2023
|42
|Houston
|1838
|15
|Walker
|1823
|73
|St. Clair
|1651
|28
|Limestone
|1647
|15
|Russell
|1548
|2
|Franklin
|1539
|27
|Cullman
|1450
|13
|Colbert
|1435
|22
|Dallas
|1422
|25
|Lauderdale
|1411
|23
|Autauga
|1348
|22
|Talladega
|1303
|18
|Jackson
|1275
|7
|Escambia
|1214
|22
|Chilton
|1094
|10
|Blount
|1034
|11
|Dale
|1017
|38
|Coffee
|961
|5
|Tallapoosa
|930
|81
|Clarke
|923
|13
|Chambers
|873
|39
|Butler
|837
|36
|Pike
|824
|7
|Covington
|816
|24
|Marion
|716
|28
|Barbour
|628
|7
|Marengo
|625
|17
|Lowndes
|600
|24
|Winston
|545
|11
|Bullock
|537
|13
|Bibb
|535
|7
|Pickens
|533
|10
|Hale
|529
|27
|Washington
|502
|13
|Wilcox
|479
|11
|Perry
|478
|5
|Randolph
|478
|11
|Lawrence
|463
|5
|Monroe
|443
|6
|Conecuh
|436
|11
|Crenshaw
|396
|26
|Macon
|396
|17
|Sumter
|396
|19
|Geneva
|387
|3
|Clay
|356
|6
|Cherokee
|346
|11
|Henry
|328
|3
|Choctaw
|316
|12
|Fayette
|284
|6
|Greene
|278
|15
|Lamar
|273
|2
|Cleburne
|202
|5
|Coosa
|111
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|27120
|387
|Davidson
|23474
|259
|Hamilton
|7998
|74
|Rutherford
|7825
|70
|Knox
|6429
|57
|Williamson
|4369
|28
|Sumner
|4094
|86
|Unassigned
|3368
|7
|Out of TN
|3010
|27
|Wilson
|2828
|31
|Montgomery
|2475
|30
|Bradley
|2473
|16
|Putnam
|2368
|30
|Sevier
|2236
|12
|Blount
|2010
|17
|Robertson
|1886
|26
|Madison
|1804
|40
|Maury
|1749
|15
|Washington
|1741
|13
|Hamblen
|1659
|22
|Sullivan
|1640
|25
|Trousdale
|1618
|6
|Tipton
|1462
|15
|Wayne
|1279
|3
|Hardeman
|1238
|21
|Gibson
|1115
|14
|Bedford
|1114
|14
|Dyer
|964
|10
|Loudon
|952
|3
|Dickson
|913
|9
|Macon
|906
|15
|Fayette
|886
|10
|Henderson
|878
|7
|Anderson
|874
|8
|Warren
|853
|7
|Weakley
|842
|13
|Lake
|837
|2
|Carter
|829
|18
|Obion
|829
|8
|Cumberland
|826
|8
|Greene
|820
|16
|Jefferson
|815
|6
|McMinn
|791
|23
|Bledsoe
|775
|4
|Coffee
|764
|6
|Lawrence
|762
|9
|Monroe
|749
|15
|Haywood
|744
|11
|Lauderdale
|725
|12
|Cheatham
|710
|10
|Hardin
|700
|10
|Hawkins
|669
|13
|Rhea
|652
|4
|Roane
|651
|2
|Cocke
|642
|7
|Carroll
|637
|8
|White
|564
|7
|McNairy
|549
|11
|Marshall
|533
|4
|Smith
|516
|8
|Franklin
|492
|4
|DeKalb
|469
|5
|Henry
|460
|5
|Giles
|442
|14
|Overton
|435
|2
|Lincoln
|412
|1
|Johnson
|407
|1
|Crockett
|403
|14
|Chester
|377
|5
|Hickman
|376
|3
|Claiborne
|366
|3
|Campbell
|328
|2
|Polk
|327
|10
|Marion
|325
|7
|Decatur
|303
|4
|Grainger
|278
|1
|Benton
|257
|5
|Unicoi
|225
|1
|Union
|225
|1
|Fentress
|223
|0
|Jackson
|217
|1
|Morgan
|209
|2
|Cannon
|200
|0
|Humphreys
|168
|3
|Meigs
|162
|2
|Scott
|155
|2
|Grundy
|149
|2
|Sequatchie
|142
|1
|Lewis
|132
|1
|Clay
|112
|0
|Perry
|110
|0
|Stewart
|96
|0
|Houston
|93
|0
|Moore
|93
|0
|Hancock
|92
|2
|Van Buren
|71
|0
|Pickett
|63
|1