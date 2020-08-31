Clear
08/31/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 4:32 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 4:32 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15731299
Mobile11981254
Unassigned877995
Montgomery7737160
Madison622047
Tuscaloosa512390
Baldwin440236
Shelby406842
Marshall347841
Lee324748
Morgan280222
Etowah265739
Calhoun234629
DeKalb205114
Elmore201442
Houston183114
Walker181572
St. Clair164127
Limestone163815
Franklin153627
Russell15352
Cullman143413
Colbert142622
Dallas142125
Lauderdale140523
Autauga134522
Talladega129618
Jackson12747
Escambia121322
Chilton107910
Blount102510
Dale101237
Coffee9545
Tallapoosa92481
Clarke92113
Chambers86839
Butler83536
Pike8217
Covington81324
Marion71328
Barbour6287
Marengo62417
Lowndes60024
Winston54311
Bullock53613
Bibb5336
Pickens53110
Hale52927
Washington49813
Wilcox47911
Perry4775
Randolph46911
Lawrence4595
Monroe4436
Conecuh43511
Sumter39619
Macon39317
Crenshaw39026
Geneva3823
Clay3526
Cherokee34511
Henry3233
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27715
Lamar2712
Cleburne2005
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153115

Reported Deaths: 1747
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26976385
Davidson23430258
Hamilton796573
Rutherford779970
Knox633657
Williamson433428
Sumner406586
Unassigned33606
Out of TN299425
Wilson281131
Bradley246816
Montgomery246730
Putnam236230
Sevier223212
Blount200317
Robertson188526
Madison178141
Maury173515
Washington171813
Hamblen164922
Trousdale16186
Sullivan161525
Tipton145515
Hardeman123721
Bedford110714
Gibson110414
Dyer95210
Loudon9443
Dickson9079
Macon90715
Fayette88210
Henderson8737
Anderson8628
Warren8517
Lake8342
Weakley83113
Obion8208
Carter81818
Greene81416
Cumberland8128
Jefferson8056
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7606
Lawrence7599
Haywood74011
Monroe73815
Lauderdale72012
Cheatham71010
Hardin68510
Hawkins66713
Rhea6473
Roane6432
Cocke6417
Carroll6248
White5607
McNairy54411
Marshall5324
Smith5158
Franklin4884
DeKalb4695
Henry4555
Giles44114
Overton4332
Lincoln4091
Johnson4071
Crockett40114
Chester3765
Hickman3713
Claiborne3633
Polk32610
Campbell3252
Marion3257
Wayne3123
Decatur3024
Grainger2741
Benton2535
Union2221
Unicoi2211
Fentress2180
Jackson2171
Morgan2072
Cannon1980
Humphreys1693
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1110
Perry1070
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett611

