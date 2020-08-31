Facility to get rapid coronavirus testing machines
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|15731
|299
|Mobile
|11981
|254
|Unassigned
|8779
|95
|Montgomery
|7737
|160
|Madison
|6220
|47
|Tuscaloosa
|5123
|90
|Baldwin
|4402
|36
|Shelby
|4068
|42
|Marshall
|3478
|41
|Lee
|3247
|48
|Morgan
|2802
|22
|Etowah
|2657
|39
|Calhoun
|2346
|29
|DeKalb
|2051
|14
|Elmore
|2014
|42
|Houston
|1831
|14
|Walker
|1815
|72
|St. Clair
|1641
|27
|Limestone
|1638
|15
|Franklin
|1536
|27
|Russell
|1535
|2
|Cullman
|1434
|13
|Colbert
|1426
|22
|Dallas
|1421
|25
|Lauderdale
|1405
|23
|Autauga
|1345
|22
|Talladega
|1296
|18
|Jackson
|1274
|7
|Escambia
|1213
|22
|Chilton
|1079
|10
|Blount
|1025
|10
|Dale
|1012
|37
|Coffee
|954
|5
|Tallapoosa
|924
|81
|Clarke
|921
|13
|Chambers
|868
|39
|Butler
|835
|36
|Pike
|821
|7
|Covington
|813
|24
|Marion
|713
|28
|Barbour
|628
|7
|Marengo
|624
|17
|Lowndes
|600
|24
|Winston
|543
|11
|Bullock
|536
|13
|Bibb
|533
|6
|Pickens
|531
|10
|Hale
|529
|27
|Washington
|498
|13
|Wilcox
|479
|11
|Perry
|477
|5
|Randolph
|469
|11
|Lawrence
|459
|5
|Monroe
|443
|6
|Conecuh
|435
|11
|Sumter
|396
|19
|Macon
|393
|17
|Crenshaw
|390
|26
|Geneva
|382
|3
|Clay
|352
|6
|Cherokee
|345
|11
|Henry
|323
|3
|Choctaw
|316
|12
|Fayette
|284
|6
|Greene
|277
|15
|Lamar
|271
|2
|Cleburne
|200
|5
|Coosa
|111
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|26976
|385
|Davidson
|23430
|258
|Hamilton
|7965
|73
|Rutherford
|7799
|70
|Knox
|6336
|57
|Williamson
|4334
|28
|Sumner
|4065
|86
|Unassigned
|3360
|6
|Out of TN
|2994
|25
|Wilson
|2811
|31
|Bradley
|2468
|16
|Montgomery
|2467
|30
|Putnam
|2362
|30
|Sevier
|2232
|12
|Blount
|2003
|17
|Robertson
|1885
|26
|Madison
|1781
|41
|Maury
|1735
|15
|Washington
|1718
|13
|Hamblen
|1649
|22
|Trousdale
|1618
|6
|Sullivan
|1615
|25
|Tipton
|1455
|15
|Hardeman
|1237
|21
|Bedford
|1107
|14
|Gibson
|1104
|14
|Dyer
|952
|10
|Loudon
|944
|3
|Dickson
|907
|9
|Macon
|907
|15
|Fayette
|882
|10
|Henderson
|873
|7
|Anderson
|862
|8
|Warren
|851
|7
|Lake
|834
|2
|Weakley
|831
|13
|Obion
|820
|8
|Carter
|818
|18
|Greene
|814
|16
|Cumberland
|812
|8
|Jefferson
|805
|6
|McMinn
|791
|23
|Bledsoe
|775
|4
|Coffee
|760
|6
|Lawrence
|759
|9
|Haywood
|740
|11
|Monroe
|738
|15
|Lauderdale
|720
|12
|Cheatham
|710
|10
|Hardin
|685
|10
|Hawkins
|667
|13
|Rhea
|647
|3
|Roane
|643
|2
|Cocke
|641
|7
|Carroll
|624
|8
|White
|560
|7
|McNairy
|544
|11
|Marshall
|532
|4
|Smith
|515
|8
|Franklin
|488
|4
|DeKalb
|469
|5
|Henry
|455
|5
|Giles
|441
|14
|Overton
|433
|2
|Lincoln
|409
|1
|Johnson
|407
|1
|Crockett
|401
|14
|Chester
|376
|5
|Hickman
|371
|3
|Claiborne
|363
|3
|Polk
|326
|10
|Campbell
|325
|2
|Marion
|325
|7
|Wayne
|312
|3
|Decatur
|302
|4
|Grainger
|274
|1
|Benton
|253
|5
|Union
|222
|1
|Unicoi
|221
|1
|Fentress
|218
|0
|Jackson
|217
|1
|Morgan
|207
|2
|Cannon
|198
|0
|Humphreys
|169
|3
|Meigs
|162
|2
|Scott
|155
|2
|Grundy
|149
|2
|Sequatchie
|142
|1
|Lewis
|132
|1
|Clay
|111
|0
|Perry
|107
|0
|Stewart
|96
|0
|Houston
|93
|0
|Moore
|93
|0
|Hancock
|92
|2
|Van Buren
|71
|0
|Pickett
|61
|1