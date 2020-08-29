Carson's Morning Forecast 8/29

Spotty showers and one or two are possible this afternoon. Highs top out near 90, but it will feel more like the triple digits thanks to the humidity.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|15325
|286
|Mobile
|11830
|250
|Unassigned
|8462
|90
|Montgomery
|7582
|159
|Madison
|6088
|46
|Tuscaloosa
|5024
|87
|Baldwin
|4230
|35
|Shelby
|3824
|40
|Marshall
|3457
|41
|Lee
|3091
|48
|Morgan
|2742
|22
|Etowah
|2600
|39
|Calhoun
|2255
|27
|DeKalb
|2035
|14
|Elmore
|1966
|42
|Walker
|1790
|70
|Houston
|1785
|14
|St. Clair
|1604
|26
|Limestone
|1596
|14
|Russell
|1512
|2
|Franklin
|1504
|26
|Dallas
|1405
|25
|Cullman
|1396
|11
|Colbert
|1393
|21
|Lauderdale
|1384
|23
|Autauga
|1296
|22
|Jackson
|1247
|7
|Talladega
|1232
|17
|Escambia
|1199
|22
|Chilton
|1007
|10
|Dale
|986
|36
|Blount
|983
|9
|Coffee
|924
|5
|Tallapoosa
|915
|81
|Clarke
|902
|12
|Chambers
|863
|39
|Butler
|814
|36
|Pike
|814
|7
|Covington
|805
|24
|Marion
|699
|28
|Barbour
|620
|7
|Marengo
|620
|17
|Lowndes
|593
|24
|Winston
|531
|11
|Bullock
|530
|13
|Hale
|522
|27
|Bibb
|517
|5
|Pickens
|515
|10
|Washington
|492
|13
|Wilcox
|478
|10
|Perry
|477
|5
|Randolph
|458
|11
|Monroe
|443
|6
|Conecuh
|434
|11
|Lawrence
|433
|5
|Sumter
|395
|19
|Macon
|383
|16
|Crenshaw
|378
|20
|Geneva
|370
|3
|Clay
|338
|6
|Cherokee
|336
|11
|Choctaw
|314
|12
|Henry
|314
|3
|Fayette
|282
|6
|Greene
|275
|14
|Lamar
|266
|2
|Cleburne
|197
|4
|Coosa
|108
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|26649
|378
|Davidson
|23321
|254
|Hamilton
|7863
|73
|Rutherford
|7725
|68
|Knox
|6170
|51
|Williamson
|4295
|27
|Sumner
|4007
|86
|Unassigned
|3332
|6
|Out of TN
|3001
|26
|Wilson
|2764
|31
|Montgomery
|2440
|28
|Bradley
|2439
|16
|Putnam
|2314
|28
|Sevier
|2211
|11
|Blount
|1962
|17
|Robertson
|1790
|26
|Madison
|1720
|37
|Maury
|1711
|14
|Washington
|1671
|12
|Hamblen
|1634
|20
|Trousdale
|1603
|6
|Sullivan
|1571
|25
|Tipton
|1431
|15
|Hardeman
|1223
|21
|Bedford
|1098
|14
|Gibson
|1066
|13
|Loudon
|934
|3
|Dyer
|924
|10
|Dickson
|906
|9
|Macon
|898
|15
|Fayette
|873
|10
|Anderson
|851
|8
|Henderson
|832
|6
|Lake
|831
|1
|Warren
|824
|7
|Weakley
|807
|11
|Carter
|802
|18
|Greene
|800
|16
|Obion
|796
|7
|Jefferson
|781
|6
|Cumberland
|780
|8
|McMinn
|775
|21
|Bledsoe
|773
|3
|Coffee
|752
|6
|Lawrence
|740
|9
|Haywood
|728
|11
|Monroe
|711
|14
|Lauderdale
|705
|12
|Cheatham
|701
|10
|Hardin
|667
|10
|Hawkins
|654
|13
|Rhea
|639
|3
|Cocke
|630
|7
|Roane
|624
|2
|Carroll
|596
|8
|White
|536
|7
|McNairy
|526
|11
|Marshall
|519
|4
|Smith
|513
|8
|Franklin
|470
|4
|DeKalb
|443
|5
|Henry
|440
|4
|Giles
|438
|14
|Overton
|413
|2
|Johnson
|405
|1
|Lincoln
|400
|1
|Crockett
|387
|14
|Chester
|370
|4
|Hickman
|365
|3
|Claiborne
|354
|3
|Campbell
|320
|2
|Polk
|319
|10
|Marion
|318
|6
|Wayne
|292
|3
|Decatur
|291
|4
|Grainger
|267
|1
|Benton
|243
|5
|Unicoi
|220
|1
|Union
|220
|1
|Jackson
|208
|1
|Morgan
|204
|1
|Fentress
|198
|0
|Cannon
|194
|0
|Humphreys
|165
|3
|Meigs
|159
|2
|Scott
|156
|2
|Grundy
|147
|2
|Sequatchie
|141
|1
|Lewis
|129
|1
|Clay
|109
|0
|Perry
|104
|0
|Stewart
|93
|0
|Hancock
|90
|2
|Moore
|90
|0
|Houston
|87
|0
|Van Buren
|69
|0
|Pickett
|58
|1