Carson's Evening Forecast 8/30

Widespread showers and storms will continue through the evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and flooding and all concerns.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 5:45 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15591299
Mobile11921251
Unassigned860593
Montgomery7650160
Madison616347
Tuscaloosa508089
Baldwin430736
Shelby392542
Marshall347141
Lee320048
Morgan277722
Etowah264439
Calhoun231629
DeKalb204414
Elmore199242
Walker180872
Houston180714
St. Clair162127
Limestone161815
Russell15312
Franklin152827
Cullman142412
Colbert141822
Dallas141225
Lauderdale139823
Autauga130922
Talladega128217
Jackson12587
Escambia120922
Chilton103610
Blount10049
Dale100237
Coffee9485
Tallapoosa92281
Clarke91413
Chambers86739
Butler82736
Pike8177
Covington80924
Marion70928
Barbour6247
Marengo62317
Lowndes59924
Winston53811
Bullock53513
Hale52727
Pickens52610
Bibb5236
Washington49513
Wilcox47810
Perry4775
Randolph46011
Monroe4436
Lawrence4425
Conecuh43411
Sumter39519
Macon39017
Crenshaw38826
Geneva3753
Clay3426
Cherokee34111
Henry3193
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27415
Lamar2682
Cleburne2005
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 152280

Reported Deaths: 1725
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26839380
Davidson23399255
Hamilton793973
Rutherford777068
Knox627556
Williamson432827
Sumner405186
Unassigned33446
Out of TN297025
Wilson279131
Bradley246016
Montgomery245228
Putnam234530
Sevier221912
Blount199217
Robertson186926
Madison176341
Maury172514
Washington170012
Hamblen164621
Trousdale16176
Sullivan159725
Tipton144815
Hardeman123121
Bedford110514
Gibson108714
Dyer94710
Loudon9393
Dickson9049
Macon90215
Fayette87510
Henderson8657
Anderson8578
Lake8342
Warren8307
Weakley82413
Greene81616
Carter81518
Obion8098
Cumberland8028
McMinn78821
Jefferson7856
Bledsoe7753
Coffee7576
Lawrence7519
Haywood73711
Monroe72615
Lauderdale71412
Cheatham70910
Hardin68510
Hawkins66513
Rhea6443
Cocke6397
Roane6322
Carroll6118
White5497
McNairy54111
Marshall5294
Smith5158
Franklin4834
DeKalb4585
Henry4525
Giles44014
Overton4272
Johnson4071
Lincoln4031
Crockett39714
Chester3765
Hickman3713
Claiborne3543
Polk32610
Marion3236
Campbell3222
Decatur3024
Wayne2973
Grainger2701
Benton2505
Unicoi2211
Union2211
Jackson2141
Fentress2080
Morgan2051
Cannon1980
Humphreys1673
Meigs1632
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1311
Clay1100
Perry1060
Stewart950
Houston920
Moore920
Hancock912
Van Buren700
Pickett591

