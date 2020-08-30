ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS FIGHT IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC NOT OVER YET

The state health department has faced issues, but is pushing onward.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|15591
|299
|Mobile
|11921
|251
|Unassigned
|8605
|93
|Montgomery
|7650
|160
|Madison
|6163
|47
|Tuscaloosa
|5080
|89
|Baldwin
|4307
|36
|Shelby
|3925
|42
|Marshall
|3471
|41
|Lee
|3200
|48
|Morgan
|2777
|22
|Etowah
|2644
|39
|Calhoun
|2316
|29
|DeKalb
|2044
|14
|Elmore
|1992
|42
|Walker
|1808
|72
|Houston
|1807
|14
|St. Clair
|1621
|27
|Limestone
|1618
|15
|Russell
|1531
|2
|Franklin
|1528
|27
|Cullman
|1424
|12
|Colbert
|1418
|22
|Dallas
|1412
|25
|Lauderdale
|1398
|23
|Autauga
|1309
|22
|Talladega
|1282
|17
|Jackson
|1258
|7
|Escambia
|1209
|22
|Chilton
|1036
|10
|Blount
|1004
|9
|Dale
|1002
|37
|Coffee
|948
|5
|Tallapoosa
|922
|81
|Clarke
|914
|13
|Chambers
|867
|39
|Butler
|827
|36
|Pike
|817
|7
|Covington
|809
|24
|Marion
|709
|28
|Barbour
|624
|7
|Marengo
|623
|17
|Lowndes
|599
|24
|Winston
|538
|11
|Bullock
|535
|13
|Hale
|527
|27
|Pickens
|526
|10
|Bibb
|523
|6
|Washington
|495
|13
|Wilcox
|478
|10
|Perry
|477
|5
|Randolph
|460
|11
|Monroe
|443
|6
|Lawrence
|442
|5
|Conecuh
|434
|11
|Sumter
|395
|19
|Macon
|390
|17
|Crenshaw
|388
|26
|Geneva
|375
|3
|Clay
|342
|6
|Cherokee
|341
|11
|Henry
|319
|3
|Choctaw
|316
|12
|Fayette
|284
|6
|Greene
|274
|15
|Lamar
|268
|2
|Cleburne
|200
|5
|Coosa
|109
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|26839
|380
|Davidson
|23399
|255
|Hamilton
|7939
|73
|Rutherford
|7770
|68
|Knox
|6275
|56
|Williamson
|4328
|27
|Sumner
|4051
|86
|Unassigned
|3344
|6
|Out of TN
|2970
|25
|Wilson
|2791
|31
|Bradley
|2460
|16
|Montgomery
|2452
|28
|Putnam
|2345
|30
|Sevier
|2219
|12
|Blount
|1992
|17
|Robertson
|1869
|26
|Madison
|1763
|41
|Maury
|1725
|14
|Washington
|1700
|12
|Hamblen
|1646
|21
|Trousdale
|1617
|6
|Sullivan
|1597
|25
|Tipton
|1448
|15
|Hardeman
|1231
|21
|Bedford
|1105
|14
|Gibson
|1087
|14
|Dyer
|947
|10
|Loudon
|939
|3
|Dickson
|904
|9
|Macon
|902
|15
|Fayette
|875
|10
|Henderson
|865
|7
|Anderson
|857
|8
|Lake
|834
|2
|Warren
|830
|7
|Weakley
|824
|13
|Greene
|816
|16
|Carter
|815
|18
|Obion
|809
|8
|Cumberland
|802
|8
|McMinn
|788
|21
|Jefferson
|785
|6
|Bledsoe
|775
|3
|Coffee
|757
|6
|Lawrence
|751
|9
|Haywood
|737
|11
|Monroe
|726
|15
|Lauderdale
|714
|12
|Cheatham
|709
|10
|Hardin
|685
|10
|Hawkins
|665
|13
|Rhea
|644
|3
|Cocke
|639
|7
|Roane
|632
|2
|Carroll
|611
|8
|White
|549
|7
|McNairy
|541
|11
|Marshall
|529
|4
|Smith
|515
|8
|Franklin
|483
|4
|DeKalb
|458
|5
|Henry
|452
|5
|Giles
|440
|14
|Overton
|427
|2
|Johnson
|407
|1
|Lincoln
|403
|1
|Crockett
|397
|14
|Chester
|376
|5
|Hickman
|371
|3
|Claiborne
|354
|3
|Polk
|326
|10
|Marion
|323
|6
|Campbell
|322
|2
|Decatur
|302
|4
|Wayne
|297
|3
|Grainger
|270
|1
|Benton
|250
|5
|Unicoi
|221
|1
|Union
|221
|1
|Jackson
|214
|1
|Fentress
|208
|0
|Morgan
|205
|1
|Cannon
|198
|0
|Humphreys
|167
|3
|Meigs
|163
|2
|Scott
|155
|2
|Grundy
|149
|2
|Sequatchie
|142
|1
|Lewis
|131
|1
|Clay
|110
|0
|Perry
|106
|0
|Stewart
|95
|0
|Houston
|92
|0
|Moore
|92
|0
|Hancock
|91
|2
|Van Buren
|70
|0
|Pickett
|59
|1