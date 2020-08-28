08/28/20 Evening Weather

Clear
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15175286
Mobile11778247
Unassigned822986
Montgomery7551157
Madison604845
Tuscaloosa495487
Baldwin419934
Shelby375840
Marshall344139
Lee303148
Morgan272322
Etowah257838
Calhoun222526
DeKalb202614
Elmore195042
Walker177668
Houston176614
Limestone159114
St. Clair157725
Russell15072
Franklin147525
Dallas140025
Cullman138711
Colbert138119
Lauderdale137322
Autauga128422
Jackson12377
Talladega122417
Escambia119021
Chilton98310
Dale98336
Blount9797
Coffee9145
Tallapoosa91179
Clarke90012
Chambers86038
Butler81336
Pike8097
Covington80022
Marion69128
Marengo62117
Barbour6147
Lowndes59024
Bullock52713
Winston52211
Hale52127
Bibb5155
Pickens51110
Washington49213
Wilcox47610
Perry4734
Randolph45611
Monroe4396
Conecuh43211
Lawrence4325
Sumter39319
Macon38116
Crenshaw37620
Geneva3673
Cherokee33611
Clay3296
Choctaw31412
Henry3123
Fayette2766
Greene27414
Lamar2662
Cleburne1934
Coosa1083
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 149179

Reported Deaths: 1673
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26504377
Davidson23181251
Hamilton776370
Rutherford767067
Knox609951
Williamson426027
Sumner397286
Unassigned32964
Out of TN299626
Wilson273931
Montgomery241828
Bradley241616
Putnam227527
Sevier220011
Blount194017
Robertson178826
Madison167536
Maury167414
Washington16509
Hamblen162520
Trousdale15966
Sullivan153425
Tipton139214
Hardeman120122
Bedford109414
Gibson104513
Dyer9179
Loudon9143
Macon89615
Dickson8909
Fayette85910
Anderson8518
Lake8221
Henderson8136
Warren7987
Carter79018
Weakley78511
Obion7827
Greene77911
Bledsoe7723
McMinn76521
Cumberland7578
Jefferson7526
Coffee7426
Lawrence7259
Haywood71810
Lauderdale71212
Cheatham70110
Monroe68114
Hardin6539
Hawkins64912
Rhea6353
Cocke6227
Roane6052
Carroll5667
McNairy51710
Smith5098
Marshall5074
White4977
Franklin4604
Giles43614
DeKalb4355
Henry4304
Overton4052
Johnson4031
Lincoln3961
Crockett37814
Hickman3653
Chester3584
Claiborne3493
Polk31810
Campbell3162
Marion3146
Decatur2854
Wayne2782
Grainger2631
Benton2364
Union2171
Unicoi2161
Jackson2031
Morgan1911
Fentress1890
Cannon1880
Humphreys1633
Scott1562
Meigs1512
Grundy1472
Sequatchie1411
Lewis1261
Clay1060
Perry1030
Stewart920
Hancock902
Moore890
Houston810
Van Buren640
Pickett571

